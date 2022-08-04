Read on dallasexaminer.com
RNC's Paris Dennard: Liberal media 'threatened' by Black, minority Republicans
As more Black, Hispanic, and female Republicans run for public office, mainstream media outlets have at times shown more hostile behavior towards the candidates. As recently as Saturday, MSNBC aired a segment which featured The Nation’s Elie Mystal referring to Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker as "what Republicans want from their Negroes."
1. The shifting Latino voters
Big divides over issues like inflation and crime — along with religious and cultural dissonance with progressives — are eroding Latinos' decades-long loyalty to the Democratic Party, injecting a major wildcard into the 2022 midterms and beyond. Why it matters: Democrats once viewed projected U.S. Latino population growth...
Washington Examiner
Democratic candidate and ex-antifa activist launch patriotic ad blitz targeting youth
A two-time Democratic congressional hopeful is teaming up with a former antifa activist to launch a multimillion-dollar promotional campaign meant to combat what they call rising “anti-American” sentiment among young people. Barrington Martin II, who challenged then-Georgia GOP Rep. John Lewis in the 2020 Democratic primary for the...
Exclusive-Former Republicans and Democrats form new third U.S. political party
LOS ANGELES, July 27 (Reuters) - Dozens of former Republican and Democratic officials announced on Wednesday a new national political third party to appeal to millions of voters they say are dismayed with what they see as America's dysfunctional two-party system.
Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?
Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
Democrats Favored to Win Senate for First Time as Polling Improves: 538
For the first time, political polling website FiveThirtyEight shows the Democrats with an edge in the race for the U.S. Senate in November. The website late on Tuesday showed the Democrats had a 52 percent chance of keeping the Senate majority, while the Republicans had a 48 chance. There had...
MSNBC guest says Herschel Walker is 'what Republicans want from their Negroes'
The Nation’s Elie Mystal once again attacked Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker while appearing on MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross" on Saturday. Cross began by questioning a poll that claimed that Walker is only a few percentage points behind Democrat and current Georgia Sen. Raphael...
Democrats and Republicans praise VP Harris' presence on campaign trail, but for very different reasons
Democrats and Republicans are praising plans for Vice President Kamala Harris to have an increased presence on the campaign trail ahead of this year's midterm elections, but for very different reasons. According to Politico, Harris and her team are planning to ramp up campaign and fundraising effort across red and...
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says
Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
BET
Stacey Abrams And Brian Kemp Are Nearly Tied In New Poll For Georgia’s Governor Race
The election battle to win the Georgia governor’s seat continues to be a hotly contested race between opponents who have run against one another before. According to an 11Alive poll, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is at 45% with Stacey Abrams at 44%, which is a statistical tie in the poll. 4% of voters surveyed were likely to select another candidate and only 7% were undecided. White voters supported Kemp at 62% and Abrams at 21%. Black voters supported Abrams with 85%, compared to Kemp’s 9%.
New Five Thirty Eight Polls Show Stacey Abrams Losing Ground
With just about four months until the crucial mid-term-elections, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is pulling ahead in the most recent polls. The newest batch of mid-term polling numbers are out and all but one of them show Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp beginning to separate himself from 2-time Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in the polls.
Pence has campaigned for 3 House Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 election, report says
Former VP Mike Pence has stumped for some Republicans who voted to overturn 2020, NYT reports. Pence is laying the groundwork for a possible 2024 run, including campaigning for House candidates. Pence has also engaged in proxy battles with Trump in high-profile GOP gubernatorial primaries.
Trump fundraises off of civil service purge
Former President Trump's political operation is fundraising off of his plan to radically remake the federal workforce. Why it matters: Fundraising appeals invoking the plan on Thursday indicate the Trump team sees it as a potent messaging device for its grassroots supporters. Other potential 2024 Republican presidential hopefuls are already...
Progressives bullish despite mixed results in Democratic primaries
Morale-boosting victories were tempered by bruising defeats but US leftwingers feel the party’s center of gravity is shifting
House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump face primaries
Three GOP House members who voted to impeach Trump over the Jan. 6 riot face primary election challenges by rivals endorsed by the former president.
In Biden's America, 2022 midterm elections can't come soon enough
We are 100 days out from Election Day, and Americans are struggling to keep gas in their tanks and food on their tables. The economy is in a recession and the country is on the wrong track, but Joe Biden has only further divided Americans. While families work longer hours and extra jobs just to get by, Democrats are seeking to make these dire economic realities worse or ignore them all together.
Democrats spend millions attacking Republican candidates on abortion ahead of midterms
The top super PAC backing Senate Democrats didn’t wait long to take aim at Blake Masters, the newly nominated Republican Senate challenger to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, over the combustible issue of restricting abortion access. "Three years ago, I had an ectopic pregnancy. If I didn’t make...
Trump-Backed Candidate Wins Michigan GOP Primary, Will Now Face Incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Tudor Dixon's name will officially be on the ballot for Michigan governor after winning the primary race on Tuesday, the Associated Press reports. Dixon will now go up against Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer, who's also considered a possible candidate for the 2024 presidential election. The conservative media personality led the...
