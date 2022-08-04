ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellwood, PA

Man who shot himself after being accused of rape pleads guilty

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mbJvj_0h5GXYQ700

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Bellwood man who lived after shooting himself pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple charges

Trevor Snowberger, 32, pleaded guilty to terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault for an incident that took place on November 2021.

On Nov. 7, police arrived at the Lykens Market around 1:20 a.m. after a woman told police Snowberger sexually assaulted her, according to troopers.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police: Man shoots himself after being accused of rape, faces charges

Police found Snowberger sitting in a car at the intersection of SR 220 and Skytop Mountain Road about 10 minutes later.

According to police, while Snowberger was ignoring verbal commands he lifted a gun and shot himself in the face, “causing serious bodily injury to himself.”

Police performed life-saving measures as they waited for EMS to arrive. Snowberger was then flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh for further treatment.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Sentencing for Snowberger is set for Sept. 13.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Altoona man back in jail after severely assaulting woman, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is back behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a woman so badly to the point she told police her hands were possibly broken. Robert Sprankle, 44, was arrested by Greenfield Township police on Thursday, Aug. 4, after neighbors called police to report they heard a woman screaming […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Man Accused of Inappropriately Touching Young Girl Waiting for School Bus

SIGEL, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of inappropriately touching a young girl waiting for the school bus. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 74-year-old Dale Richard Neill, of Sigel, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on Monday, July 25.
SIGEL, PA
Law & Crime

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for ‘Brutal and Senseless Killing’ of Girlfriend’s 16-Month-Old Baby Who Suffered ‘Massive Neurological Brain Damage’

A 23-year-old Pennsylvania man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for violently killing his former girlfriend’s toddler daughter four years ago. Blair County President Judge Elizabeth A. Doyle on Friday ordered Drue Scott Burd to serve a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2018 slaying of 16-month-old Angela Elizabeth Jones Beard, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Bellwood, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield man charged with abusing toddler

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is behind bars for allegedly abusing a child under the age of two. Jeremy Sipe, 43, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault after a physician at UPMC Children’s Hospital determine injuries to the child’s face were from abuse. On July […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Two arrested after drug deal with criminal informant

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A pair has been arrested and charged for selling drugs for a firearm to a confidential informant. Aaron Gurekovich, 27, and Tori Brower, 24, have been charged after selling heroin and a ‘ball” of methamphetamine (meth) for a gun, as well as having drugs in their possession, according to court […]
FLINTON, PA
WTAJ

Police: Woman caught on camera trying to burglarize Altoona home

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona woman is behind bars after police said she was caught on video trying to burglarize a home. Logan Township police were called by the homeowner to the 600 block of Lehigh Lane after Christina Orr, 41, was caught on a Ring camera trying to open the front door to a […]
ALTOONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Shooting#Sentencing#Police#Violent Crime#Skytop Mountain Road#Ems#Nexstar Media Inc
abc27.com

Appalachian Trail double murder convict dies in prison

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – The man convicted of murdering two people on the Appalachian Trail in Perry County has died in prison. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections says Paul David Crews passed away on July 9, 2022, of natural causes at SCI Fayette. Crews were serving a life sentence...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Two Altoona men facing charges after overdosing with child

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A child alerting a neighbor to call 911 has led to charges for two Altoona men who overdosed in the home with the kid, according to police. Scott Tilson, 37 and Brian Tilson, 58 overdosed on heroin at the 2000 block of Beale Avenue on Tuesday at about 7:53 p.m., according to […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Police: Prisoner from Johnstown drug bust assaults ‘snitch’

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man in jail for a drug bust that turned up over $31,000 worth of drugs is now facing additional charges for assaulting a fellow inmate he believed was a snitch. Blessen Sesay, 22, was arrested in June after an in-depth investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield man pleads guilty in massive drug bust case

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man pleaded guilty in federal court and could face a max of life in prison or a $10 million fine for his involvement in drug trafficking. Logan Mactavish, 39, pleaded guilty to Count Two of the Superseding Indictment before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson, according to U.S. […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
explorejeffersonpa.com

Reynoldsville Man Faces Charges for Reconnecting Water After It Was Shut Off for Nonpayment

REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Reynoldsville man is facing charges for reportedly reconnecting the water in his apartment after it was shut off for nonpayment. According to court documents, the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 60-year-old Richard S. Guthridge in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Monday, August 1.
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A former locacl resident pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Wednesday. Logan Mactavish, 39, of Clearfield, pleaded guilty to Count Two of the Superseding Indictment before Senior United States District Judge...
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Police: Shippensburg love triangle led to deaths, house fire

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The discovery of a Shippensburg woman’s remains in Florida is tied to a February 23 homicide and house fire that resulted in two men – Larry and Cordaryl Burns – being charged. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in Shippensburg, the […]
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
therecord-online.com

Lock Haven area contractor charged with fraud

LAMAR TOWNSHIP, PA – Mill Hall police said Cody Daniel Shane McHenry, 33, of N. Vista Drive, Lock Haven, was taken into custody on Friday after being charged with two felony counts of home improvement fraud,. Police allege McHenry entered into a business contract under McHenry Roofing & Construction...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

Woman charged for punching paramedic, stealing alcohol in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman is facing charges for punching a paramedic and stealing alcohol from an Altoona Sheetz. Altoona police were called to the Sheetz on Chestnut Avenue at 7:31 a.m. on July 30 after getting a report that Kelly Barbour, 54, committed retail theft. Police spoke to Barbour when they arrived and […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy