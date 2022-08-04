ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Fox News

RNC's Paris Dennard: Liberal media 'threatened' by Black, minority Republicans

As more Black, Hispanic, and female Republicans run for public office, mainstream media outlets have at times shown more hostile behavior towards the candidates. As recently as Saturday, MSNBC aired a segment which featured The Nation’s Elie Mystal referring to Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker as "what Republicans want from their Negroes."
Axios

1. The shifting Latino voters

Big divides over issues like inflation and crime — along with religious and cultural dissonance with progressives — are eroding Latinos' decades-long loyalty to the Democratic Party, injecting a major wildcard into the 2022 midterms and beyond. Why it matters: Democrats once viewed projected U.S. Latino population growth...
Lakeland Gazette

Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?

Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
BET

Stacey Abrams And Brian Kemp Are Nearly Tied In New Poll For Georgia’s Governor Race

The election battle to win the Georgia governor’s seat continues to be a hotly contested race between opponents who have run against one another before. According to an 11Alive poll, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is at 45% with Stacey Abrams at 44%, which is a statistical tie in the poll. 4% of voters surveyed were likely to select another candidate and only 7% were undecided. White voters supported Kemp at 62% and Abrams at 21%. Black voters supported Abrams with 85%, compared to Kemp’s 9%.
The Veracity Report

New Five Thirty Eight Polls Show Stacey Abrams Losing Ground

With just about four months until the crucial mid-term-elections, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is pulling ahead in the most recent polls. The newest batch of mid-term polling numbers are out and all but one of them show Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp beginning to separate himself from 2-time Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in the polls.
Axios

Trump fundraises off of civil service purge

Former President Trump's political operation is fundraising off of his plan to radically remake the federal workforce. Why it matters: Fundraising appeals invoking the plan on Thursday indicate the Trump team sees it as a potent messaging device for its grassroots supporters. Other potential 2024 Republican presidential hopefuls are already...
Fox News

In Biden's America, 2022 midterm elections can't come soon enough

We are 100 days out from Election Day, and Americans are struggling to keep gas in their tanks and food on their tables. The economy is in a recession and the country is on the wrong track, but Joe Biden has only further divided Americans. While families work longer hours and extra jobs just to get by, Democrats are seeking to make these dire economic realities worse or ignore them all together.
