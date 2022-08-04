The city of Twin Falls is accepting applications for city council seat

Read on www.kmvt.com
Related
kmvt
Superintendent candidate says farewell
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Friday was the last day for Debbie Critchfield as the Communications Officer for the Cassia County School District, as she pursues her journey to become Superintendent of Public Instruction for Idaho. Critchfield was the districts communications officer for the last nine years, and a...
kmvt
C.S.I. named as a potential location for the Idaho Rural Success Summit
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho has been named a potential location for the Idaho Rural Success Summit. The Federal Reserve Bank and the U.S.D.A. Rural Development Team will be partnering for the upcoming event. The goal of the summit is to provide examples of...
thechronicle.news
The Hagerman, Idaho Ranch That May very well be Yours for $21 Million
Chances are you’ll know of this place. Billingsley Creek Ranch in Hagerman is one in every of a number of non-public searching reserves in southern Idaho. It has spectacular views and a number of buildings. Visitor cottages and cabins for workers. It’s owned by a pair of brothers from Florida and it may very well be yours.
kmvt
A good barley year’s impact on local brewers
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Recent hot and dry summers have been difficult on everyone from corn to barley producers. Last year’s barley crop was down 21% due to the record heat, but this year’s crop looks to be in much better shape compared to 2021. Yields are expected to be up over 40% compared to last year. For local brewers at Beerfest in Twin Falls, this is a welcome sign. It’s expected to be easier on both the brewers and their customers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmvt
Backpack Kickback prepares Magic Valley students for school
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hundreds of Southern Idaho students will be gifted with free backpacks and school supplies thanks to the efforts of Saturday’s Backpack Kickback event. Over 250 backpacks were donated to the cause and Joey Bravo, alongside the Mid Columbia Bus Company, held a donation...
kmvt
Twin Falls Armory to host military family event on Sunday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Parents in the military are finding it more and more difficult to find resources for their children. That’s why the Magic Valley Armed Forces are partnering up with local organizations for family fun day, happening Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The...
Southern Idaho’s Best Swimming Hole Where Swimming Isn’t Allowed
Southern Idaho has so many incredible spots to spend an afternoon cooling off in remote, picturesque surroundings. One of my favorite places to hang out I visited multiple times before I was informed that the park's most beautiful attraction is actually off-limits to the general public for safety concerns. I...
7 Events the First Weekend of August in and Around Twin Falls
It is officially August and school starts in a couple of weeks for many of the kids in the area. There are only a couple of weekends left before summer is over, the weather begins getting cooler, and fall sports begin dominating weekends. With summer coming to a close, it also means that fair season is upon us, and there are many to attend week after week. The days of triple digits look to be ending, making it more enjoyable to go outside and enjoy the events and activities taking place in the Magic Valley. Here are some of the events taking place the first weekend of August in and near Twin Falls.
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Utah man dies after drowning at Idaho waterfall
TWIN FALLS (KSL.com) — A Payson, Utah man died Saturday after drowning at a waterfall in Idaho, officials said. Cory Grant Collard, 31, was recreating at Pillar Falls near Twin Falls when his foot got caught in the main chute of the fall, sucking him underwater at about 1:36 p.m., said Twin Falls sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Stewart.
kmvt
52 Weeks of Preparedness: What to do with your pets if you’re forced to evacuate
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If an evacuation is ordered, residents are reminded that only service animals are allowed in evacuation shelters. What if you have a pet that’s not a service animal, however?. With the Twin Falls Animal Shelter running at full capacity, shelter officials would work...
6 Reasons Why Twin Falls is Going to Hell Soon
What in the heck is going on in Twin Falls lately? Every day, there seems to be some odd behavior or story on the news, and people are showing odd behavior all over town. Each town and city in America has its share of problems, but it seems that more and more of it has been happening around Twin Falls lately. The world is more judgmental than ever, and while I typically try not to judge, it seems that some of the things happening around here have Twin headed in the wrong direction. With all the wild incidents and things taking place, it is fair to say that Twin Falls is headed to hell right now, and here are some of the reasons why.
Deceased 19-year-old motorcyclist identified
The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Pocatello Police Department, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following Thursday morning's motorcycle crash. The post Deceased 19-year-old motorcyclist identified appeared first on Local News 8.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
9 Restaurants In Twin Falls That Opened In 2022 And Making Waves
2022 has been a decent year for restaurants opening in Twin Falls. We found some restaurants that opened this year and have been making some waves. I haven't tried all of them yet but they are definitely on my list. Nara Ramen And Sushi. The new ramen and sushi place...
Motorcyclist dies in crash in south Pocatello
POCATELLO — A 19-year-old Burley man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in south Pocatello early Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Colton T. Baker, authorities said. Baker was headed eastbound on his motorcycle on the South Valley Connector near South Fifth Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when he reportedly lost control and crashed. Authorities reported that he died at the scene. Baker was the only person on the motorcycle and he was reportedly wearing a helmet. The accident remains under investigation by Pocatello police, Idaho State Police and the Bannock County Coroner’s Office.
Idaho Falls man injured after fleeing from police and crashing motorcycle in Burley
BURLEY — An 18-year-old Idaho Falls man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday as he fled from police. Jordan Scott Fenton was taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to a report released by the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. At about 9:15 p.m., Cpl. Mason Butikofer of the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling in the area of Overland Avenue and Bedke Boulevard when he saw...
kmvt
2nd annual Iron War High School Powerlifting Competition
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — HCC Strength and Conditioning in Twin Falls hosted the second annual Iron War High School powerlifting competition on Saturday. High schoolers from across the region were showing out at the three-part contest, pushing impressive totals in three categories; squat, bench press and deadlift. The...
South Idaho Camper Allegedly Cited For Drunken Act With Pelican
A man camping at a site in southeastern Idaho has been allegedly cited for disturbing others while intoxicated with a pelican. The incident is alleged to have occurred approximately 185 miles northeast of Twin Falls. Public intoxication and camping is an all too familiar reality. I've seen some pretty crazy...
eastidahonews.com
Deputies identify man who died in canal crash last week
RIGBY — A 42-year-old man that was airlifted to the hospital last week after a canal crash near County Line Road has died from his injuries. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as Keynes Huaynalay Alvarado of Peru. He was a passenger of a silver Toyota car involved in the crash. He was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and died later that day due to injuries caused by the crash.
Comments / 0