Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Pelotonia: power in the pedal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the power in the pedal. A ride with thousands of cyclists, taking on one mission, finding a cure for cancer. For one father-daughter duo, Pelotonia is more than a bike ride, it's a way to fight and give back. "Her mommy died of cancer,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Fairfield Co. Sheriff identifies 5 juveniles involved in windshield shattering spree

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating several reports of vehicle damage in Violet Township. Between July 28 and August 1, the sheriff's office said it received six reports from drivers who said their windshield was shattered after an oncoming car threw what was believed to be pop cans and water bottles at their vehicle.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

What is Facebook’s owner hosting in downtown Columbus?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The parent company of Facebook and Instagram is holding an in-person event in Ohio that will stretch into Thursday. Meta, which was formerly known by the Facebook brand, is hosting a series of events called the Meta Boost Small Business Studios. The tour’s latest destination had Meta team members starting Wednesday […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Merion Village neighborhood of Columbus. The shooting was reported via ShotSpotter at approximately 2:43 p.m. on the 1400 block of Parsons Avenue. Police said approximately six gunshots were reported. According to Columbus police, the victim, Antom M. Stargell, was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cwcolumbus.com

Stolen utility truck crashes into Columbus photography store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A business owner is figuring out the damage after a stolen utility truck crashed through the front door early Friday. Around 4:36 a.m., an alarm company alerted police to a break-in at the Midwest Photo store in the 2800 block of Silver Drive. Owner Moishe...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Ashville Woman Killed Walking on I-270 in Franklin County

Franklin County – A woman who was struck and killed has been identified as a 50-year-old Ashville Woman. Sheriff Dallas Baldwin states that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of the lanes of I-270 East between the exits for I-71 and U.S. 23 at about 5 a.m on Monday.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Police investigating deadly shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Columbus. Officials say a male, adult victim was self-transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital, where he later died. Police received the call about a shooting in the area around 2:45 p.m. The shooting occurred near Frebis Avenue...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for man possibly tied to Waverly death

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Pike County police are looking for a man after authorities received a call of an unresponsive man in Waverly. On Aug. 4 at 1:36 p.m., officers responded to calls that Deric Lansing, 42, was unresponsive at 5711 State Route 220, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Lansing was pronounced deceased. […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Person
Ralph Carter
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect identified in February shooting death in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is wanted for the murder of a 19-year-old in the Hilltop neighborhood in February. Columbus police said Friday an arrest warrant has been issued for Josiah Herring, 21. Police say they responded to a report of shots being fired in the 300 block of Whitehorne Avenue the night of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
UPI News

Ohio shooting leaves 4 dead, prompts manhunt for person of interest

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Shootings at multiple scenes in western Ohio killed four people and prompted a manhunt for a person of interest, police said. The Butler Township Police Department said officers discovered multiple crime scenes after responding to reports of gunshots around 11:45 a.m. They found four people with gunshot wounds, all of whom were pronounced dead at the scenes.
BUTLER, OH
#Abc 6
NBC4 Columbus

Parents react to Columbus teachers possible strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Education Association has taken action. Members and its Legislative Assembly voted last Thursday night to take its next steps — issuing a strike notice now that teacher contract negotiations with Columbus City Schools have reached a standstill. The first day of class is 19 days away. There are a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Back-to-school backpack drive helping families in need prepare for student success

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Back to school is rapidly approaching which means it is time to stock up on school supplies. With inflation raising the cost of school supplies back to school shopping looks a little different this year. Meaning households with young kids will be spending more money than usual on these essential school needs.
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAZ

Man shot and killed in southeast Ohio

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died early Friday after a shooting in New Plymouth, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say the incident happened just before 12:15 a.m. Friday along state Route 328. A man is in custody. No names have been released yet. Keep checking...
NEW PLYMOUTH, OH
WSYX ABC6

Travel hacks for families hitting the road this summer

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Summer means it’s time to hit the road with our families! Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French joined Good Day Columbus with some great road trip hacks to keep everyone occupied, no matter how far you are driving. Tips:. Keep snacks in one place.
COLUMBUS, OH

