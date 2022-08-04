Florida Man Says “I Feel Free. Crazy And Stupid” After Leading Troopers On 130 Mph Chase

A Florida man may lose his motorcycle after a leading Florida Highway Patrol Troopers on a high-speed chase.

On the morning of July 4th, 2022, 63-year-old William Figueroa exercised his own kind of freedom, riding a 2016 BMW S1000RR motorcycle northbound on I-275 at a high rate of speed.

Figueroa’s ‘free ride” fun came to a halt when he passed through an “Aggressive Driving Traffic Enforcement” operation run by the Florida Highway Patrol, on both land and in the air.

63-year-old William Figueroa

According to court documents, once behind the motorcycle, troopers activated emergency lights and sirens to conduct a traffic stop, but Figueroa fled, allegedly reaching estimated speeds of up to 130mph.

Troopers say Figueroa was blowing through stoplights, weaving in and out of traffic, and driving on an emergency shoulder.

In the news: Wrongful Conv i ction Investigation In Florida Leads To Pair Of Serial Rapists And Murderers

After finally stopping Figueroa and arresting him, troopers asked why he fled them.

Figueroa told troopers, “I don’t know. When I jump on my bike I feel like a kid. I feel free. Crazy and Stupid. You guys not get me no more.”

In a petition, the Highway Patrol seeks permission to keep Figueroa’s motorcycle under Florida’s Contraband Forfeiture Act.

The value of the motorcycle is between $11,295 and $13,900.

William Figueroa has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. His criminal-defense attorneys are Seth Shapiro and Melinda Morris.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement