Florida State

Florida Man Says “I Feel Free. Crazy And Stupid” After Leading Troopers On 130 Mph Chase

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago

A Florida man may lose his motorcycle after a leading Florida Highway Patrol Troopers on a high-speed chase.

On the morning of July 4th, 2022, 63-year-old William Figueroa exercised his own kind of freedom, riding a 2016 BMW S1000RR motorcycle northbound on I-275 at a high rate of speed.

Figueroa’s ‘free ride” fun came to a halt when he passed through an “Aggressive Driving Traffic Enforcement” operation run by the Florida Highway Patrol, on both land and in the air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mdE2Q_0h5GVNSI00
63-year-old William Figueroa

According to court documents, once behind the motorcycle, troopers activated emergency lights and sirens to conduct a traffic stop, but Figueroa fled, allegedly reaching estimated speeds of up to 130mph.

Troopers say Figueroa was blowing through stoplights, weaving in and out of traffic, and driving on an emergency shoulder.

In the news: Wrongful Conv i ction Investigation In Florida Leads To Pair Of Serial Rapists And Murderers

After finally stopping Figueroa and arresting him, troopers asked why he fled them.

Figueroa told troopers, “I don’t know. When I jump on my bike I feel like a kid. I feel free. Crazy and Stupid. You guys not get me no more.”

In a petition, the Highway Patrol seeks permission to keep Figueroa’s motorcycle under Florida’s Contraband Forfeiture Act.

The value of the motorcycle is between $11,295 and $13,900.

William Figueroa has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. His criminal-defense attorneys are Seth Shapiro and Melinda Morris.

Nathan Small
2d ago

130 mph on that bike is shifting into 3rd gear he should have got on to I4 and been gone get off in plant city and headed back towards 301 running lights and side streets with stops signs was his demise and that is definitely how you get killed quickly I have run 275 north of bearss 170+ cruising 120 - 130 relaxed on a 636 not even a liter bike

