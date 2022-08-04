Construction crews unearth piece of downtown Bismarck History

Read on www.kfyrtv.com
School supply drive comes to Bismarck and Mandan
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Families are getting ready to go back to school, and first responders are helping their communities with supplies. The first responder back-to-school drive started in Williston last year and expanded to Bismarck and Mandan to help more students. First responders hope to collect anything children might need for the school year. The donations will stay in the area to help nearby schools.
Why Red River pipeline is no longer going through I-94
Now in 2022, we know that is not the case, The Red River Valley Water Supply pipeline is set to host intake in the Washburn area, go up through Carrington, and hit some other areas until it reaches its destination in the eastern part of the state.
Quilts awarded to veterans in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What first started out as a couple of patches of fabric, has now turned into a symbol of honor. The quilts made by Missouri River Quilts of Valor were awarded to 11 veterans on Tuesday evening. There was an atmosphere of thankfulness and recognition at the Bismarck Amvets.
Last downtown concert in Dickinson this summer
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thursday, is the last time you can catch a First-on-First Summer Concert in Dickinson. The grand finale will feature Bismarck band Booz-n-Tuna and classic rock tribute band Arch Allies. Music will start at six and visitors can get a bite to eat from various food trucks...
Families honored with Gold Star Award ceremony
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 225 North Dakota service members gave their ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War. Around 50 people were a part of a Gold Star Award ceremony Saturday to honor the family and memory of James McAleer III, a US Army Warrant Officer who died in Vietnam.
Construction causing low water pressure in NE Bismarck, crews working to resolve issue
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Bismarck wants residents of the northeast part of the city to know they may be experiencing low water volume and pressure. The issue is due to the construction project on 43rd Avenue, with the area around Legacy High School and Sunrise Elementary most impacted.
Flasher freshmen shares act of kindness at a 4-H contest
FLASHER, N.D. (KFYR) - After a tragedy, community members often step up to spread kindness. When Gentry Schmidt, a freshman at Flasher Public High School, heard about the tragic death of six-year-old Mabel Askay during the Mandan 4th of July Parade, she knew she wanted to help. This is one...
Bis-Man Transit accepting school supply donations to assist local students
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bis-Man Transit is asking for the public’s help in gathering school supplies for local students in need. From now until Thursday, August 18th, donations can be made on any CAT bus or dropped off at the Bis-Man Transit office on 3750 East Rosser Avenue. Items...
Proposal Promotes Drastic Billing Changes For Bismarck Homeowners
Bismarck Task Force to lobby for major billing changes for local homeowners.
In Bismarck, Am I The Only One That Called The Number?
One of my favorite things to do is look at available homes and properties in the Bismarck/Mandan area. I might not be ready to buy or rent anything too elaborate, but I can sure dream, right? There are so many gorgeous homes that you can check out on zillow.com, you can surf around all day with loads of pictures from realtors to see and just imagine for yourself living in a mansion somewhere, right by a private lake, OR you can actually set the perimeters of your search to show you the largest scaled house or even the smallest - you get the idea, right?
The 2 Closest Drive-In Movie Theaters To BisMan Are Worth A Look
Drive-In movie theaters are about as rare as landlines these days. As rare as a payphone (I can't remember the last time I've seen one). Rare as a telephone answering machine (remember those?). Surprisingly you can still buy a telephone answering machine. See here. I have fond memories of going...
Cara Mund petitioning to become North Dakota’s first woman in the U.S. House of Representatives
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Century graduate and former Miss America, Cara Mund is petitioning for nomination for Congress. Mund needs 1,000 signatures to be put on the ballot for November’s General Election. Mund plans to run as an Independent. If elected, she would become North Dakota’s first woman...
Woman crashes into a house in Bismarck, fentanyl could be the cause of it all
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Fentanyl has been an ongoing issue nationwide and has hit home here in North Dakota more and more. On Tuesday, Bismarck police got a call saying a driver crashed her car into a house, and that fentanyl was involved. “So what the officers were told when they arrived on scene is […]
Bismarck man hit by a train, seriously injured
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 32-year-old man from Bismarck is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train. According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving an ATV on a gravel road along a private field in Morton County.
ND workers make less per hour than national average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Employment Situation Summary for the month of July stating that employment is up over half a million jobs and unemployment rates are down to 3.5%. But North Dakota lags behind the national average in one very important category, mean...
Morton county train and ATV injury crash
The driver of the ATV, a 32-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Sanford Hospital.
More millennials living with parents according to new study
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new study found that more millennials are living closer to home because of one main reason, money. With costs of almost everything skyrocketing because of inflation, living at home with their parents, is the only way for some millennials to make ends meet. Robb Vedvick,...
Dickinson’s domestic violence shelter sees increase in usage
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson’s Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center reported they’ve noticed an increase in usage. The site manager said they had an influx of people needing shelter this week. They need more food and supplies to meet demand. The manager says they’re really wanting laundry...
Bismarck man dies while held in Minnesota jail
BENSON, Minn. (KFGO) – The Swift County Sheriff’s Office in southwestern Minnesota says an inmate from Bismarck died in the county jail following his arrest for drunken driving. He’s identified as 45-year-old William Delmore. Delmore died early Tuesday after his Monday arrest by Benson police. The Midwest Medical...
In Bismarck/Mandan Someone Just Won $50,000 Playing Bingo!
AND THIS GUY WON $50,000! Photo from Big Win Bingo Facebook page. That's a mighty big check for playing bingo. It appears it happened at Sidelines Sports Bar in Bismarck with Big Win Bingo sponsored by MATPAC Wrestling. I'm not here to promote any particular bar or charitable organization but winning $50K is pretty big news in the bingo community.
