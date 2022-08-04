ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

Albany mission offers cooling spot for homeless

By Jordan Michael
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vAic4_0h5GT96x00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Perry Jones, the Executive Director of the Capital City Rescue Mission, says that any sweltering heat above 90 degrees is known as “code red” in the homeless community.

Helping the homeless survive the heat has been a standard for the shelter for many, many summers. “We’re full every night,” said Jones on Thursday as Albany reached a record-high of 99 degrees. “Some of these people are really struggling. We have 240 people staying here.”

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

The destitute can find air conditioning, ice water, showers and overnight stay at Capital City. “The rain and storms cooled it off a little, but it is still very hot,” Jones said.

According to the Homeless Shelters Directory , there was an estimated 750 homeless people in Albany County in 2019. Jones, who runs City Mission with his wife, Sue, says that the displacement number right now is likely between 500 and 700 individuals.

“The current state of the economy and housing evictions keep the numbers up,” said Jones. “We don’t try to second guess as to why someone needs to come here, we just try to help. We don’t want them to be homeless forever. We can help them with transitioning, too, but emergency sheltering is a necessary component.”

HUD announces $2.8 billion in grants for homeless services

The City Mission, which Jones says serves 800 meals per day and provides free clothing, is one of six functioning shelters in Albany County. The other five are Salvation Army Albany Corps, Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS), St. Charles Lwanga Center, Albany Emergency Shelter and the Sheridan Hollow Drop In Center. The Mercy House closed about one month ago, Jones said, due to staffing and financial issues.

The next Albany Planning Board meeting is on August 9 and Jones expects to be there to ask for expansion measures for the City Mission. “We want this to be more dignified,” he concluded. “It has been tough sledding.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
103.9 The Breeze

Abandoned Since 2009, See Inside this Former Albany Convent

Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
ALBANY, NY
shelterforce.org

This Manufactured Home Park Will Soon Be Boat Storage, But One Resident Stays to Fight

The sun glitters on the blue waters of Saratoga Lake in upstate New York and refracts off the lines of bright white boats docked at a nearby boat launch and marina. The lake is located near Saratoga Springs, a longtime tourist destination in eastern Saratoga County that’s filled with all the hallmarks of a high-end vacation paradise—5-star hotels, a casino, golf course, racetrack, multiple entertainment venues, and the expensive and exclusive Prime Steak House. But luxury and scenery don’t convey a complete picture of the area.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evictions#Homelessness#Economy#Homeless Shelters#Hud
101.5 WPDH

Will There Be Free Samples at the North East Cannabis Convention?

Are you a cannabis enthusiast? Are you looking to get cannabis or hemp-based products for your business? Or even see what new things are available for packaging the products?. Maybe a convention is the best way to check out all of the new products? Remember what a convention was? You might think that they are things that are only done in Las Vegas and that there must be showgirls and debauchery, but not at this convention.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

‘Feet First’ program connects kids with new shoes

The Family Service Association of Glens Falls, Inc. is running a program to help ensure that every student has a pair of shoes in time for the upcoming school year this fall. The organization's "Feet First" program is taking applications now to make sure that no student from preschool to high school has to walk to school in a damaged pair of shoes.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Local hospitals earn recognition for patient assistance

118 hospitals in New York have been recognized for their efforts to help patients suffering from a stroke, or heart disease. Every year, the American Heart Association recognizes hospitals across the country for their ground breaking work. Some of the hospitals recognized in the Capital Region include Albany Med, Glens...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

How filming of The Gilded Age is impacting a Capital Region business

Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Gilded Age is coming back to the Capital Region. Beginning Friday August 5, 2022, through Saturday, August 27, 2022, there will be various parking restrictions and road closures throughout the month to accommodate HBO filming of The Gilded Age in the City of Albany.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

USS SLATER tours free for veterans this weekend

This Saturday, the United States Coast Guard celebrates 232 years of service along U.S. coasts. In the city of Albany, the day is being celebrated a couple of days after the fact, with a tour of a historic Naval vessel that has spent the last 25 years along the city shoreline.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy