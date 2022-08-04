ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kinyradio.com

Alaska fair cancels poultry exhibits amid bird flu concerns

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials with the Alaska State Fair have decided against the usual array of poultry exhibits this year amid concerns about the avian flu. Fair CEO Jerome Hertel says officials believed it was best “to err on the side of caution.”. The Anchorage Daily News...
Alaska Beacon

Anchorage schools are ready to start the climb

Hello, Anchorage! I hope you are enjoying this last stretch of summer break. My name is Dr. Jharrett Bryantt. I am humbled and eager to work alongside you as your new superintendent. I’d like to thank the community for welcoming me to the Anchorage community. You’ve given me great advice on restaurants, challenged me to […] The post Anchorage schools are ready to start the climb appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskapublic.org

The outdoor life of Congressional Candidates

Our guests for this show are congressional candidates Nick Begich and Mary Peltola. Your host, Lisa, reached out to the Sarah Palin campaign three times, but never received a response. In these interviews with Nick and Mary, she asked questions sourced from four leaders in the outdoor industry in Alaska: Mary Goddard of Sustainable Southeast Partnership, Steve Cleary of Alaska Trails, Lee Hart of Alaska Outdoor Alliance, and Kikkan Randall of Nordic Ski Association of Anchorage. They also chatted about their own personal experiences in the outdoors, what makes the Alaska outdoors special, and where they are happiest in the Alaska outdoors. (Alaska Public Media requested photos from the Begich campaign but did not receive any)
alaskasnewssource.com

Former Anchorage Mayors push to have ordinance removed from Anchorage Assembly

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Thursday, a group of former Anchorage Mayors, Anchorage assembly members, and citizens at large submitted a referendum application to the City of Anchorage clerk to petition the removal of A-O 2022-60. On July 12th, the Anchorage Assembly passed the ordinance 9-3, that would allow them to remove a sitting Anchorage may from office over a breach of public trust.
alaskasnewssource.com

Man picked as new Anchorage library director not taking job

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The man selected to head the Anchorage Public Library has declined to take the job, according to Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration. Robert Hudson was named the new library director in an announcement back in April. Corey Allen Young, spokesman for the mayor’s office, on Thursday...
kinyradio.com

Alaska officers violated policy in 'white privilege' stop

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska newspaper reports that two Anchorage police officers violated department policy during a traffic stop last month when a woman in town for a rally by former President Donald Trump showed a “white privilege card” instead of a driver’s license and was not ticketed.
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 5, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Advocates demand that Anchorage police officers carry the opioid overdose reversing...
alaskapublic.org

There are thousands of jobs open in Anchorage but not enough workers to fill them, says economic report

There are thousands of open job in Anchorage, and not enough workers to fill them, according a report from the Anchorage Economic Development Corp. AEDC CEO Bill Popp presented the corporation’s three-year economic outlook on Wednesday. Even before the pandemic, Popp said, the state was in rough fiscal waters as the price of oil began to drop in 2016.
alaskapublic.org

Outdoor deaths in Anchorage spiked in June, coinciding with sharp increase in unsheltered homelessness

Six people died outside in Anchorage in June, their bodies found in city parks or just off city streets. The recent deaths include a woman who was found outside of the abandoned Sam’s Club building in South Anchorage, 30-year-old Allan Dahl whose decomposing body was found at Russian Jack park, and 47-year-old John Prunes who was found in the woods by a church on the east side of town.
alaskasnewssource.com

USGA champion crowned

A big crowd filled the Hotel Captain Cook to hear Anchorage Economic Development Corporation keynote speaker Roger Brooks. Anchorage parents concerned about ASD bus driver shortage. Updated: 10 hours ago. Some parents of Anchorage School District students say they’d like to know sooner rather than later how their children will...
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage police chief reconsidering policy for officers to carry Narcan

According to the Division of Environmental Health State Veterinarian’s website, data indicates that of the over 40 million cases of confirmed bird flu in the United States, 107 of those have been reported in Alaska. At first, police told the family the death was suspicious. Then they told the...
Must Read Alaska

Moving on: Rep. Dr. Liz Snyder sells house in East Anchorage

Rep. Liz Snyder, the Floridian who came to Alaska for adventure and who stayed long enough to serve one term in the Alaska Legislature, has moved on. She and her husband sold their East Anchorage house in July for $500,000 in an off-market, not advertised sale. The Snyders bought the home in 2019 for $408,000, according to real estate listings.
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage residents protest in support of Narcan use

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A protest in front of the Anchorage Police Department Tuesday urged the administration to adopt a policy to allow officers to carry Narcan kits in their vehicles. The protest comes as part of the State Health Department’s Office of Substance Misuse and Addiction Prevention — Project...
TheDailyBeast

Woman Shows ‘White Privilege Card’ to Cops Instead of ID—and Avoids Ticket

A woman avoided a ticket when she showed the cops who pulled her over a “white privilege card” instead of her driver’s license. Two cops in Anchorage, Alaska, reportedly violated department policy in the incident, though it’s unclear what the policy was or what disciplinary action they will face as the department is treating the matter as confidential, Anchorage Daily News reports. Mimi Israelah wrote in a Facebook post that she was pulled over for weaving in the early hours of July 9 as she was driving to an Anchorage pizzeria after arriving from California for a Trump rally. She...
alaskasnewssource.com

2 murals by Alaska Native artists planned to appear in downtown Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two murals are being added to downtown Anchorage by Alaska Native artists this fall. The first mural will be located on G Street on the east side of the RIM Architecture building, while the second mural will be at The Kobuk coffee and gift shop on Fifth Avenue, according to the Anchorage Museum’s press release.
