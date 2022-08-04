ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

WNCT

All Tar, Pamlico, Lower Neuse spots pass water-quality test

WASHINGTON, N.C. — All sites in the Tar-Pamlico and Lower Neuse watersheds passed the Swim Guide test this week, meaning local water quality is good. “The good results are probably a result of the little rain we’ve gotten over the past week or so,” said Sound Rivers’ Program Director Clay Barber. “That means pollution isn’t […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Mystery solved! Strange creatures found on North Carolina beach identified

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina museum workers have identified some strange creatures they found recently. Back in July, members of the turtle patrol team with the Cape Lookout National Seashore found the creatures on the coast next to a log covered in barnacles. Last week, researchers with the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences […]
WILDLIFE
mynews13.com

N.C. State researchers help tap the potential of hog waste lagoons

RALEIGH, N.C. — With the help of researchers at N.C. State, North Carolina's swine industry, one of its most profitable agriculture sectors, could soon be making money off its waste as well. According to N.C. State, there's over $900 million of phosphorus sitting in swine lagoons across the state....
AGRICULTURE
State
North Carolina State
City
Morehead City, NC
Government
WITN

State issues swim warning after Surf City sewage spill

SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A big sewage spill in Surf City has forced the state to issue a warning for people not to swim nor harvest oysters and shellfish in part of the Intracoastal Waterway. State environmental officials issued the warning for the waters between the Highway 210 bridge...
SURF CITY, NC
WITN

Closure of Carteret County pharmacy inconveniences community

OTWAY, N.C. (WITN) - A rural Eastern Carolina community is now without a pharmacy after the area’s only one closed abruptly in July. The closure of Express Care Pharmacy in Otway means many people in the Carteret County community have to travel at least a half hour to get their medications.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
wunc.org

Mudbug menace: how crayfish are taking over the world, and how to stop them

A lazy summer day is a perfect time to head out on the water with rod, reel, and a bait bucket full of crayfish. But not all crayfish are the same, and there’s decent odds that that bucket contains the ecological equivalent of a hand grenade – an invasive species that is quietly displacing native species and transforming ecosystems across the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
WLOS.com

Jellyfish swarms reported at North Carolina beaches

CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported at several southeastern North Carolina beaches earlier this week but it appears the sightings are subsiding. Officials with the National Weather Service said there were numerous reports of stinging jellyfish earlier this week at local...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Another sizzler for our region: Heat Advisory in effect

The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a Heat Advisory for our region on Aug. 4 that is in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. The Advisory is for portions of eastern North Carolina near and just inland of the coast, including the northern Outer Banks. Heat...
NEWPORT, NC
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in North Carolina

If you love going to North Carolina on holiday or, even better, if you are lucky to live in North Carolina, then you are in the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you are craving some high-quality pizza. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come with good recommendations. And the best thing about it is that no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you usually go for, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. So if you haven't already, give these great pizza places in North Carolina a try!
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
coastalreview.org

Bogue Inlet Pier sale pending after two years on market

EMERALD ISLE — Two years and slightly less than one month after it went up for sale, Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier owner Mike Stanley confirmed Tuesday that a sale is pending for his iconic property at the end of Bogue Inlet Drive in the rapidly growing resort town. “We...
EMERALD ISLE, NC
WNCT

Aug. 4: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled its latest list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to August 2, 2022. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

