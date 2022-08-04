South Carolina school districts face teacher shortages as school year begins

Read on www.wltx.com
sharon
4d ago
The school districts waste money every year, and unfortunately the money is wasted at the district level. If you want teachers you have to pay teacher a good salary.
Reply
2
Related
Lexington SC Rocks Facebook group encouraging students, teachers as they head back to school
LEXINGTON, S.C. — A local Facebook group called "Lexington County SC Rocks" is challenging everyone to paint motivational rocks for teachers and students to be distributed across Lexington this week. They are spreading the love, sharing kindness and smiles to start the school year. These small decorated stones are...
abccolumbia.com
BACK TO SCHOOL: Midlands superintendents talk about early start to semester
WINNSBORO, SC (WOLO) — While Richland school districts have yet to return to class, a few across the Midlands have gone back to school. “We’ve hit the normal things that you hit at the beginning of the year like long car rider lines and bus routes that take a little while to sort out. However, there’s nothing that is abnormal,” said Dr. Harrison Goodwin, Kershaw County School District superintendent.
wgac.com
High School Students in Aiken County Have to Pay Fees to Get Lockers
School starts next Monday, August 15, in Aiken County and students in the district’s high schools are learning if they want a locker this year, they now have to pay. A Silver Bluff High School Facebook post today says, “Lockers will be optional for students. Upon request for a locker, the $5 fee will be individually assessed to the student account. The locker fee has been added, district-wide, to assist with costs of locker repair and upkeep.”
Counties with the most veterans in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New program coming to Kershaw County School District to ensure students are reading at grade level
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A new program is coming to the Kershaw County School District to make sure students are reading at their grade level. It all comes from a partnership with United Way of Kershaw County, AmeriCorp, and the Kershaw County School District to create a "Ready Readers" program, the program is to make sure those in elementary school are reading at their grade level.
bookriot.com
South Carolina Senator Demands Book Removal; Threatens Public Library Jobs and Funding
“I’m not trying to ban any books. I’m trying to stop an indoctrination campaign against kids. Any person in this county that has children knows full well what I’m talking about,” said South Carolina Senator Josh Kimball in a press conference held yesterday across the street from Spartanburg County Public Library’s main branch. The senator is demanding libraries remove books he deems inappropriate from their collection or face a loss of funding.
blufftontoday.com
499 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death last week in Beaufort County
South Carolina reported 15,956 new cases of the coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 9.7% from the previous week. The previous week had 17,662 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. South Carolina ranked fifth among the states where the coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person...
Kershaw County Library in Bethune sees success by expanding services
BETHUNE, S.C. — Kershaw County Library's branch in Bethune is always full of books, but it's not always full of people. The library has been working to change that. Several months ago Mayor Susan Holley worked alongside Kershaw County Library to expand hours and add services. One of those...
RELATED PEOPLE
iheart.com
Potential Threat Against Kershaw County School Under Investigation
(Kershaw County, SC)-- A potential social media threat against Kershaw County School District is being investigated. Officials say the account making the threats is a fake account. Despite the potential threats about Lugoff-Elgin High School, the account does not appear to belong to a student of that school. The district...
Free gunlocks available Thursday, August 11, at Columbia event
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia, Columbia Police Department, the city's Parks & Recreation Department, the North Columbia Youth Empowerment Initiative (NCYEI) and Richland County Sheriff's Department are partnering with Serve and Connect to provide free gun locks to the community. Gun violence has become an issue in...
DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases continue to climb
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Last week saw a steady increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to data released Tuesday afternoon by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. There were 15,811 new cases, a 4.5% increase over the previous week, and a 4.2% increase over the previous month. Hospitalizations were up 1.7% […]
South Carolina Still Has Stimulus Money Available For Rental And Utility Help
Are you a South Carolina resident? Do you struggle with your rent or utility bills? Help is available for South Carolinians. The state and power companies are telling citizens not to wait. The federal government sent hundreds of millions of dollars to South Carolina. This money is to help people avoid eviction and light shut-offs. And it got made available since the pandemic caused cash troubles for some residents. (source)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Horse Creek Academy, South Aiken Baptist Christian School return to classes Monday
A new school year for Horse Creek Academy means a new chapter as all four buildings on campus are now in use. “The first day has been a joy,” Dr. Ann Marie Taylor, the chief vision officer/lead learner, said Monday, Aug. 8. “We have had, this is the first time in HCA history we've had all four buildings open, so it was very busy this morning, kids and families walking every direction. But it was really peaceful and really beautiful. We're so thankful.”
Sheriff: SC man’s plan to ambush officers thwarted by training
A 25-year-old man with a hand-drawn map that included “dead pigs” written at the bottom tried to ambush deputies from his home but his plan was stopped when the deputies followed training and got out of the firing zone, a South Carolina sheriff.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Kershaw County overnight
BOYKIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kershaw County was hit by another earthquake early Tuesday morning, according to the United State Geological Survey (USGS). USGS said the 1.6 magnitude earthquake hit Boykin, SC just before 2 a.m. and had a depth of 6 kilometers. The earthquake was 21.4 miles northeast of...
These are South Carolina’s biggest consumer complaints
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina officials released a list of the most common consumer complaints in the state last year, ranging from vehicle problems to canceled travel plans. According to the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA), the department received 3,977 complaints in 2021. In resolving those complaints, the department recovered or saved […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbia man dies after Laurens Co. crash
A Columbia man died after a crash in Laurens County last week.
Soda City Biz WIRE
The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families Awarded $10,000 Grant by the DreamBee Foundation
Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families has received a $10,000 Educational Grant from the DreamBee Foundation to support the Reality Check curriculum. This innovative curriculum is used in 12 counties across the state and focuses on an interactive approach to teach life skills, targeting young men as they transition to adulthood.
The Post and Courier
Tourism plan for lower Richland County moves forward after years of delay
COLUMBIA — Richland County is moving forward on a long-awaited project to boost tourism around the Congaree National Park. Although the county's Conversation Commission first developed the Lower Richland Tourism Plan in 2016, approving it in 2018, it sat idle since then, sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic and flood recovery efforts. But on July 12, the County Council gave the plan initial approval.
Aiken Municipal Development Commission meeting canceled for second straight month
The Aiken Municipal Development Commission's regularly scheduled meeting has been canceled for the second consecutive month. The commission was scheduled to meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lessie B. Price Senior and Youth Center located at 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Commission Chairman Keith Wood said the August meeting had...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 5