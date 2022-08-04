TSU students don't know if they'll have housing with two weeks until move-in day

Read on fox17.com
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
clarksvillenow.com
APSU graduates first students from nationally recognized Grow Your Own teacher residency program
CLARKSVILLE, TN – When he was younger, Malachi Johnson always helped his siblings with their homework. He enjoyed coaching and encouraging them, and his family quickly noticed that teaching came naturally to the high school student. During his senior year, Johnson toyed with the idea of becoming a teacher,...
fox17.com
Florida loves cameras Metro Nashville Publics Schools won't use
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) has 135 state of the art security cameras sitting in storage as the school year begins. These same cameras are used around the world and are currently being piloted in one of the largest school districts in the country. The...
franklinis.com
MATTHEW WALKER COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH CENTER CELEBRATES NATIONAL HEALTH CENTER WEEK
MATTHEW WALKER COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH CENTER CELEBRATES NATIONAL HEALTH CENTER WEEK. “Chemistry for Strong Communities” to include activities and additional services for patients, staff, children, and more. NASHVILLE, August 5, 2022 – Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center (MWCHC) is excited to announce details surrounding the celebration of National Health Center...
TSU Offers Students Online Classes Amid Growing HBCU Housing Crisis
Tennessee State University is the latest HBCU fraught with tackling on-campus housing accommodations for students. The post TSU Offers Students Online Classes Amid Growing HBCU Housing Crisis appeared first on NewsOne.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee using data from Zillow.
Parents of transgender 3rd grader sue the state over Tennessee school bathroom law
The parents of a third-grade transgender child in Tennessee filed a lawsuit in federal court this week, challenging a state law that prohibits transgender students, employees, and teachers from access to the bathroom, locker rooms and other sex-segregated facilities consistent with their gender identity.
Rutherford County Schools student killed in Murfreesboro crash
A student at Rutherford County Schools died Friday morning after being hit by a car.
Tennessee election results: County mayor, sheriff
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
fox17.com
Metro Police announce the creation of a new School Safety Division
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Chief John Drake announced the creation of a new School Safety Division within the police department’s Investigative Services Bureau. MNPD says that the new division will be effective beginning on August 16 with Scott Byrd, a 22-year MNPD veteran, named as the Commander/Director of Training.
Tennessee Tribune
Local Parent, Graduate Student Say TSU Speech Pathology Clinic Gives Children a New Voice and a Great Experience
NASHVILLLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Kerri Claybrooks says the progress her children have made by attending the Tennessee State University summer speech and pathology program is reason enough for her to put it on her calendar again. The mother of two has already made plans for them to return next summer to TSU’s Language, Articulation, and Fluency clinic.
Davidson County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022
Election results for the races in Nashville and across Davidson County from August 4, 2022.
fox17.com
PHOTOS: Babies dressed in outfits inspired by Williamson County Fair
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tiny babies at the Williamson Medical Center are dressed in their best outfits ahead of the Williamson County Fair this weekend. The outfits are themed "An All American Fair." Check out the gallery to see the adorable photos!. The county's popular fair starts Friday and...
Enhanced security measures in place at Wilson County Fair
The Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will see heightened security measures this year as safety measures remain a top priority.
AP: Nashville doctor wins Democratic nomination for governor, narrowly defeating Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley Jr.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by...
fox17.com
Davidson County residents vote to pass four amendments of Metro Nashville's charter
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As a result of Thursday's election night, Davidson County residents voted overwhelming to pass four amendments to Metro Nashville's charter that will allow the city's government to better serve people. “These important changes to Metro’s governing document will make our job providing critical services to...
Murfreesboro man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A man from Middle Tennessee was sentenced Friday for taking part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
WSMV
Four Metro Nashville Charter amendments pass due to overwhelming vote
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents in Davidson County reportedly voted overwhelming to pass four amendments to Metro Nashville’s Charter that will enable the city’s government to better severe its citizens Thursday. “These important changes to Metro’s governing document will make our job providing critical services to residents more...
A new political reality in Nashville? Tennessee District 5 might change
As Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles emerged victorious in the Republican primary for Tennessee's 5th congressional district Thursday night, so too emerged a likely new political reality.
Canine influenza cases now in Middle Tennessee
Canine influenza, as the name suggests, is specific to dogs, is very contagious, and causes upper respiratory symptoms like nasal discharge and cough. It usually makes your pup tired and can be deadly.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Schools Start Friday - 50,000 Student's Increases Demand for More Classrooms
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Rutherford County school students will return to class for an abbreviated day this Friday, followed by their first full-day on Monday. The headcount is expected be approximately 50,000 students and growing - - which means more classrooms are needed, especially at the middle and high school level...
