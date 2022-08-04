ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, WV

Importance of motorcycle safety

By Aynae Simmons
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Safety for motorcyclists while they’re out on the road is very important. Especially with a rise in deaths in the Mountain State for motorcycle accidents.

Cole Harley-Davidson in Bluefield is one store that offers a riding academy, meant for people who are beginners with two wheels.

Hana Garnett, the Riding Academy Coordinator with Harley-Davidson, said they teach a three-day course to get riders familiar with motorcycles and what they might encounter on the road.

“We start by looking at the motorcycles and again, going over where the controls are, to sitting on them and messing with the control, to riding a straight line across the range and stepping through the different fundamentals, to curves and braking and just working your way up,” Garnett said.

Mark Brooks, COO of Princeton Rescue Squad, said motorcyclists are required by West Virginia law to wear a helmet.

He said if someone were to end up in a traumatic crash, having a helmet on can potentially save their life.

“Motorcycle crashes are extremely important to make sure we maintain a cervical spine and lumbar and also thoracic spine. There can be unseen injuries there that can ultimately cause death or paralysis if you’re moved,” Brooks said.

Garnett said there are multiple ways to protect yourself including a helmet which is required by state law and a jacket. She also said there are boots and full protection available.

