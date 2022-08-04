Farmers learn about carbon market potential

Read on nebraska.tv
Related
NebraskaTV
2nd annual Kite Festival brought together local and out-of-state kiters for a purpose
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Kite Festival returned with the purpose of getting more people out into the parks. Not for one, but for two years already the kite festival has been filling up Grand Island’s sky with kites of many colors, designs, and unbelievable sizes. Pro-kiter Scott...
NebraskaTV
UNK completes one of the first steps toward a $15.6 million Regional Engagement Center
KEARNEY, Neb. — A place described as an 'urban destination in a rural community' will be coming to Kearney in just couple of years. University of Nebraska Kearney's (UNK) administration said their new Regional Engagement Center is not only a huge deal for the university but also a huge deal for the city of Kearney.
NebraskaTV
GI Rural Fire Department sends help to fight fire near Gering
GERING, Neb. — Volunteer firefighters from the Grand Island Rural Fire Department are home after assisting with the Carter Canyon Fire near Gering, a fire claiming thousands of acres and destroying several buildings. Because they're a volunteer fire department, they couldn't send as many people as they hoped. Sending...
NebraskaTV
Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair concert
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Lady A has announced they have canceled their Request Line Tour for 2022. The band was scheduled to perform Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Nebraska State Fair. "We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year," the band said in a statement....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NebraskaTV
No one giving answers or investigating death of a child after roof collapsed on him
YORK, Neb. — The night of July 3 completely changed the life of a family traveling through Nebraska from Wisconsin to Colorado. Ten-year old Ben Prince died after the ceiling above the swimming pool at the Hampton Inn in York, where his family was staying, collapsed on top of him. The issue is that there is no one investigating this case.
NebraskaTV
Hastings College welcomes freshmen with new First 48 program
HASTINGS, Neb. — Before the Hastings College football team holds their first fall practices this weekend, the newest Broncos received an extra special welcome. The HC Student Engagement team, in coordination with head coach Matt Franzen, hosted the inaugural First 48 program, aimed at helping the freshmen adjust to college and its many challenges.
NebraskaTV
Texas man given probation, ordered to pay restitution for GI burglaries
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Texas man has been sentenced to five years probation for burglarizing multiple Grand Island businesses. Aaron Faz, 19, was given the sentence Thursday on two counts of burglary. He was also ordered to pay $1,015 in restitution to Pumper’s, $2,578 to Mirror Image Car Wash, $16,042 to Alohma Vapors and $500 to Check Into Cash.
NebraskaTV
Two charged following burglaries at Ravenna golf course
RAVENNA, Neb. — Two people have been charged after they allegedly burglarized the Ravenna golf course and stole golf carts. Anthony Epp, 24, of Lexington is charged in Buffalo County Court with three counts of burglary, three counts of criminal mischief, one count of tampering with a witness and one count of willful reckless driving.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NebraskaTV
Superior transitions to 8-Man with new QB ahead of Week 0 matchup
SUPERIOR, Neb. — With a Week 0 matchup against Alma looming, Superior has been focused on learning the ins and outs of 8-Man football. "It was really slow just understanding the different things you have to do in 8-Man and understanding that the field is so much smaller," said senior Jacob Meyer. "After our first warmup game we played against Palmer, it really picked up and we just started to get the hang of it more and more as we went on."
NebraskaTV
Two teens arrested for GI car theft
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two teens were arrested after they were seen driving in a stolen vehicle Wednesday. Nyayik Koang, 18, of Grand Island, was arrested for obstructing police and two juvenile detention orders. A 16-year-old girl was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle valued at more than...
Comments / 0