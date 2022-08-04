ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

spectrumlocalnews.com

Assemb. Woerner discusses problems facing the agriculture industry in the Empire State

Agriculture is a more than $3.6 billion industry in the state of New York,​ but it’s not without its problems. This week on In Focus, Assemblymember Carrie Woerner joins JoDee Kenney on a Washington County farm to discuss the problems facing the agriculture industry in the Empire State. Woerner’s district covers Saratoga and Washington counties, home to many farms, and she is a big supporter of farms herself. But one thing she’s heard from her constituents in the industry is that there’s a real problem with an aging workforce — fewer and fewer young people are becoming farmers. Woerner says programs like FFA (Future Farmers of America) are instrumental in introducing kids to the industry at a young age. But even if more young people develop an interest in farming, there are other issues to contend with, like the issue of increasing costs of labor. Most farmers don’t get to set their own prices, which means they can’t offset the increased costs that come with New York’s increasing minimum wage, which Woerner says is driving more and more farmers out of business.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

4th generation farmer says the future of farming in NY is in danger

For more than 100 years, the Hand Melon farm in New York’s Washington County has grown upwards of 100 varieties of farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, including the famous Hand Melon. Started at the turn of the century by Aaron Allen Hand, the 425-acre farm is now in the hands of fourth-generation farmer John Hand, who tells JoDee Kenney that the future of farming in New York is in danger. He says farming is becoming an increasingly difficult occupation in the state, calling New York’s minimum wage increases "crippling." That’s not the only financial burden — the cost of just about everything, including fertilizer and fuel, has also risen, but Hand says labor costs are what’s keeping him up at night. So far, the Hand Melon farm has been able to stay afloat, but other farms may not be so lucky.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York's dairy farmers are also battling the impact of climate change

Dairy is one of New York state’s top agricultural sectors, but like most of the agriculture industry, it’s had its struggles. Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner says one of the biggest issues is that farming is getting more expensive, but the revenue isn’t rising to match the cost. Prices for goods are set by the commodities market, leaving farmers with little say over how much money they take in. Woerner says dairy farmers have also had to deal with the impact of climate change. Dairy cows prefer the cold, and won’t produce as much milk when they’re overheated. Jan King, from King Brothers Dairy, says farms have to invest in ways to keep them cool for an increasingly large stretch of the year. But even with these challenges, local farms are still producing a higher-quality product than food that’s grown to be shipped, which is why Woerner says we should support our local farmers for our own sake as well as theirs.
AGRICULTURE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pipeline developer pleads no contest in pollution cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The developer of a major pipeline system that connects the Marcellus Shale gas field in western Pennsylvania to an export terminal near Philadelphia pleaded no contest Friday to criminal charges that it systematically polluted waterways and residential water wells across hundreds of miles. Dallas-based Energy...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Amtrak offering direct train service to New York State Fair

It's even easier to head to the Great New York State Fair this year. Amtrak is running a service that'll drop fairgoers off practically at the front gate. Both the Empire Service and the Maple Leaf Amktrak trains will drop riders just feet away from all the fun. "Visiting the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
INDIANA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Who's responsible for solving the homeless crisis in Texas?

AUSTIN, Texas – It’s been triple-digit temperatures for weeks now around much of Texas. Homeless Texans are among the state's most vulnerable residents. Richard Eric Lose, who goes by Eric, said he swims in Barton Creek in Austin to keep cool. He also carries an emergency supply of water in his backpack and buys ice at convenience stores. He knows how dangerous this heat can be.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Governor suspends State Attorney Andrew Warren, cites 'neglect of duty'

TAMPA, Fla. — State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit representing Hillsborough County has been suspended for what Gov. Ron DeSantis's office called "neglect of duty" and a "blanket refusal to enforce criminal laws" in Florida. What You Need To Know. Gov. Ron DeSantis announces suspension of...
FLORIDA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying Thursday that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway’s centerline and caused the head-on collision. Walorski and two members of...
INDIANA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Medical marijuana becomes focal point in race for Texas agriculture commissioner

AUSTIN, Texas — When Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller called for expanding medical marijuana use in Texas, his Democratic opponent was quick to question his timing. “He’s late to the party, and Texas is already behind the times,” said Susan Hays during an interview on Capital Tonight. “Texas needs to get our cannabis act together, and we need to be smart about it.”
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Firefighters keep wildfire out of evacuated Washington town

LIND, Wash. (AP) — A small town in Washington state that was evacuated due to a fast-moving fire was largely spared Friday, while in California crews made progress against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year. Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner said the fire that had been...
LIND, WA
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin company creates thermal detection system to help prevent shootings

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gun laws have been under scrutiny following the mass shooting in Uvalde this May. A tech company in Austin is aiming to help with protective measures in highly populated areas. Chris Ciabarra moved to Austin to start his business called Athena Security. He noticed an...
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Volunteers across Texas help battle Big Sky Fire

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas — "It’s like a tinder box,” Willow City Volunteer Fire Chief Stanley Rabke said. Rabke says containing the Big Sky Fire has been a 24-plus-hours battle. "Not fun, let me tell you that,” Rabke said. “It's been unbelievable the amount of fire we had...
WILLOW CITY, TX

