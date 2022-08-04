Read on alerts.weather.gov
Related
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wicomico by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 16:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Wicomico The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Wicomico County in southeastern Maryland * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 413 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Salisbury to near Salisbury University to near Parsonsburg, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Delmar around 425 PM EDT. Parsonsburg around 430 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Melson, Salisbury-Wicomico, Chesapeake Heights, Pittsville and Lakewood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caroline, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 17:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to large hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caroline; Queen Anne's; Talbot The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Talbot County in eastern Maryland South central Queen Anne`s County in northeastern Maryland Southwestern Caroline County in eastern Maryland * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 536 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cordova, or near Easton, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Easton, Queen Anne, Matthews, Tanyard, Wye Mills, Griffin, Skipton, Copperville, Cordova, Harmony and Hillsboro. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0