School districts get amped for new year at Back-to-School convocations

WIBW
Highland Park High School hosts back-to-school supply drive
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park High School is helping kids in the community get ready for back to school. The High School hosted a back-to-school supplies giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 6. Students were required to be present in order to get supplies. The 2-hour...
Topeka 501 Schools begin year with Convocation
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka 501 Schools started the 2022-2023 school year off with a convocation in Lee Arena on the Washburn University campus, Thursday morning. “Convocation was started over seven years ago, but we haven’t had one for three years because of the pandemic. It’s about retired teachers and parents and students cheering people […]
WIBW
National Night Out 2022 is a success despite extreme heat
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - National Night Out 2022 succeeded in bringing the community together, and strengthening relationships. “National Night Out is the opportunity for neighbors to get out and meet one another,” said Topeka Police Captain Colleen Stuart. “We’ve always encouraged that. Society as a whole has gone away from that.”
KCTV 5
Lawrence police increase patrols near KU campus
LAWRENCE, Ks. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department is increasing officer patrols near the University of Kansas campus each weekend starting Saturday night “with a focus on preventing crime and helping community members feel safe and secure,” the department has announced. The increase in police presence isn’t due...
WIBW
Kids have fun with books, bikes at community event
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kids got to ride their bikes and enjoy a delightful story Friday at the “Read and Ride” event. The event put on by the Deer Creek summer program on Friday, August 5, where kids and adults made 4 stops to hear installments from a story called “The Bruce Swap,” by Ryan T. Higgins, read by celebrity readers such as District Attorney Mike Kagay.
KCTV 5
Teacher shortages spurring 4-day weeks, hefty sign-on bonuses
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - The nationwide teacher shortage is forcing school districts in Kansas and Missouri to make some big changes, including 4-day weeks for some and hefty sign-on bonuses for new employees. The Missouri Department of Education and Secondary Education says there were more than 3,000 in-state teaching...
WIBW
SCP+R plans to change schedule for amenities with start of school
A Topeka infectious disease specialist updates how we're living with COVID-19. LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center celebrates their 3 week fundraising LifeHouse Heroes Campaign.
City of Topeka starts redistricting process
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The redistricting of Topeka following the 2020 Census started Thursday when representatives from each of the nine Topeka City Council districts met for the first time. The City of Topeka staff has prepared two draft proposal maps that redistricting commissioners can use, or develop their own maps. However, commissioners must follow rules […]
WIBW
Four to be interviewed to fill Lyon, Chase Co. district judge vacancy
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four Kansans will be interviewed to fill a district judge vacancy in Lyon and Chase counties. Kansas Courts says the Fifth Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, to interview nominees to fill a district judge vacancy. the vacancy will be created by the Sept. 3 retirement of Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler.
WIBW
Gage Park mini train to close over weekend for repairs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Gage Park mini train will not be open over the weekend. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says the Gage Park mini-train will not run over the weekend of Aug. 6-7 due to a mechanical issue. SCP+R noted that it hopes to have the train repaired...
WIBW
City of Topeka redistricting process begins, community invited to provide input
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The process to redistrict the borders for Topeka City Council has started and the community has been invited to provide input. The City of Topeka says representatives from each of the city’s nine districts met for the first time on Thursday, Aug. 4, to start the redistricting process. It said redistricting of the City Council’s district boundary lines happens every decade - following the Census.
NWOSU Says Campus Police Chief Is 'No Longer' Employed After Arrest In Kansas
Northwestern Oklahoma State University officials said its police chief is no longer employed at the school following an arrest in Kansas. According to WIBW in Topeka, Kansas, John Caviness was arrested Sunday in Wabaunsee County on child abuse, resisting arrest, aggravated battery and battery complaints. The station said Caviness was...
WIBW
Emporia State cross country to host two home meets
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State men’s and women’s cross country teams will host two home meets on a new course as part of their five-meet regular season schedule this fall. The Hornets will open the season on September 3rd at the JK Gold Classic, taking place...
WIBW
Manhattan woman taken to Topeka hospital following roll-over accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was rushed to a hospital in the area and then to one in Topeka after a roll-over accident in Manhattan on Thursday. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 1900 block of Hayes Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Opening arguments take place Friday afternoon in Dana Chandler retrial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Opening arguments were held Friday afternoon, Aug. 5, in the highly anticipated retrial of Dana Chandler, who is accused of killing her ex-husband Mike Sisco and his fiance Karen Harkness in July 2002 at a home in west Topeka. Twelve jurors and five alternates were sworn...
National Night Out encourages you to meet your neighbors
KSNT (TOPEKA)- On Saturday National Night Out will host its annual event in 53 neighborhoods across Topeka. The events are decided on by the neighborhoods, and range from pancake breakfasts, to pool parties and even movie nights. Frito Lay is providing chips for the events, Dillons is providing water, and crime stoppers and the Topeka […]
KDHE updates blue-green algae advisories for Kansas lakes
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — One Kansas lake was lowered from warning status to watch status, and one was lifted from watch status on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory on Thursday. Marion Reservoir in Marion County was lowered on Aug. 4. Milford Lake Zone A, Dickinson and Geary Counties was […]
1 murdered in Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead following a shooting in Topeka on Friday. The Topeka Police Department reported that at 3:05 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Traveler’s Inn at 3846 SW Topeka Boulevard their officers responded to a shooting. A victim was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim […]
WIBW
One zone of Milford Lake lifted from blue-green algae advisories
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One zone of Milford Lake has been lifted from blue-green algae advisories while the other two remain in a warning. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. It said a harmful algal bloom can look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue, bright green, brown or red.
DUI from 40 years ago prevents KCK man from renewing license
A Kansas City, Kansas, man could not get his license renewed because Missouri had a hold on his license due to a 40-year-old DUI charge.
