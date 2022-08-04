South Carolina school districts face teacher shortages as school year begins

A new school year for Horse Creek Academy means a new chapter as all four buildings on campus are now in use. “The first day has been a joy,” Dr. Ann Marie Taylor, the chief vision officer/lead learner, said Monday, Aug. 8. “We have had, this is the first time in HCA history we've had all four buildings open, so it was very busy this morning, kids and families walking every direction. But it was really peaceful and really beautiful. We're so thankful.”

