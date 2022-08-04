Driver killed after crashing into tree in Fresno. Police say she lost control of the van

A woman was killed after crashing a van head-on into a tree in Fresno on Thursday afternoon.

The fatal incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on McKinley Avenue near Millbrook.

Fresno Police spokesman Felipe Uribe said the vehicle was traveling west on McKinley just past Millbrook and “at some point or another lost control, possibly colliding with a second vehicle” before colliding with the tree.

Neighbors heard the crash and called police.

Arriving officers found the woman in her late 40s in the van and she was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where she later died, Uribe said.