Burn pile reignites, starts one-acre grass fire near Fowler Lane

Matt Staff Road fire continues to burn west of Canyon Ferry Lake
OA wildland fire that ignited about five miles east of East Helena Thursday has grown to 1,538 acres with no containment as of Friday. The Lewis and Clark and the Broadwater County Sheriff’s offices said Friday night they have lifted all evacuation orders that were in place due to the Matt Staff Road fire. The areas surrounding the fire will remain closed to the public and are open to local residents only.
Evacuation for Matt Staff Fire extended to residents on Loon Rd., Candlelight Rd.
Evacuation and Pre-evacuation orders from the Matt Staff Fire are still in effect the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office said Friday morning. Fire personnel are still on the scene and active as of 9:30 pm. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is laying down for the night...
Body of missing angler recovered in Park County
PARK CO., Mont. - A search and rescue mission has been launched for a missing angler. The angler is missing in the river just south of the Carters Bridge area, Park County Sheriff's Office reported. Little information has been released about the search. We will provide updates as we get...
Wildfire east of Helena forces evacuations
The Matt Staff Fire has led to evacuation orders for the west shore of Canyon Ferry Reservoir and Matt Staff Road in Helena. The fire began earlier today at the intersection of Highway 12 and Spokane Creek Road. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking all residents to...
Body of missing angler found near Livingston fishing site
The body of a missing woman last seen near Carter's Bridge Fishing Access Site, south of Livingston, has reportedly been found.
No injuries in Bozeman RV fire, incident remains under investigation
An RV fire was quickly snuffed out Wednesday afternoon near the old Kmart site in Bozeman. The incident remains under investigation.
Custer Gallatin National Forest closes part of Bozeman District due to bear activity
MISSOULA, Mont. — Custer Gallatin National Forest has closed parts of the Bozeman Ranger District due to bear activity. "Due to several carcasses along the Jackson Creek Trail #502 the Bozeman Ranger District has closed the trail between the trailhead and the upper Jackson Creek Road," the Forest warned on Facebook. "Bears have been seen actively feeding on the carcasses. Please avoid the area at this time."
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
Bozeman Residents Truly Miss This 80’s Hangout. We Need One Again
As I think back to my childhood, there is one thing that will forever stand out. It was the place to be every Friday and Saturday night. You got to hang out with your friends unsupervised and have your first "slow skate" with a crush. This is also the place where the "good kids" would say swears. Ahh...the good times.
Bozeman details plans for Fowler Avenue expansion project
Residents voiced their concerns to Bozeman city commissioners at a work session on Tuesday night for the proposed Fowler Avenue connection from Oak Street to Huffine Lane.
New Details Released About Shooting at Bozeman Walmart
The Bozeman Police Department released additional details about a shooting at the Walmart in Bozeman on Sunday. The following information was provided in an update from the Bozeman Police Department. Bozeman Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting that occurred inside the Walmart in Bozeman at approximately...
Bozeman Police continue the investigation into Walmart shooting
The Bozeman Police Department said in a statement on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, that Sunday's shooting at Walmart is still an ongoing investigation.
Yellowstone announces timeline for reopening of North Entrance and Northeast Entrance roads
YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - The North Entrance and Northeast Entrance roads into Yellowstone National Park are anticipated to be open again by October of 2022 with a short-term reconnection. While long-term road reconstruction is expected to take years to complete, the park has announced solutions that will reopen the...
HRDC, Chamber and City looking to address urban camping
Residents have run out of resources and that has led some to live out on the street, which has caused a new problem - urban camping.
Cromwell-Weber Married in Belgrade
Brayden Cromwell and Gabby Weber were married July 15, 2022 in Belgrade, MT in the “Big Yellow Barn” with Cole Schram of- ficiating. Brayden, son of Sean and Kyla Cromwell of Scobey, gradu...
What Do Montanans Wish Would Make A Comeback? Here Are The Top 5.
Not to sound like that old man who yells at the kids to get off my lawn, but it seems that with every year, I wax nostalgic for days gone by. I mean, who doesn't think back to the "good ole days" and how things used to be? Back before everyone's head was buried in a screen and people actually talked to each other instead of opting for texting the other person. I'm I the only one that misses those days?
Montanans Vote In Gun Poll And The Results Are Totally One Sided.
Over the weekend, there was a shooting at a Bozeman retailer. While still under investigation, it seems that there was an altercation that led to one man pulling out a gun and shooting the other. Full disclosure, I'm a big believer in the 2nd Amendment, but I understand that not...
Forest Service announces finalization of Emigrant acquisition
Press release from the Custer Gallatin National Forest, Yellowstone Ranger District:. Park County, MT- August 4, 2022 —The Greater Yellowstone Coalition, in partnership with the Custer Gallatin National Forest (CGNF), finalized a 75-acre conservation-based land acquisition on July 28, 2022. The Emigrant property is now public land that enables public access to additional lands along Emigrant Creek, protects wildlife habitat, and prevents the land from being developed.
Gallatin County confronts another hurdle for mental health crisis care
Local advocates continue to spar with county officials, Bozeman Health. Gallatin County officials, community advocates and medical providers have arrived at another crossroads in their efforts to overhaul local mental health services: figuring out where the first-stop destination should be for people experiencing an emergency mental health or substance use crisis.
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
