ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Burn pile reignites, starts one-acre grass fire near Fowler Lane

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
montanarightnow.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.montanarightnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

Matt Staff Road fire continues to burn west of Canyon Ferry Lake

OA wildland fire that ignited about five miles east of East Helena Thursday has grown to 1,538 acres with no containment as of Friday. The Lewis and Clark and the Broadwater County Sheriff’s offices said Friday night they have lifted all evacuation orders that were in place due to the Matt Staff Road fire. The areas surrounding the fire will remain closed to the public and are open to local residents only.
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Body of missing angler recovered in Park County

PARK CO., Mont. - A search and rescue mission has been launched for a missing angler. The angler is missing in the river just south of the Carters Bridge area, Park County Sheriff's Office reported. Little information has been released about the search. We will provide updates as we get...
PARK COUNTY, MT
mtpr.org

Wildfire east of Helena forces evacuations

The Matt Staff Fire has led to evacuation orders for the west shore of Canyon Ferry Reservoir and Matt Staff Road in Helena. The fire began earlier today at the intersection of Highway 12 and Spokane Creek Road. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking all residents to...
HELENA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Crime & Safety
Montana State
Montana Accidents
Bozeman, MT
Accidents
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Bozeman, MT
NBCMontana

Custer Gallatin National Forest closes part of Bozeman District due to bear activity

MISSOULA, Mont. — Custer Gallatin National Forest has closed parts of the Bozeman Ranger District due to bear activity. "Due to several carcasses along the Jackson Creek Trail #502 the Bozeman Ranger District has closed the trail between the trailhead and the upper Jackson Creek Road," the Forest warned on Facebook. "Bears have been seen actively feeding on the carcasses. Please avoid the area at this time."
BOZEMAN, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities

In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire#Ignite#Accident
MY 103.5

New Details Released About Shooting at Bozeman Walmart

The Bozeman Police Department released additional details about a shooting at the Walmart in Bozeman on Sunday. The following information was provided in an update from the Bozeman Police Department. Bozeman Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting that occurred inside the Walmart in Bozeman at approximately...
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
danielscountyleader.com

Cromwell-Weber Married in Belgrade

Brayden Cromwell and Gabby Weber were married July 15, 2022 in Belgrade, MT in the “Big Yellow Barn” with Cole Schram of- ficiating. Brayden, son of Sean and Kyla Cromwell of Scobey, gradu...
BELGRADE, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

What Do Montanans Wish Would Make A Comeback? Here Are The Top 5.

Not to sound like that old man who yells at the kids to get off my lawn, but it seems that with every year, I wax nostalgic for days gone by. I mean, who doesn't think back to the "good ole days" and how things used to be? Back before everyone's head was buried in a screen and people actually talked to each other instead of opting for texting the other person. I'm I the only one that misses those days?
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Forest Service announces finalization of Emigrant acquisition

Press release from the Custer Gallatin National Forest, Yellowstone Ranger District:. Park County, MT- August 4, 2022 —The Greater Yellowstone Coalition, in partnership with the Custer Gallatin National Forest (CGNF), finalized a 75-acre conservation-based land acquisition on July 28, 2022. The Emigrant property is now public land that enables public access to additional lands along Emigrant Creek, protects wildlife habitat, and prevents the land from being developed.
EMIGRANT, MT
explorebigsky.com

Gallatin County confronts another hurdle for mental health crisis care

Local advocates continue to spar with county officials, Bozeman Health. Gallatin County officials, community advocates and medical providers have arrived at another crossroads in their efforts to overhaul local mental health services: figuring out where the first-stop destination should be for people experiencing an emergency mental health or substance use crisis.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy