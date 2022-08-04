Saraland woman says Kali Oka Road overdue for repairs, part of it in Prichard city limits

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Starting Sunday there will be multiple ramp closures on I-10. ALDOT will be removing multiple overhead signs and replacing them with temporary signage. There are several reasons the signs that they're removing will not be replaced with permanent overhead signs. What could be seen as the first visible signs the new I-10 bridge is coming will begin this weekend. Aldot is expecting nightly road closures on I-10 for the removal of 3 overhead signs.

