'Thought he punched me, maybe it was a smack,' man claims excessive force by Woodfin PD

Three arrested for probation violation in Asheville area; one given $250K bond
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three men were arrested by Asheville Police Department officers and detectives on probation violations -- two of which were felony violations. Officials worked together to make the three separate arrests on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Dominique Maurice Aldridge-Brown (2/8/1991) was arrested on a warrant for...
Deputies: South Carolina man shot brother in throat with shotgun, now faces murder charge
Deputies said a man shot and killed his brother Friday morning in Spartanburg County.
Two arrested in eastern NC connected to multiple crimes in the mountains, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A multi-agency investigation that's spanned nearly two years has led to the arrest of two people accused of multiple crimes in Western North Carolina. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that two people who were arrested in Goldsboro in 2021 have been...
Cold case: Family of man who died 1 month after attack seeks justice 3.5 years after death
A mountain family is seeking justice for a family member who died in an assault that led to his death. On December 15, 2018, Russell “Leon” Clontz died from injuries sustained during an attack one month prior. “I never got to say goodbye,” said Clontz’s younger sister, Amy...
NC woman facing felony charges in heroin overdose
MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing several felony charges following a drug overdose, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, deputies came to a home on the 1500 block of Stone Street Ext. after getting reports of a suspected drug overdose. Investigators identified Gena Rebecca Allen, 34, as the suspect. They […]
2 suspects arrested for crime spree in Western NC, deputies say
ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested in connection to a crime spree over the last two years. The Sheriff’s Office said in August of 2020 it received multiple reports in the Bent Creek Experimental Forest and surrounding areas where the offenders used a keypunch to break into cars and stole credit and debit cards. The offenders then used the stolen cards to purchase high-end electronics, luxury items, and gift cards.
Family of murder victim call on City of Greenville for change
The family of a murder victim is calling on the City of Greenville to tear down the house where she was killed.
Avery County Woman Missing
The Avery County Sheriff's Office is requesting help to locate a missing woman. Jessica Ann Worth was reported missing last Tuesday by her mother. The Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook account that there is no suspicion of foul play. Jessica is a 5' 7“, 160 pound woman with brown hair and hazel eyes. Jessica was last seen in her residence at 5200 NC 105 Highway South. If you have any information regarding the current whereabouts of Jessica Worth please contact the Avery County Sheriff's Office at (828) 233-2071.
Arson of Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream caught on surveillance camera
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide. It’s not just Mecklenburg County; the state also fined stores in other parts of the WBTV viewing area. Lightning strike believed to have sparked Concord house fire, displacing 3 people. Updated: 7 hours ago. Photos show the home...
‘True American hero’: Caldwell County mourns loss of fire chief
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Caldwell County community is mourning the loss of the Gamewell Fire Department chief, who passed away on Thursday. Gamewell Fire Chief Sam Smith passed away at Mission Hospital in Asheville, according to a release from Caldwell County Emergency Services. Smith was a member of...
Fire at Tony’s Ice Cream in Gastonia set deliberately, officials say
Investigators have released new surveillance video from the business and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
Missing: Buncombe County authorities searching for missing Weaverville man
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County authorities are asking for help locating a missing Weaverville area man last heard from nearly two weeks ago. Authorities say Tyler Joseph Buckner, 22, was last heard from on July 23rd, 2022, when he spoke with his mother. Buckner has medical issues,...
Police: Drug Dealer Arrested In Caldwell County
CALDWELL CO., N.C. — Deputies arrested a Methamphetamine and Fentanyl dealer during a traffic stop in Caldwell County on Thursday. On August 4th around 5:45 p.m., deputies stopped Chad Sampson, 27, as he drove a 2021 Kia K5 GT Line on Caldwell Street in Rhodhiss. During the interaction with...
Suspect in custody after fatal shooting at Gaston County intersection
Right now, authorities are investigating and looking for witnesses. We're On Your Side Tonight with the dangers of walking around Charlotte. Police responding to increasing number of car break-ins Updated: 10 hours ago. Police say one way to prevent the break-ins is to take valuables out of vehicles with you.
Vehicle crash leads to fatal shooting on Wilkinson Boulevard in Gaston Co.
The collision and shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. on Wilkinson Boulevard near Redbud Drive.
Western NC county puts AR-15s in all schools to beef up security
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. — A school district in western North Carolina is making AR-15s available on all of its campuses for school resource officers, ABC affiliate WLOS reported. The semi-automatic rifles will be locked in safes, Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said. Harwood said the county board of commissioners...
Asheville man reported missing, family concerned for his welfare
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man. Police say 49-year-old Sean Paul Read was reported missing on Aug. 1. He was last seen at his residence that morning, wearing a “Hands of Sean Perry Inc” t-shirt and driving a silver-colored 2007 Honda Fit with NC tag HAK-6955.
Maiden woman reported missing, may have children with her
LINCOLN CO., N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Lincoln County woman. Khiera Cimon Hall, 25, of Maiden, was supposed to bring her children to her mother’s house on July 30 but did not show up. Her...
Man found dead in west Gastonia home, neighbors searching for answers
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Wednesday morning off the 700 block of Belfast Drive. Police were called to the home around 2:30 a.m. for a possible assault. When they arrived, they found 48-year-old Donald Watts dead. “I woke up and it...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Marion transported to Mission with serious injuries
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials say one pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Marion Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3, and was transported to a hospital. McDowell County Emergency Services said the incident happened at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday on US 221 South. Officials said the pedestrian was struck by a...
