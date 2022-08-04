TSU students don't know if they'll have housing with two weeks until move-in day

NASHVILLLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Kerri Claybrooks says the progress her children have made by attending the Tennessee State University summer speech and pathology program is reason enough for her to put it on her calendar again. The mother of two has already made plans for them to return next summer to TSU’s Language, Articulation, and Fluency clinic.

