Former Ocean City High School Teacher Sentenced for Sex with Student

Drop Box for Unused Medications Available at Police Station
The Ocean City Police Department has joined the New Jersey Attorney General’s “Project Medicine Drop” initiative, and has installed a Project Medicine Drop Box at police headquarters at 835 Central Avenue. The box makes it easier and more convenient than ever for Ocean City residents to take...
Ocean City Art Show Highlights Beauty of Shore
From seascapes to landscapes, oils to watercolor, to photography capturing the essence of the shore, artists showcased their talents at the 59th annual Boardwalk Art Show, which opened Friday and goes through the weekend. Susan and Mike Matthews, of Ocean City, perused the tents that went from the Boardwalk between...
Speed and Style at Ocean City Car Show
There wasn’t a racetrack. But if there was, there would be a whole lot of horsepower on it Saturday when exotic cars, sports cars and classic autos filled the Ocean City Tabernacle grounds. Virtually every high-end car from McLarens, Porsches, Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and even a Bugatti gave crowds a...
Ocean City Northend 1st Floor Rental Available 8/7 Thru 9/5
Sleeps 5; 3 bed / 2 Bedrooms, 1full Bath, 1 Powder Room. This is a 2 bedroom /1.5 bath first floor unit. Located on the north end of the island on 3rd St. It is a short walking distance to the beach, bay, boardwalk, rides, skate park, and the downtown shopping district.
D.A. Horton to Speak, Avalon in Concert at Ocean City Tabernacle
The Ocean City Tabernacle welcomes author and pastor D. A. Horton to speak at the 8:30 a.m. traditional and 10:30 a.m. contemporary services on Sunday, Aug. 7. Horton is director of the Intercultural Studies program at California Baptist University and associate teaching pastor at The Grove Community Church. He has...
Cleanup of Site Planned as Open Space Begins in Ocean City
An expansive piece of land that is part of Ocean City’s plan to create a corridor of open space near the Community Center is temporarily being used for a parking lot. The city is allowing people to use it for overflow parking. But in addition to cars, there are trailers, trucks and even a couple of small boats on the lot.
Public Comment Period Extended on Offshore Wind Farm
A 45-day public comment period on the proposed wind energy project off the coast of Ocean City has been extended by 15 days. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) – one of the federal agencies that will decide the fate of the project – announced the extension on Thursday.
