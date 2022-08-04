ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Baltimore Sun

QB Lamar Jackson among Ravens starters who will not play in preseason opener as John Harbaugh guards health of key players | NOTES

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, safety Marcus Williams and outside linebacker Justin Houston are among the Ravens starters who will not play in the team’s preseason opener Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans. Coach John Harbaugh said he was not ready to announce his plans for subsequent preseason games but made it clear he will be guarding ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Why Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s best throws of training camp could unlock his 2022 season | ANALYSIS

Three preseason games, five weeks and hundreds of training camp throws still separate Lamar Jackson from Week 1, but it’s not hard to imagine what the Ravens quarterback will look like come Sept. 11. Through a week and a half of training camp, Jackson has been more consistently accurate than he’s ever been over five summers in Baltimore, and his range as a passer has never been greater. Even ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Ravens Announce Injury Diagnosis For 2022 First-Round Pick

Baltimore Ravens rookie center Tyler Linderbaum suffered a foot injury during Thursday's practice. Roughly 24 hours later, the team issued an official update on his status. After undergoing an MRI, it was determined that Linderbaum avoided a serious injury. However, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Linderbaum will...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens tackle Ja’Wuan James hasn’t played since 2019 and is learning a new position. It’s a challenge he’s embracing.

Sweat cascaded from Ja’Wuan James’ forehead as he prepared to field questions from reporters after two hours of practicing in the ponderous heat Thursday. Even this bit of summer drudgery felt satisfying to the Ravens tackle after three seasons of absence defined by hobbling injuries, a pandemic and a contentious breakup with his previous team. Asked how badly he wants to be a normal, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Concerning Injury News

This Thursday's practice session may go down as a costly one for the Baltimore Ravens. According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum left practice an hour early after suffering a lower leg injury. Linderbaum reportedly grabbed his leg during a running drill. He then slowly left...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens training camp observations on WR Jaylon Moore’s impressive stretch, QB Lamar Jackson’s enduring speed and more

When Ravens training camp opened, there seemed to be a clear hierarchy in the wide receiver room. There were four roster locks, Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II and Tylan Wallace, all players drafted within the past two years; then there was everyone else, the newly or somewhat recently undrafted, all fighting for a potential fifth spot. A week and a half into camp, Jaylon Moore ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said that QB Joe Burrow is still day-to-day after undergoing an appendectomy but the quarterback is still helping lead team meetings. “I don’t think that’s necessary for him,” Taylor said, via the team’s official Youtube. “I think he’s been pretty locked in and focused. He’s in the meetings and helping lead some of the meetings — like he was today. So he’s been plenty engaged and I don’t think we need that to stimulate him. He does a pretty good job with that.”
CINCINNATI, OH
fantasypros.com

Lamar Jackson will not play in first preseason game Thursday

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson will not play in Baltimore’s first preseason game on Thursday night against the Titans according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This move is purely precautionary for the former MVP who is sitting...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Ravens Veteran Player Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Vince Biegel tore his Achilles tendon today, head coach John Harbaugh just announced. This is the second torn Achilles for Biegel in the last three seasons. His first one came with the Miami Dolphins during training camp in 2020. As a result, he missed the entire...
BALTIMORE, MD

