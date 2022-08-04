ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

Alabama employers hope to improve staff shortages through job fair

By Maddie Biertempfel
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bh1sR_0h5GWcXI00

SELMA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Employers at Wallace Community College in Selma say they’ve been struggling to hire lately but hope job fair events like the one hosted Thursday will help turn that around.

Roughly 80 employers across 15 industries came out to recruit, including the Alabama Department of Youth Services. Personnel Assistant Byron Jackson says they have at least 20 openings.

For the 11th year in a row, Congresswoman Terri Sewell hosted the job fair to help her constituents connect with career opportunities.

Crimson Tide fans hopeful for quick return of Eli Gold

“My expectation is that the people of this district who need economic opportunities and better jobs will be here today, showing up and showing out, because they know that everything begins with the dignity of a job,” Sewell said.

While Alabama hit a 2.6% unemployment rate in June, many cities like Selma have rates double or even triple that. Plus, Alabama’s labor participation rate is among the lowest in the country, leaving many industries still searching.

“Hiring people since the pandemic has been very hard. We are in need of nursing staff bad,” Director of Nursing Services at Diversicare Marilyn Smith said.

Smith says hiring has been difficult but she hopes the increased pay will draw more people to the job.

“We increased our salary over at Diversicare at Marion just over the last week or so,” Smith said.

Convicted murderer sentenced to 109 years in prison in southeast Alabama

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 47.8 million people in the U.S. quit their jobs last year, many in search of better benefits.

“I’m actually looking to have some fairly good insurance and some retirement,” resident Genner Parham said.

Parham says she’ll be reading through the information she picked up today to see which jobs might be a match.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless holds research and service fair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to data from the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (MACH), hundreds of people in the River Region are experiencing homelessness. MACH is making sure those who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless are connected with the resources they need. Thursday, the organization held its annual River Region Connects event at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Applications open for AHA grants for public humanities projects

Applications are open for grants from Alabama Humanities Alliance (AHA) with a deadline set for Aug. 15. Up to $10,000 is available for public humanities projects such as lectures and panel discussions, festivals, teacher workshops, oral history projects and others. Grants are given to nonprofit organizations in Alabama, accredited public...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Selma, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
City
Selma, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Selma, AL
Business
State
Alabama State
selmasun.com

Orrville-based firm plans medical marijuana operation in Selma

An Orrville-based company hopes to open a medical marijuana operation in Selma that would bring a multimillion investment and about 20 jobs to the city. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, which was created to regulate the medical marijuana industry in the state, will issue five permits in the state. Chris Weaver, general manager of operations at The Wemp Company on County Road 960 in Orrville, told the Selma City Council that he hopes his family business will receive one of the permits for a facility in Selma.
SELMA, AL
altoday.com

Justin Bogie: Alabama Department of Labor overpaid unemployment recipients by more than $164 million in 2020-21

According to recent data from the U.S. Department of Labor, Alabama overpaid unemployment compensation benefit recipients by more than $164 million in 2020 and 2021. Now the Alabama Department of Labor wants some of that money back, sending bills, sometimes as high as $20,000, to citizens. Governor Kay Ivey disagrees, implying that the state should absorb the loss and move on.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Gold
Person
Terri Sewell
AL.com

Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire

An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
ASHVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Industrial Job Fair to Be Held in Prattville

An industrial job fair will be held in Prattville to help people find employment opportunities or to change careers. The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Prattville Area Industry Council and Central AlabamaWorks!, will hold the job fair from 3-6PM on August 25 at the Doster Center, located at 424 South Northington Street.
PRATTVILLE, AL
AL.com

Is Alabama expanding Medicaid? What to know about $4 million effort to help postpartum moms

Alabama mothers could see state-funded health insurance coverage extended from 60 days to 12 months postpartum beginning in October. The state is starting a pilot project to extend the amount of time new mothers receive full insurance benefits from Medicaid. The $4 million effort was included in the state’s general fund budget for fiscal year 2023, which Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law in April.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fair#Retirement#Wallace Community College#Crimson Tide
elmoreautauganews.com

Information on Free and Reduced-priced Meals for Elmore County Public Schools

Elmore County Public Schools today announced its policy for free and reduced-price meals for children served in schools under the National School Lunch Program and/or School Breakfast Program. Local school officials have adopted the following household size and income criteria for determining eligibility:. Children need healthy meals to learn. Elmore...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Selma celebrates 57 years since passing of Voting Rights Act

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - On August 6, 1965, President Lyndon B Johnson signed the National Voting Rights Act into law, prohibiting discriminatory prerequisites to voting. People in Selma gathered to celebrate the milestone as the town played an essential role in the civil rights movement. “Every day, there’s an attempt...
SELMA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Flags at Half-Staff Until Sunset August 4th

Calhoun County, AL – Governor Kay Ivey has ordered flags lowered in honor of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski. In accordance with the presidential proclamation she directed flags to be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset today, August 4th in honor of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski who passed tragically yesterday. Governor Ivey also remembered the two young members of her staff who lost their lives a well.
ALABAMA STATE
drivinvibin.com

Locals Call This the Most Scenic Drive in Alabama

Tourist maps may not officially list it, but a cruise through Hartselle, AL, is a scenic drive you’ll remember. This is a place that Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had in mind with their immortal song, “Sweet Home Alabama.”. Find out what’s so sweet about the roads in and...
HARTSELLE, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama

Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

52K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy