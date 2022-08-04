ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Ozawkie woman hospitalized after crash on Highway 24

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ozawkie woman was hospitalized in Topeka after a Lawrence woman hit her vehicle along Highway 24 in Shawnee Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that around 3:25 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, officials were called to the area of Highway 24 just east of Meriden Rd.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Kan. man dies after motorcycle crash with teen driver

SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Saturday in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 BMW 4 Series passenger car driven by a 16-year-old from Topeka was eastbound on U.S. 40 Highway at Tecumseh Road. The driver attempted to make a left...
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: Kan. man tried to hide stolen skid-steer loader

JACKSON COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities investigating the theft of a Volvo skid-steer loader in early morning hours of July 21 have a suspect in custody. Just before 6a.m. Thursday, deputies and detectives started their investigation into the reported theft of the loader taken from a business in Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
HOLTON, KS
KSN News

1 dead, 2 injured in Junction City stabbing

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Fort Riley woman was killed on Saturday morning after a stabbing that happened in Junction City. According to the Junction City Police Department (JCPD), around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Deerfield Blvd. in reference to a possible stabbing. When officers arrived, […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riley County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Riley County, KS
Crime & Safety
Little Apple Post

MHK man arrested for shots fired incident on Friday

MANHATTAN-Riley County Police Department arrested 29-year old Christopher Evan Cuchy on Friday evening after he reportedly fired a gun at the ground near 8th and Leavenworth Streets. Cuchy was located and arrested in the 1100 block of Moro Street just before 6:00pm. RCPD says that at the time of his...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Stolen carpet flooring cases, industrial painter cost Ogden man $1.8K

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Carpet flooring cases and an industrial painter were allegedly stolen from an Ogden man, costing him about $1,800. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 100 block of 15th St. in Ogden with reports of a burglary and criminal damage to property.
OGDEN, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report August 7

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JORDAN TREYVAUGHN OWENS, 24, Fort Riley, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv, blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. CHRISTOPHER ALLEN HUDGINS,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicle Rollover#Mhk#Apple Post
ksal.com

Shot Fired at Sunset Park

No injuries are reported after a shot was fired in Sunset Park early Friday morning. Salina Patrol Capt. David Villanueva tells KSAL News that at 4 a.m., a 23-year-old Salina man was at the park and a group of people in a dark vehicle confronted him. Words were reportedly exchanged,...
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan woman taken to Topeka hospital following roll-over accident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was rushed to a hospital in the area and then to one in Topeka after a roll-over accident in Manhattan on Thursday. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 1900 block of Hayes Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: 18-year old Malachi Fielder arrested in Wichita

WICHITA - The Riley County Police Department says 18-year old, Malachi Fielder, was located in Wichita on Friday, August 5th, 2022. According to RCPD, Fielder was arrested by the Wichita Police Department in Wichita. RCPD thanked the Wichita Police Department and Junction City Police Department for their assistance in this...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 6

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Ardis, Phillip Michael Brennan; 21; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Beaugh,...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Disturbance in Brookville Tuesday night results in arrest of 3

BROOKVILLE - Three people were arrested after a disturbance in a Brookville residence Tuesday night. Tiffany Miller, 25, of Salina, went to her ex-boyfriend's residence in the 500 block of Perry Street in Brookville to pick up some of her belongings that had been set out on the front porch for her, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
BROOKVILLE, KS
ksal.com

Tanker Rollover in East Salina

No injuries are reported after a tanker truck rolled over at an intersection in east Salina on Thursday morning. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that at 2:42 a.m., a truck pulling a tanker coming off of E. Old Highway 40 headed south on Marymount failed to make a turn and rolled over.
Little Apple Post

Police: Kansas man was allegedly selling cocaine near school

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 1800 Block of SW Burnett Road related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police LT Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy