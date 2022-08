State Patrol Colonel John Bolduc briefing reporters in Laurel Thursday. (KFOR NEWS August 5, 2022) (NORFOLK, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested a suspect in connection with four homicides that occurred in Laurel early Thursday morning. The investigation included two scenes on Elm Street in Laurel. Each scene included a residence with a fire.

LAUREL, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO