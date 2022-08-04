DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Heavy rain and t-storms continue to train over parts of Northern and Northeast Iowa this morning where several inches of rain have occurred along a line roughly from Algona to Mason City to Waterloo. Unfortunately, the axis of heaviest rain will likely stay in these locations through the next 12 hours as storms ride around a ribbon of hot air that is moving up into the state this morning and will continue to do so through the day. Areas from Des Moines and points southwest will likely experience another day with temperatures well into the 90s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of southern Iowa until 8pm--generally along and south of Highway 34. Later this evening into tonight, as the parent storm system off to our west passes through with a cold front, this may trigger a few storms across parts of the Des Moines area and points north and east, but coverage does not as high as this morning. Still, any of these storms could produce very heavy rainfall or briefly turn strong to severe.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO