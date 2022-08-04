ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers to sign veteran receiver Snead after workout

The 49ers added depth at the wide receiver position after practice on Friday in Santa Clara. San Francisco reportedly signed veteran receiver Willie Snead, Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson first reported, citing a league source. Snead, a 29-year-old receiver who played three seasons with the New Orleans Saints and three...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Hitchens
Person
Ian Rapoport
fantasypros.com

Willie Snead IV is signing with the 49ers

Veteran WR Willie Snead is signing with the San Francisco 49ers. (Dov Kleiman on Twitter) Snead has bounced around the last few years after having his most productive years with Drew Brees in New Orleans. Since then, he had struggled to get his footing with the Ravens before playing in a limited role for both the Panthers and Raiders last season. Snead is most likely being signed as a depth piece, but the competition behind Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk could be open in the 49ers' offense and Snead has shown he has the talent to earn that WR3 status. It is worth monitoring the 49ers' preseason and depth charts to see if Snead deserves a spot on benches in deeper leagues.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Trevon Diggs Ranks His Top 5 NFL Wide Receivers

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs was asked to rank the top five wide receivers currently in the NFL. Diggs quickly listed his brother, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, as the No. 1 wide receiver in the league. When asked why he put his brother first, Diggs simply said, "because he's the best one."
NFL
Yardbarker

Jets to Bring Veteran Offensive Tackle in For Training Camp Visit

Veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown will visit the Jets this weekend, attending New York's scrimmage on Saturday night, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. Brown, who turns 37 this month, is a free agent, set to enter his 15th season in the NFL. New York has been searching for depth at...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Acl#The Minnesota Vikings

Comments / 0

Community Policy