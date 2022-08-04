‘Nintendo Switch Road Trip’ to make 5-day pit stop in Durham

Are your parents or friends visiting Durham, and you don’t know what to do with them? Here's what we recommend for a quick trip.Where to stay: There are a lot of options in downtown Durham, but The Durham and 21C Museum Hotel get high praises. Both have great bars and restaurants. Breakfast: One of the most popular places for breakfast on weekends right now is Durham Food Hall, where multiple vendors are now serving up delicious options for the morning hours. You can grab a coffee at one of Durham's best new entries to the coffee game, Liturgy...

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO