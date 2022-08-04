ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics players show support for Brittney Griner on day of sentencing

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner was sentenced by the Russian government to nine years in prison on Thursday. The NBA and Celtics players have been calling for her release for months now. The C's wore "WE ARE BG" shirts during media availability ahead of Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Kevin Durant next team odds: Celtics heavily favored ahead of Suns, Warriors, and Raptors

Right before the NBA offseason began, the media came out with a bombshell, stating that Kevin Durant was looking to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets. This was shocking, especially knowing that Durant still has four years left on his contract in Brooklyn. Unfortunately, things just haven't worked out for the Nets recently. Durant was recovering from injury while Kyrie Irving refused to get vaccinated and couldn't play in home games. Former Nets star, James Harden, was so fed up with everything that he asked to leave at the trade deadline and ended up in Philadelphia for Ben Simmons and other assets. The Nets look really good on paper with Irving, Durant, and Simmons on the squad. But those three haven't played a single game together. Now, it might never happen.
