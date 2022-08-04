Read on www.centredaily.com
NBC Sports
Can Celtics win a title with current roster? Tatum gives great answer
It's not easy getting back to the NBA Finals after losing in the previous season. Just ask the Phoenix Suns, who were bounced by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the 2022 postseason after coming two wins shy of a championship against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 Finals.
Jayson Tatum Gets Real About the Boston Celtics Chances for a 2023 NBA Title
Can Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics make a return trip to the NBA Finals this season? The post Jayson Tatum Gets Real About the Boston Celtics Chances for a 2023 NBA Title appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum's top dunks from their Eastern Conference Championship run with the Boston Celtics last season
Not all basketball analysis is equal, as was shown rather definitively by those analysts who thought it would be a better plan to break up Boston Celtics star forwards Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum after a bit of a rocky start to the 2021-22 NBA season. But by the end...
NBC Sports
Celtics players show support for Brittney Griner on day of sentencing
Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner was sentenced by the Russian government to nine years in prison on Thursday. The NBA and Celtics players have been calling for her release for months now. The C's wore "WE ARE BG" shirts during media availability ahead of Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Hall of Fame Boston Celtics big men Bill Russell and Kevin Garnett talk defense
“Well, first of all,” said Boston Celtics Hall of Fame big man Bill Russell of Kevin Garnett, “He would have to defend me.” So began a clinic on NBA defense from two Celtics legends renowned for their defensive intensity. Garnett, a Hall of Famer in his own...
1 Perfect Trade To Send Nets’ Kevin Durant To Celtics
When news of Kevin Durant’s trade request first broke, most probably thought that the Brooklyn Nets wouldn’t have any trouble moving him. After all, he’s one of the best players in the history of the NBA. Apparently, it was never that simple. Suppose The Louvre put the...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant next team odds: Celtics heavily favored ahead of Suns, Warriors, and Raptors
Right before the NBA offseason began, the media came out with a bombshell, stating that Kevin Durant was looking to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets. This was shocking, especially knowing that Durant still has four years left on his contract in Brooklyn. Unfortunately, things just haven't worked out for the Nets recently. Durant was recovering from injury while Kyrie Irving refused to get vaccinated and couldn't play in home games. Former Nets star, James Harden, was so fed up with everything that he asked to leave at the trade deadline and ended up in Philadelphia for Ben Simmons and other assets. The Nets look really good on paper with Irving, Durant, and Simmons on the squad. But those three haven't played a single game together. Now, it might never happen.
