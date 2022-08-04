Man who shot himself after being accused of rape pleads guilty

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Bellwood man who lived after shooting himself pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple charges

Trevor Snowberger, 32, pleaded guilty to terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault for an incident that took place on November 2021.

On Nov. 7, police arrived at the Lykens Market around 1:20 a.m. after a woman told police Snowberger sexually assaulted her, according to troopers.

Police found Snowberger sitting in a car at the intersection of SR 220 and Skytop Mountain Road about 10 minutes later.

According to police, while Snowberger was ignoring verbal commands he lifted a gun and shot himself in the face, “causing serious bodily injury to himself.”

Police performed life-saving measures as they waited for EMS to arrive. Snowberger was then flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh for further treatment.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Sentencing for Snowberger is set for Sept. 13.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.