New Jersey toddler disappears for 3 years unnoticed; couple arrested

2d ago
Not enough charges on the mother. How do you live with someone for 3 years that killed you child. Doesn’t say he is the father of the twins, where is he, didn’t miss his kid. The hold thing is sick.
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
New Jersey tractor cab mystery, involving bloodied woman, found to be misunderstanding
An all-out search to find a big rig truck and its driver, believed to be involved in a possible abduction of a woman in New Jersey, turned out to be a big misunderstanding.
94.5 PST
Ewing, NJ deli murder suspect forgot to wash evidence off sneakers, cops say
EWING — A pair of blood-stained sneakers led to the arrest of a Trenton teen who is now charged with murder in the death of the owner of a deli in June. Shots were fired at Priori’s Deli at the corner of Hillcrest and Holman avenues about 6:10 a.m. on June 6, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.
WPG Talk Radio
Cops in Lower Twp., NJ, Search for Missing 13-year-old Boy
Cops in Cape May County are asking for help from the public as they search for a missing 13-year-old boy. According to a Facebook post from the Lower Township Police Department Friday night, Collyn Reichenbach was last seen near Vacation Road wearing a red hoodie and no shoes. Authorities say...
Four Arrested for Assault on Officers in Newark During Arrest of Alleged Kidnapping Suspect
NEWARK, NJ – Four men were arrested for assaulting police officers after interfering with an...
New Jersey 101.5
Toddler who died after ingesting cocaine was severely burned, NJ cops say
CHERRY HILL — The man charged with the death of a toddler found with fentanyl and cocaine in her system had burn marks on her body when police arrived. Walter Clark, 27, of Cherry Hill was charged in connection with the July 23 death of the 2-year-old after the illegal substances were found in her system, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the home near where the child was found, according to MacAulay.
Federal Convict Who Hatched $400,000 GoFundMe Scam Gets NJ Prison Time, Too
UPDATE: A New Jersey man already serving federal prison time for a GoFundMe scheme that conned 14,000 donors across the country out of $400,000 to purportedly benefit a homeless veteran got a state prison sentence, as well. The plea-bargained five-year term approved by a Superior Court judge in Mount Holly...
Jersey Shore Man Sentenced In Fentanyl Overdose Death: Prosecutor
A 34-year-old man from Ocean County was sentenced to seven years in New Jersey state prison in connection with a fentanyl overdose death, authorities said. Dandre Tubbs, of Manchester,, was sentenced Friday, Aug. 5 as a result of a previously entered guilty plea to manslaughter in connection with the death of a 35-year-old man in Manchester last August, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
Man Arrested for Fondling Himself In Front of 5-Year-Old At New Jersey Dollar Tree
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ – A New Jersey man was arrested after being caught exposing and...
N.J. man sentenced to 25 years for stabbing death outside liquor store
An Ocean County man was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison for stabbing a 29-year-old Lakewood man to death outside a township liquor store nearly two years ago. Jorge Santiago-Garcia, 33, of Lakewood, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter for killing Rodrigo Jimenez-Paz on Aug. 31, 2020. Responding police...
PennLive.com
2 believed dead as inferno rips through N.J. home, authorities say
A Morris Township, New Jersey, husband and wife were missing and presumed dead after a fire destroyed their home early Friday, authorities said. Emergency crews rushed to the inferno shortly before 3 a.m. at the Normandy Heights Road home, according to Morris County officials. “Repeated efforts by firefighters to enter...
NJ.com
Hidden compartment filled with pills found under pharmacy worker’s car, cops say
A New York pharmacy worker had hundreds of Xanax and other prescription pills hidden in a secret compartment under his car when he was pulled over for speeding Tuesday on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said. Carlos Jose Cruz-Pena, 33, of the Bronx, is charged with second-degree possession with the...
NBC New York
Diner Accused of Killing NYC Delivery Worker Over Duck Sauce Is Found Dead: Source
A New York City restaurant patron accused of killing a delivery worker after months of threatening the eatery because of a quarrel over a condiment was found dead Friday morning, a law enforcement source said. Glenn Hirsch, a 51-year-old who pleaded not guilty in June to murder, weapon possession, menacing...
Riot Breaks Out After Officer Choked, Men Being Sought By Police In Newark: Authorities
Police issued warrants for the arrests of two men and were trying to identify a third wanted in the choking of a Newark officer that led to a riot Friday, Aug. 5, authorities said. An officer was making an arrest on the 400 block of Elizabeth Avenue around 12:15 a.m.,...
N.J. corrections officer avoids jail sentence for unjustified pepper-spraying of prison inmate
A New Jersey corrections officer who pepper-sprayed an inmate without justification pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated assault and was sentenced to two years of probation, his attorney said Saturday. Jovanny Galindo, 33, of Neptune City, had been charged with official misconduct, aggravated assault, tampering with public records and falsifying or...
Bloodied woman seen screaming for help inside semi-truck is okay
Police released surveillance images of the tractor-trailer on social media and got a number of tips from the public.
Authorities Seize 6,550 Folds Heroin, Meth, Crack, $3K, Handguns In Duo's Bust: Prosecutor
A multi-agency investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin/fentanyl in Burlington, Monmouth, and Ocean counties led to the arrest of a pair of New Jersey residents. The cooperative investigation identified a residence in Bordentown, as well as a residence in Cream Ridge occupied by Sanine Brosseau, 44, as...
Shore News Network
Suspect in America’s Largest Ever GoFundMe Scam Sentenced to Prison in New Jersey
MOUNT HOLLY, NY – One of the perpetrators behind the country’s largest ever GoFundMe scam...
Missing 58-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Schaghticoke
A 58-year-old woman who was reported missing in upstate New York has been found dead. The body of Lisa DeAngelis, of Cambridge in Washington County, was positively identified Friday, Aug. 5, in Rensselaer County, New York State Police said. Investigators said they recovered the woman’s body in a wooded area...
Man charged with kidnapping after holding mother, child in home: police
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York man was charged with kidnapping after holding a mother and her child against their will Tuesday night, authorities said. The woman called authorities from an unknown address at around 11:19 p.m. but officers from the Ramapo Police Department were able to find the victims in a home in […]
qchron.com
Hirsch dead of reported suicide 2
Glenn Hirsch, the Briarwood man accused of murdering food deliveryman Zhiwen Yan on April 30, has been found dead of an apparent suicide, according to the Daily News and other published reports. Hirsch had been scheduled to appear in Court today, Aug. 5, for pretrial matters on second-degree murder and...
