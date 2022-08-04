Mobile County EMS gear upgrade can instruct medics on better treatment on the spot

Read on mynbc15.com
WPMI
Mobile Fire hiring second Medical Services Director, first woman in the position
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — When Dr. John McMahon retired as the Medical Director for the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department after 31 years at the end of June, Dr. Jason Eversull was named as his replacement. Now the Mobile City Council will consider a contract to hire a co-director for the...
MCPSS security system alerts schools to emergencies at push of a button
As the new school year starts, the Mobile County Public School system says they are doing what they can to make all of their students and staff are safe during the school day.
WLOX
Gulf Coast student faces alleged bullying due to medical condition
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulf Coast mother and her daughter are pleading with parents to talk with their kids about bullying. This comes after a student says she was bullied relentlessly over a medical condition. Destiaine Gossage rarely gets to present herself to the world without ridicule. Punching her...
Mobile Housing Authority to open public housing waitlists Aug. 15
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Housing Authority is getting ready to open its public housing waiting lists to new applicants. Starting Monday, Aug. 15, at 9 a.m., waiting lists will open for three housing communities: Gulf Village Homes, Oaklawn Homes (two and three bedrooms only) and Emerson Gardens (Senior Citizens, ages 62 and older). […]
WPMI
Jennifer Claire Moore Fdn. Rodeo gives outlets to youth struggling with mental health
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — With suicide rates at an all-time high among youth today taking care of your mental health has never been more important than it is today. The Jennifer Claire Moore Foundations is a local Baldwin County foundation whose mission is to provide programs, services, and resources to youth struggling with mental health.
‘Charity is love’ as volunteers help students prepare for Baldwin Co. school year
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — This is the last weekend of summer break for Baldwin County students. Volunteers with local nonprofits were busy this Saturday to make the burdens for parents a little lighter. It’s a big turnout this year at the annual “Back to school Bash.” The annual event is organized by The Chosen […]
Escambia County resident asks candidates to sign environmental pledge
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One Escambia County resident is taking it upon himself to hold candidates for county and city government accountable when it comes to environmental protection. John Nixon has been asking all of the candidates running for office in Escambia County, Pensacola and surrounding area to sign an environmental pledge that would […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Multiple sewer overflows reported in Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard Water Works & Sewer has reported on sanitary sewer overflows that has resulted in spillages totaling more than 300,000 gallons this week, according to the Mobile County Health Department. On Monday and Tuesday, an overflow at the intersection of Chin and Butts streets released about...
WPMI
Saraland woman says Kali Oka Road overdue for repairs, part of it in Prichard city limits
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A major thoroughfare off Highway 158 is causing a lot of attention, but for the wrong reasons. A woman reached out to NBC 15 and said Kali Oka Road is in desperate need of repairs. It is a county road however, the part she's talking about is in the city limits of Prichard.
Northwest Fla. residents file complaints against Pensacola contractor, claim projects weren’t finished
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents across three counties of Northwest Florida have filed more than 50 complaints against a Pensacola contractor. The complaints were filed after residents claimed Matthew Banks of Banks Construction took their money without completing the project. Gulf Breeze resident Jennifer Anderson took matters into her own hands after she paid […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Car overturns after 2-vehicle crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A car overturned and at least one person had to be extricated following a two-vehicle crash on South University Boulevard on Saturday. The Mobile Police Department and Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to the scene on South University Boulevard at Grelot Road shortly after 3 p.m. Fully deployed...
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Commissioners to oppose proposed Interstate 10 toll in Mobile, Ala.
Santa Rosa County Commissioner Colten Wright said last week that it’s not fair to levy a toll on motorists to help pay for the $2.7-billion Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project. “I personally take great issue with putting a toll on … Interstate 10 coming into Escambia...
It’s Way Too Hard to Put Up a Monument to Lynching Victims
Just off a street corner in Mobile, Alabama, a historic marker spells out the grisly details of Richard Robertson’s 1909 lynching. The real story told between its embossed metallic lines is about a community’s death grip on mythology and why these memorials are needed.For nearly a year, the Mobile County Community Remembrance Project (MCCRP) has fought to control the Robertson plaque’s location. Paid for by the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI)—a Montgomery-based non-profit providing legal defense for wrongful prosecution and bringing awareness to historic race-based injustices—the $3,000 marker was the first in a planned series memorializing the county’s race-based lynching victims...
Mobile Co. elementary school ranked #1 in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — W.H. Council Traditional school is ranked the #1 elementary school in Alabama, according to U.S. News Education. Teachers from the school shared their perspectives on how Council Traditional was able to attain this level of success. Third-grade teacher, Antoinette Mixon, said every teacher puts in more than 100% and she believes it’s […]
“Moral Vigilantes” host 12th event in Mobile Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A group pursuing peace marks nearly a year of finding ways to curb violence in Mobile. Members of “Moral Vigilantes Persuing Progress” has been holding monthly gatherings since last year. Their 12th event will be Saturday morning starting at 11 in the Taylor Park Community at 1050 Baltimore Street next to […]
Pair calls Uber after leading deputies on chase across 2 counties
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after deputies said the pair took an Uber to flee from a chase, which spanned two counties. LaHenry Chairs, 31, and Jarius Jamal Young, 30, were arrested Thursday, Aug. 4 after deputies were led on a chase in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. […]
WLOX
GPS tracks banded eaglet thousands of miles
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Lots of people have been traveling this summer, but what about our feathered friends?. You might remember five months ago, WLOX was at the Mississippi Sandhill Crane Refuge with Mississippi State University and Mississippi Power for an eaglet banding project. They banded two eaglets, with one also carrying a a GPS device so they could track it’s movements and migratory patterns.
Rubber Ducky regatta to splash into Mobile River
Mobile's sixth annual Rubber Ducky Regatta will make a splash tomorrow morning in downtown Mobile.
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge orders Mobile woman to surrender more than $41,000 in fraudulent COVID funds
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge has ordered a woman who admitted to defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program to surrender more than $41,000, equal to the amount of money that the government paid her as a result of her fraudulent scheme. Sandy Riggins, 35, of Mobile, pleaded guilty in...
Teacher Institution pep rally kicks off Baldwin Co. school year
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG)– The Baldwin County School System hosted their annual teacher institution on Friday, Aug. 4. The final countdown is on for the first day of school for Baldwin County. Kicking off the new school year is the annual Baldwin County Board of Education pep rally to get the teachers ready and excited. Teachers […]
