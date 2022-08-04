ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Legal Expert Offers Troubling Theory For Brittney Griner's Nine-Year Prison Sentence - Exclusive

Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

NBA, WNBA stars react to Brittney Griner's prison sentence: 'Time for a trade with the devil'

Phoenix Mercury All-Star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison Thursday in a Russian court outside Moscow after being found guilty of drug possession and smuggling. The ruling came hours after it was reported that Russian prosecutors were seeking a 9.5-year sentence for the seven-time All-Star, this coming nearly six months after she was arrested at a Moscow airport.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brianna Turner
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Brittney Griner
ClutchPoints

Brittney Griner’s 9-year Russian prison sentence gets response from WNBA, NBA

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner was handed a nine-year prison sentence along with a fine in Russian court on Thursday after being detained since February. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a joint statement on the sentence shortly after the ruling. “Today’s verdict and sentencing is unjustified and unfortunate, but not […] The post Brittney Griner’s 9-year Russian prison sentence gets response from WNBA, NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BASKETBALL
People

Brittney Griner's Team Holds Moment of Silence for Her at Game After Sentencing: 'Bring Her Home'

Across the WNBA Thursday night, players, coaches and fans shared a moment of silence in solidarity for Brittney Griner. The Phoenix Mercury star, 31, was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony earlier in the day, just shy of the 10 years recommended by Russian authorities for smuggling drugs into the country (Griner pled guilty to bringing less than 1 gram of cannabis oil into Russia, but has insisted she did so "inadvertently").
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Prison#Attorneys#Russian#Cnn#Nbc#Phoenix Mercury#Espn
TheStreet

Cannabis News Week: Brittney Griner Caught in the Middle

While Russia continues its war on Ukraine, the Russian legal system is aiding its country's political dispute with the U.S. by detaining Brittney Griner. When Brittney's plane landed at a Moscow airport in February -- she was going to play in the country during the WNBA's off season -- she landed into what would become the latest international conflict between the two 20th century adversaries.
BASKETBALL
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What will it take to get Brittney Griner home?

Now that WNBA star Brittney Griner has been convicted of drug possession and sentenced to nine years in prison, attention turns to the prospect of a prisoner swap between the United States and Russia that could get her home.Secretary of State Antony Blinken went public with that possibility last week, revealing in an unusual announcement that the U.S. had made a “substantial proposal” aimed at securing the release of Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan.With her court case concluded and her sentence pronounced, such a deal — assuming one can be reached with the Russians — is Griner's...
NBA
NBC Sports

Basketball Community Reacts to Griner's Prison Sentence

The month-long trial against American basketball star Brittney Griner has come to an end. Griner was convicted of deliberately smuggling drugs into Russia and sentenced to nine years in prison on Thursday. The case became international news after the Phoenix Mercury center was arrested Feb. 17 on her way to...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS News

Brittney Griner's teammates speak out about her "devastating" 9-year sentence in Russia: "It's a helpless feeling"

WNBA star Brittney Griner's nine-year prison sentence in Russia on Thursday has sent shockwaves back to her loved ones in the U.S. After she sentenced for having vape cartridges filled with cannabis oil at a Moscow airport this year – which she says was an accident – her Phoenix Mercury teammates spoke out about the "devastating" situation.
PHOENIX, AZ
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy