Donna, TX

Donna PD arrests suspect in nightclub shooting

By Gaby Moreno
 2 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) – The Donna Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a nightclub shooting that left three people injured.

Early Thursday morning, Donna investigators executed a search warrant at Yoshio Alejandro Martinez Gonzalez’s, 38, residence in Weslaco, according to a press release from the police department.

Gonzalez was taken into custody for the May 31 shooting at Hakuba’s Club in Donna that left three people injured.

Martinez was also found in possession of a firearm, methamphetamine, and a 2lb of cocaine.

Martinez was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a 1st and 3rd-degree felony.

IN THIS ARTICLE
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

