Month of hot sauces comes to Lake George area
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – August is a hot month, with temperatures hitting the 90s this week. If you’re trying to stay cool, stick around Lake George – but if you’re something of a heat-seeker, a spot on the Adirondack Northway has something special in store.
NYS police investigating two-car crash in Rome
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Marcy is reporting that a two-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 49 in Rome on August 3rd. According to police, around 9:39 am on Wednesday, 86-year-old Kenneth J. Ingerham of Clinton, NY was traveling east on Route 49 in his 2009 Buick Lucerne when he tried to pass 31-year-old Ismael C. Velez of Rome, who was also driving east in his 2006 Subaru Legacy.
New Yorkers can select “X” gender marker through DMV website
ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State is making it easier for residents that identify as non-binary to choose “X” as their driver’s license gender marker. Governor Hochul announced Thursday the launch of an online portal for New Yorkers to change their gender marker on an NYS driver’s license, learner’s permit or non-driver ID.
Empire State Weekly: Attorney General warns of crypto crash
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, New York officials issue a new warning to potential cryptocurrency investors as the market experiences a cryptocurrency crash, according to Attorney General Letitia James. The Office of the Attorney General is now seeking those who have had their accounts or withdrawals frozen by crypto businesses.
Online Process to Choose “X” As Gender Now Available in New York
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In May of this year, the governor made non-binary gender “x” available on New York State-issued IDs such as driver’s licenses, learners permits, and non-driver IDs. And today, Governor Hochul announced a new online process to make this switch without having...
Suspect captured in Kansas for Butler Township shooting, 4 dead
BUTLER TWP, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have announced the man suspected of killing four people in Butler Township has been taken into custody. Butler Township police chief John Porter announced that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody in Lawrence, Kansas, around 10 p.m. Saturday. He will be extradited from Kansas, but authorities did not provide any further information.
Political Punches and Campaign Chatter in NY 23: Name calling, finances and endorsements divide candidates
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Carl Paladino, a candidate in the Republican primary for New York’s 23rd congressional district, said Wednesday that former President Donald Trump isn’t planning to make an endorsement ahead of the Republican Primary slated for later this month, but claimed “the president [Trump] has told me personally, ‘Go out and win.'”
Albany County DA eyes changing ‘Raise the Age’ law
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County District Attorney wants state lawmakers to take another look at New York’s “Raise the Age” law. The law only allows people to be charged as adults in criminal cases if they are 18-years-old. The law took full effect in...
DeSantis suspends state attorney for refusing to enforce laws on abortion, transgender surgery
(The Hill) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren on Thursday for “neglect of duty” after the prosecutor refused to enforce bans on abortion and transgender surgery. “When you flagrantly violate your oath of office, when you make yourself above the...
