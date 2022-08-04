School districts get amped for new year at Back-to-School convocations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The process to redistrict the borders for Topeka City Council has started and the community has been invited to provide input. The City of Topeka says representatives from each of the city’s nine districts met for the first time on Thursday, Aug. 4, to start the redistricting process. It said redistricting of the City Council’s district boundary lines happens every decade - following the Census.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO