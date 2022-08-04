ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IA

KCCI.com

Price Chopper to close one of its Des Moines locations

DES MOINES, Iowa — Price Chopper, a popular area grocery store, is closing its location on Merle Hay Road. A representative at the store confirmed the closing to KCCI. The company says most employees will be transferred to its other locations. The Merle Hay store will close on Sept....
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa movie theater damaged by tornado reopens with a full crowd

NEWTON, Iowa — TheValle Drive-In movie theater reopened Friday night with a full crowd that included 150 vehicles buying tickets. The drive-in was shut down in March following damage from the March 5 tornado outbreak. "Screen panels flew across the lot," said Jeff Namminga, one of the co-owners of...
NEWTON, IA
theperrynews.com

Kwik Star CEO, Miss Iowa attend ribbon cutting Thursday morning

In less than nine months since first announcing their plans, the Kwik Star gas station and convenience store has transformed the north end of the Perry Business Plaza into a hive of commercial bustle. In order to celebrate the opening of the 762nd store, Kwik Star CEO Don Zietlow of...
PERRY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company fined for nuisance ‘fugitive dust’ in Urbandale

A company tasked with expanding a road in Urbandale failed numerous times last year to control the dust from construction, which led to complaints from neighbors, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Concrete Technologies, of Grimes, recently agreed to pay a $2,500 fine for the violations, DNR records show. Those resident complaints stemmed […] The post Company fined for nuisance ‘fugitive dust’ in Urbandale appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
URBANDALE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Board Of Education Won’t Review West Des Moines School Board Decision

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Board of Education has decided not to review a decision by the West Des Moines School District to keep a controversial book in a school library. State officials decided the parent challenging the inclusion of the book couldn’t bring that request because her son was no longer attending class at the school when she asked for the review. The book “Gender Queer” will remain in the district’s freshman building library. School officials say it is not required reading and parents can keep their child from having the ability to check it out.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

16 new vendors coming to the Des Moines Farmers' Market

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Farmers Market is adding 16 new local vendors to the Historic Court District. It's the first time the market has brought on new vendors mid-market season. One of those vendors is GG's Chicken and Waffles. Owner Garrison Goodlett says his restaurant got...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Planned Parenthood drops legal challenge to Iowa's 24-hour abortion waiting period

DES MOINES, Iowa — Planned Parenthood is dropping its legal challenge toIowa's 24-hour abortion waiting period. The organization called the decision "extremely difficult." Planned Parenthood said it is intentionally moving its resources away from that case to other looming battles on abortion. For example, the fight over Iowa's blocked six-week abortion ban.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Legal battle over ownership of Terrace Hill artifacts escalates

The state of Iowa is asking a judge to dismiss a charity’s claim that it owns many of the artifacts on display in the governor’s mansion. Terrace Hill, located at 2300 Grand Ave. in Des Moines, is the official residence of the governor of the state, and is a National Historic Landmark built in 1869. […] The post Legal battle over ownership of Terrace Hill artifacts escalates appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Scattered storms with locally heavy rain through tonight

DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Heavy rain and t-storms continue to train over parts of Northern and Northeast Iowa this morning where several inches of rain have occurred along a line roughly from Algona to Mason City to Waterloo. Unfortunately, the axis of heaviest rain will likely stay in these locations through the next 12 hours as storms ride around a ribbon of hot air that is moving up into the state this morning and will continue to do so through the day. Areas from Des Moines and points southwest will likely experience another day with temperatures well into the 90s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of southern Iowa until 8pm--generally along and south of Highway 34. Later this evening into tonight, as the parent storm system off to our west passes through with a cold front, this may trigger a few storms across parts of the Des Moines area and points north and east, but coverage does not as high as this morning. Still, any of these storms could produce very heavy rainfall or briefly turn strong to severe.
IOWA STATE
Axios

Des Moines to relocate, build new fire station

Des Moines would close one of its central city fire stations and relocate it about a mile away in a project that goes before the city council Monday. Fire Station # 4, 917 University Ave., would move to 19th and Clark Streets under the proposal. Why it matters: The move...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

The walls are up on a new Costco in Des Moines metro

ANKENY, Iowa — You've likely noticed a new addition along Interstate 35 in Ankeny. The walls are up at the new Costco on Northeast 36th Street. This will be the second Costco in the metro. The city says this is part of a decade-long process to invest in the...
KCCI.com

FedEx driver befriends Des Moines 2-year-old through art

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two-year-old Henry Wasson loves to paint rocks. Red paint, blue paint — doesn't seem to matter. The masterpieces are set on display in Henry's street-side art gallery. And as it turns out, Henry has a fan. "Day in and day out, this is my...
DES MOINES, IA

