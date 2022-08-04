Where Does "Plug-In" Power Come From in the Quad Cities?

Read on www.wvik.org
bleedingheartland.com
Railroad bridge to Iowa
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. This is column 19 of a series about people and events related to 19th-century equal-rights champion Alexander Clark. What started as a single column for Black History Month has turned into a weekly project I will continue until I run out of steam, or the editor pulls the plug.
How are E15 sales in Iowa this summer?
IOWA, USA — Click here for a list of the cheapest gas prices and locations for central Iowa. Earlier this year, President Biden called on the Environmental Protection Agency to issue emergency waivers for E15 gasoline. The fuel contains up to 15% ethanol and is typically prohibited in the summer months between June 1 and Sept. 15.
Iowa City site among few turning food scraps into compost
Jennifer Jordan walks up to a 250-foot mound of compost on a sunny morning at the Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center.
KGLO News
Summit has easements for 270 miles of its carbon pipeline in Iowa
DES MOINES — Starting today, Summit Carbon Solutions will start providing state regulators with lists of landowners along its proposed pipeline who have not agreed to voluntary easements. Justin Kirchoff, president of Summit Ag Investors, said hundreds of people have signed contracts to let the carbon pipeline run through...
Average Height in Illinois is Taller than Missouri, Iowa = Giants
If you're not tall, you understand the height struggle is real. There's a new 2022 ranking for average height per state and it shows that Illinoisans are taller than Missourians and Iowa is full of giants. Don't blame me for this one. It's Homesnacks fault. Using data from the CDC,...
theperrynews.com
Kwik Star CEO, Miss Iowa attend ribbon cutting Thursday morning
In less than nine months since first announcing their plans, the Kwik Star gas station and convenience store has transformed the north end of the Perry Business Plaza into a hive of commercial bustle. In order to celebrate the opening of the 762nd store, Kwik Star CEO Don Zietlow of...
Iowa’s Gas Prices Fall to “Lowest” in the Nation
I put "lowest" in quotes on purpose because the news kind of sounds better than it is. The Des Moines Register says that another 19.8 cents average drop in gas prices across Iowa this week means we have the lowest cost in the nation--along with Missouri. We are both at $3.737 per gallon, which is well below the national average of $4.133 a gallon. OPEC is finally increasing output, to 648,000 barrels per day, at least that's how the Register explains it.
Rail Merger Would Triple Iowa Train Traffic
(Undated) The pending merger of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern would eventually triple the amount of train traffic through parts of eastern and southern Iowa. Canadian Pacific spokesperson Andrew Cummings says that the railroad has plans to add sidings, extend existing sidings, and add electronic signaling systems – all to expand capacity so additional trains can be handled. The merger would create the only single-line railroad linking Canada, the U-S, and Mexico.
1380kcim.com
Dry July Worsens Drought Conditions Across Iowa
The latest Water Summary Update for Iowa shows drought conditions worsened in July due to another month of below-normal rainfall throughout the state. Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Hydrology Resource Coordinator Tim Hall says, “July was the fourth below-normal rainfall month in a row, and the sixth month this year that was drier than normal. We are seeing continued deterioration of conditions across northwest Iowa, as well as the introduction of drought conditions across a large area of southern Iowa. July is normally a fairly wet month, but the expected rainfall did not occur in much of the state.” Average precipitation was only 3.75 inches, about 1.51 inches below normal for July. As of Thursday, Aug. 4, nearly two-thirds of the state was experiencing some form of dryness, with extreme drought appearing in five counties in northwest Iowa. The Water Summary Update is prepared monthly by technical staff from the DNR, Iowa Department of Agriculture, U.S. Geological Survey, and others. The full report can be found included below.
KWQC
Wienermobile returns to Quad Cities
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile comes back to the Quad Cities. Ketchup Kaitlyn and her team are excited to announce their return. The 27ft long Wienermobile will be in Davenport for three days, Aug 4, 5, and 7. Thursday, the Wienermobile will be located at Hy-Vee on...
KWQC
Progress and growth continues in downtown Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Downtown Bettendorf is continuing to grow, heading into the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The “Downtown Bettendorf Organization” has added eight new businesses, spending more than a quarter of a million dollars on building improvements downtown, and having a record number of people living in the downtown area.
Iowa abortion provider drops challenge to 24-hour wait law
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Planned Parenthood officials in Iowa have decided to dismiss their challenge to an Iowa law that requires abortion patients to wait 24 hours after their initial appointment to return to the doctor to get an abortion, The Iowa Supreme Court on June 14 allowed the law to go into effect, reversing a judge’s ruling that it was unconstitutional and sending the case back to the lower court for additional action. Planned Parenthood says it decided to dismiss the 24-hour waiting period law to focus its efforts on fighting the governor’s attempt to revive a six-week abortion ban law. The group also wants to counter efforts by Republican lawmakers to put before voters a constitutional amendment declaring no constitutional right to an abortion in Iowa exists.
Some Parts of Illinois Got Hammered With Over a Foot of Rain
Last week, we saw historic rainfall and flooding in the St. Louis, Missouri area. This week, it's Illinois. Some parts of the state on Tuesday had over a foot of rain recorded. I saw this mentioned by Yahoo News and I've confirmed it with National Weather Service radars. They report...
KIMT
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
50+ Reasons This Illinois Town is One of Best Fall Destinations in US
The fall season in Illinois looks pretty good in photos, but there's one place where it looks and feels best. It's time to start planning your leaf-peeping adventures. I've said this before so many times, this small Illinois town never disappoints. There's a special feeling I get every time I make this drive southwest of Rockford, and I think it's time to do it again.
The Trinity of Terror Tour Is Coming To Iowa And Illinois This Fall
Just like a great movie franchise that needs a trilogy, the Trinity of Terror tour is getting back together for a Part III. And the Quad Cities has a couple of options to check out the show. Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless in White will be back...
How the Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern merger could impact Davenport businesses
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern continues to gain traction in the Quad Cities. The City of Davenport is expected to vote on a $10 million agreement on Aug. 10 that could bring many changes to the metro. One of those changes? Three...
iowa.media
Iowa will seek new federal funds for coal mine mitigation
Iowa will apply for up to $6 million of new federal funding to stem the pollution and other safety hazards posed by leftover coal mines in the southeastern part of the state, according to the state Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. The Interior Department invited states this week to...
KCCI.com
Nasty heat continues for some into Sunday
DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION:. The first focus of the forecast into tonight is heavy rain potential in northern Iowa. A boundary stretches from Nebraska, across NW Iowa into Minnesota this afternoon. Several disturbances rippling through the atmosphere along that front have already generated numerous storms and will continue to do so into Saturday night. Steering winds will push these storms along the boundary, leading to repeated downpours along the Iowa/Minnesota border region. There's now a Flood Watch out for the two northernmost tiers of counties in Iowa through Sunday morning. Localized amounts of 3-5" are possible in that watch. More broadly, rainfall of 1-3" is likely over the northern third of the state.
One of the Largest Flea Markets in Iowa is Happening This Month
The first annual Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show is quickly approaching! The event is happening Sunday, August 21st at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello, IA. This marks the first year the show will be held in Monticello after 37 years at the Maquoketa Fairgrounds. With expectations of...
