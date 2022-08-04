Read on myfox28columbus.com
Pelotonia: power in the pedal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the power in the pedal. A ride with thousands of cyclists, taking on one mission, finding a cure for cancer. For one father-daughter duo, Pelotonia is more than a bike ride, it's a way to fight and give back. "Her mommy died of cancer,...
Fairfield Co. Sheriff identifies 5 juveniles involved in windshield shattering spree
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating several reports of vehicle damage in Violet Township. Between July 28 and August 1, the sheriff's office said it received six reports from drivers who said their windshield was shattered after an oncoming car threw what was believed to be pop cans and water bottles at their vehicle.
Video shows moment stolen truck crashed into Columbus camera store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Surveillance video sent to NBC4 captured the moment a stolen truck was used by a burglar as a battering ram Friday morning to get into a Columbus camera store. The video shows the utility truck, which investigators say was stolen from BBR Utility Contractors, going through the front entrance of Midwest […]
One dead after south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Merion Village neighborhood of Columbus. The shooting was reported via ShotSpotter at approximately 2:43 p.m. on the 1400 block of Parsons Avenue. Police said approximately six gunshots were reported. According to Columbus police, the victim, Antom M. Stargell, was […]
Stolen utility truck crashes into Columbus photography store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A business owner is figuring out the damage after a stolen utility truck crashed through the front door early Friday. Around 4:36 a.m., an alarm company alerted police to a break-in at the Midwest Photo store in the 2800 block of Silver Drive. Owner Moishe...
Ashville Woman Killed Walking on I-270 in Franklin County
Franklin County – A woman who was struck and killed has been identified as a 50-year-old Ashville Woman. Sheriff Dallas Baldwin states that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of the lanes of I-270 East between the exits for I-71 and U.S. 23 at about 5 a.m on Monday.
Police investigating deadly shooting in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Columbus. Officials say a male, adult victim was self-transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital, where he later died. Police received the call about a shooting in the area around 2:45 p.m. The shooting occurred near Frebis Avenue...
Suspect identified in February shooting death in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is wanted for the murder of a 19-year-old in the Hilltop neighborhood in February. Columbus police said Friday an arrest warrant has been issued for Josiah Herring, 21. Police say they responded to a report of shots being fired in the 300 block of Whitehorne Avenue the night of […]
Police searching for man possibly tied to Waverly death
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Pike County police are looking for a man after authorities received a call of an unresponsive man in Waverly. On Aug. 4 at 1:36 p.m., officers responded to calls that Deric Lansing, 42, was unresponsive at 5711 State Route 220, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Lansing was pronounced deceased. […]
Ohio shooting leaves 4 dead, prompts manhunt for person of interest
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Shootings at multiple scenes in western Ohio killed four people and prompted a manhunt for a person of interest, police said. The Butler Township Police Department said officers discovered multiple crime scenes after responding to reports of gunshots around 11:45 a.m. They found four people with gunshot wounds, all of whom were pronounced dead at the scenes.
Breaking – Strange Odor Coming from Lions Den in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of the lion’s den, an adult shopping center for a strange odor. According to early reports around 6:30 pm on Saturday, a worker called 911 and reported a “strange odor, possibly gas leak” inside the building. Emergency squads were called, and after they got the call they called for backup to check out the place.
Autopsy report: Death of Gahanna teen found in Big Walnut Creek ruled suicide
GAHANNA, Ohio — The cause of death of a 17-year-old Gahanna boy who was found in Big Walnut Creek earlier this year has been ruled as a suicide, according to the Franklin County Coroner's Office. The Gahanna Division of Police said Ali Shegow was last seen in February walking...
Man allegedly stole wallets and phones at Zoombezi Bay, per sheriff’s office
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly stole multiple personal items, including wallets and phones, while at Zoombezi Bay water park in Powell. DCSO states that the thefts took place on July 28 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. The suspect allegedly took multiple bags from […]
Manhunt continues for homicide suspect in Pike Co. who has stolen car, gun
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies in Pike County are continuing their search this weekend for a wanted man in connection to a homicide. Sheriff Tracy D. Evans says that Charles Jeffrey Meddock, 50, is sought for questioning in Deric Lansing’s death. Meddock is described as a white male, 5’10”, and 250lbs.
Police look for answers in 2021 shooting death of 28-year-old woman
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help to find a possible suspect in the shooting death of Amber Calloway, 28, in west Columbus last year. On July 27, 2021, officers were called to the 700 block of Doulton Court close to 9:45 p.m. where they found Calloway suffering from […]
Man shot and killed in southeast Ohio
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died early Friday after a shooting in New Plymouth, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say the incident happened just before 12:15 a.m. Friday along state Route 328. A man is in custody. No names have been released yet. Keep checking...
Parents react to Columbus teachers possible strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Education Association has taken action. Members and its Legislative Assembly voted last Thursday night to take its next steps — issuing a strike notice now that teacher contract negotiations with Columbus City Schools have reached a standstill. The first day of class is 19 days away. There are a […]
Columbus Police Announce Impounded Vehicle Auction This Weekend
COLUMBUS, OH – The first of three auctions by the Columbus Police Department for the...
Four People Sought After Grove City Walmart Fight
Grove City – Police are asking for ID on four people involved in a physical altercation at Walmart on July 25. Accoridng to Grove City police, around 7:23 pm officers were dispatched to Walmart on Stringtown road in Grove City for the report of an assault on a male. When police arrived they found a male that was bleeding from his face and face was swollen.
Columbus man gets prison time for robbing mail carriers with Glock-style handgun
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was sentenced Thursday to six-and-a-half years in prison for robbing U.S. postal carriers at gunpoint. A federal judge sentenced 21-year-old Brandon J. Campbell to 78 months in prison after he admitted to robbing two mail carriers, one in Columbus and one in Gahanna, while brandishing a Glock-style handgun, […]
