Columbus artist creates piece for 3rd anniversary of Dayton shooting

Read on www.10tv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio State alum reflects on NASA career, honored to have the opportunityThe LanternTroy, OH
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
Anniversary of Ohio's Oregon District tragedy.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
Fox 19
Police: Dayton shooter captured in Kansas; 4 dead including teenage girl
DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - The prime suspect in two shootings that left four people dead in the Dayton area Friday has been arrested. Stephen Marlow, 39, was taken into custody in Kansas by the Lawrence Police Department, according to Butler Township Police Chief John Porter. Extradition arrangements will be made,...
WLWT 5
Three-year anniversary of Dayton mass shooting brings families, community together
DAYTON, Ohio — Tonight families of victims, community members and business owners reflect on that mass shooting in Dayton's Oregon District three years ago. Some say time heals all wounds but for some, that is not the case. "We were getting up the next morning baking cakes, wrapping presents....
Event helps central Ohio women ‘know their numbers’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Closing the health gap for Black women was the goal of the Uplift Her event Saturday in Columbus. Ohio State University Partnering in Negative Statistics joined with the African American Male Wellness Agency to create the event, where women can receive health screenings and information on resources. The goal is to […]
Pedestrian strike occurs in Dayton overnight
The man was transported to Miami Valley hospital following the accident, according to regional dispatch. The extent of his injuries is unknown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
19-year-old dead after shooting in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 19-year-old man is dead after he was shot on the city's south side Saturday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to an alley near Frebis Avenue and Wager Street just before 2:45 p.m. on a ShotSpotter report of at least six rounds of gunfire in the area.
Highest-rated things to do in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated things to do in Dayton on Tripadvisor.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Brunch in Dayton This Weekend
Dayton, Ohio, is located in the Western part of the state. It is home to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Dayton Art Institute, and a vibrant food scene. Traveling to Dayton is simple with a nearby airport and multiple interstates intersecting in the city. The Buckeye State...
Remembering the Oregon District shooting victims 3 years later
On the third anniversary of the Oregon District shooting, we remember the victims and their loved ones who continue to be impacted by this senseless tragedy.
RELATED PEOPLE
Survivor of Dayton mass shooting reflects on 3rd anniversary
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Marking the anniversary of the deadly mass shooting in Dayton’s Oregon District may even tougher this year for Dion Green. The advocate against gun violence will have to relieve some painful memories on the heels of another traumatic experience in his family – the death of his cousin, Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates.
Police looking for suspect in killing of 4 in Ohio
OHIO (WTRF) — Police have sent a BOLO to all area law enforcement for this person possibly connected to the shooting in Butler Township near Dayton, Ohio. Mother, daughter killed in reported Butler Township shooting Steven Alexander Marlow 5’11’’ 160lbs Brown hair, blue eyes DOB 9/5/82 – age 39 Vehicle: 2007 Ford Edge White License […]
Man wanted for murder arrested by task force in Dayton
DAYTON — A man wanted out of Wisconsin for murder was arrested in Dayton Thursday. Aquille Lowe, 28, was wanted by Madison City Police Department in Wisconsin for charges including homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a weapon. Lowe was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Southern...
Lima News
Many Dayton-area jobs do not pay enough to afford rent, report shows
SPRINGFIELD — Rents are rising across the region and tens of thousands of local residents work in occupations that on average do not pay enough for them to afford modest rental units, according to a new report and a Dayton Daily News analysis. Wages have increased, but not as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon District Shooting: Bouncer still at it ‘because if I don’t come here and work, he beats me’
DAYTON — Jeremy Ganger, working as a bouncer at Ned Peppers in the Oregon District the night of the mass shooting in 2019 that left nine people dead, continues to “man” his weekend post at the business three years later. “It’s really hard for me to come...
Officers who stopped Oregon District shooter in Dayton speak before anniversary
DAYTON, Ohio — Officers who stopped a Dayton mass shooter three years ago said in first-ever public remarks Wednesday that their training kicked in almost immediately as they headed toward the sound of gunfire. Most of the six officers on duty that night were relative newcomers to the department,...
daytonlocal.com
Intensive Bat Blitz coming to Dayton
Five Rivers MetroParks: Ecological survey to attract researchers from across Ohio, Indiana. Ohio's first "bat blitz" survey to be hosted by MetroParks. Five Rivers MetroParks is hosting an intensive ecological survey of bat species in multiple MetroParks this August. This survey – also referred to as a bat blitz – is the first of its kind in Ohio and includes a number of researchers from organizations across Ohio and Indiana. The bat blitz will be held overnight, on both Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug 20.
Ohio man found guilty of posing as funeral director
TOLEDO, Ohio (WCMH) — A Lucas County judge convicted an Ohio man of multiple felony charges for providing funeral services without a license. Lucas County Common Pleas Court found Shawnte Hardin guilty Friday of 31 charges, including six counts of abuse of a corpse, eight counts of posing as a funeral director and two counts […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vandalia-Butler High School students gather to remember 15 year old victim of shooting
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Vandalia-Butler High School students brought people together Saturday afternoon to remember a 15 year who died Friday. Hundreds of students, parents, faculty and staff — not only from Vandalia-Butler but surrounding schools as well — gathered to comfort one another. Saturday afternoon, police named...
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
Getaway driver sentenced after Trotwood homicide
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A second man has been sentenced after a Trotwood man was shot and killed in March 2020. According to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney‘s Office, 37-year-old William Denney was sentenced to 12 years in prison on August 5, 2022. Earlier, co-defendant Dustin Hatfield was sentenced to a range of 24 years […]
dayton.com
The Pine Club celebrates 75 years in Dayton
“I just want the next generation of customers to be able to come to The Pine Club and tell the same stories that their parents and grandparents tell me,” said Karen Watson, vice president and general manager of The Pine Club. Dayton’s iconic steakhouse is celebrating 75 years of...
10TV
Columbus, OH
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 0