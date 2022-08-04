ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custer County, CO

Custer County man arrested on 3 counts of child sex assault

By Ashley Eberhardt
 2 days ago

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — The Custer County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has arrested a man after a months-long investigation into allegations of child sex crimes and trafficking.

CCSO announced on Facebook that Deputy Koury was responsible for the intensive investigation that led to the arrest of Gary Lee Hart of Custer County.

Just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies executed a search warrant at a home on County Road 358. Hart, the subject of the warrant, was found inside the home. He also had an active arrest warrant at the time of his arrest.

Hart was taken into custody and booked into the Custer County Jail on three counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. He is currently being held without bond.

His first appearance in court is set for August 9.

