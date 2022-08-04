Woman who accused San Diego State football players of rape speaks out

SAN DIEGO – Head men's soccer coach Ryan Hopkins has finalized SDSU's incoming 2022 class, which was named the top recruiting class in the nation by Top Drawer Soccer. The 15-player incoming class features five defenders, five midfielders, three forwards and two goalkeepers. Four transfers will join 11 freshmen, six of which are ranked in Top Drawer Soccer's Top 150. The Aztecs are the only Pac-12 program to be ranked in the top 10 by Top Drawer Soccer.

