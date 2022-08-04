Manchin claims Democratic social spending and tax bill is filled with GOP priorities

A very pathetic excuse for a man who should have the interest of the country instead of lining his pocket and saying look at what a good boy I am. I’m saving america, no Joe you’re only benefiting yourself , your position and your wealth. People were thinking you were going to help save america from the destruction of it but I guess we who hoped were wrong. Go and enjoy your yacht while we suffer through more inflation.
Whole problem is you never know who is telling the truth anymore.. so sad
if that were the truth why then do you need to pass this thru reconciliation. more lies.
Related
Former Obama staffer tells Stephen Colbert Republicans want to 'make life worse and shorter'
Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year
Joe Manchin says McConnell's threat to sink a bipartisan bill challenging China's economic power won't make him 'walk away' from Biden's agenda
Maxine Waters Says She May Not Vote for 'Shameful' Inflation Reduction Act, Citing Lack of Housing Spending
RELATED PEOPLE
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Bill to expand Social Security benefits nears House floor vote
Manchin-Schumer OKs paying 300 IRS agents same as Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says it's 'wrong' for Senate Republicans to work with Democrats on bills endorsed by Biden
Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris 'Will Not Run' in 2024, Newt Gingrich Says
24 House Republicans break with leadership, vote with Democrats to pass computer chip bill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Manchin said he cut a last-minute deal on Biden agenda since Democrats might lose big in the November midterms
Nancy Pelosi's husband just dumped his NVIDIA stock right before Congress is set to pass the 'CHIPS-plus' bill
Russian senator mocks Kamala Harris for introducing herself with gender pronouns
Buttigieg says he doesn't get why some House Republicans voted against gay marriage bill and tells Senate to 'vote yes and move on'
Top GOP senator says Joe Manchin 'shouldn't walk the plank' for Biden's economic agenda since the president is so unpopular
McConnell and 25 Senate Republicans issue rare statement of support for Pelosi as she visits Taiwan in defiance of China's threats
After a $54 Billion Airline Bailout, Elizabeth Warren Thinks She Gets To Make the Rules
Sen. Ted Cruz says Supreme Court 'clearly wrong' in decision legalizing same-sex marriage
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 19