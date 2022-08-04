Woman who accused San Diego State football players of rape speaks out

Read on www.kpbs.org
KPBS
San Diego police complete investigation into rape allegations against SDSU football players, forward case to DA's office
The San Diego Police Department announced Thursday that it had completed its 10-month investigation into the reported gang rape of a teenage girl, allegedly by members of the San Diego State football team. Police say no arrests have been made in the "very complex" case but that they had submitted...
SDSU rape investigation goes to DA, police calls to ‘party house’ released
SAN DIEGO — The rape investigation focused on Aztecs football players is in the hands of the San Diego County District Attorney, as we learn more about the off-campus house that was allegedly the scene of the crime. San Diego police officers were called to the house three times...
News 8 KFMB
SDPD announces completion of college gang-rape investigation
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department announced Thursday it has completed a 10-month investigation into the alleged gang rape last fall of an unconscious 17-year-old girl by members of the San Diego State University Aztecs football team. No arrests have been made in the "very complex" case,...
News Now: San Diego shooting, border rescue Friday
On this edition of FOX 5 News Now: Updates from overnight, including a shooting and a harrowing border rescue, before other top stories of the week and your local forecast.
Suspect pleads not guilty to Mission Valley stabbings
A man accused of stabbing three strangers in what police called an unprovoked attack, pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday.
Granite Hills High teacher arrested
A teacher within the Grossmont Union High School District was arrested and faces felony and misdemeanor charges, the district announced Wednesday.
Man sentenced to 34 years to life for 1987 double homicide
A man convicted of killing two people at a 1987 birthday party was sentenced Friday to 34 years to life in prison, prosecutors said.
San Diego Unified sues cities over the old landfill that sits underneath Bell Middle School
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Unified School District has filed a lawsuit against National City and La Mesa to try and get the cities to pay to clean an old landfill that sits underneath Bell Middle School. CBS 8 first reported the district's plans to pursue legal action last...
Tennessee Man Suspected in 1990 Point Loma Slaying of Sailor Pleads Not Guilty
A man accused of killing a Navy sailor in Point Loma more than three decades ago pleaded not guilty Friday to a murder charge. Brian Scott Koehl, 51, is accused in the 1990 murder of 32-year-old Larry Joe Breen, whom prosecutors say was stabbed in the neck multiple times. Koehl...
1 year later, San Diego man’s murder still unsolved
One year after a San Diego man was gunned down at a community park, authorities put out a call for information on his killer this week.
NBC San Diego
At-Risk Girl Missing Out of San Diego County Found: CHP
An at-risk girl sought by the California Highway Patrol Friday has been found, the agency confirmed. Emergency alerts were sent out to phones in Southern California Friday afternoon just before 4 p.m. About an hour later, at 4:50 p.m., the CHP said the girl had been found. The CHP said...
Man rescued from high atop border wall
Rescuers climbed a ladder to save a man who got stranded high atop a U.S.-Mexico border wall in San Diego Friday night.
onscene.tv
Man Protests Two Tree Removals by Handcuffing Himself to Tree | San Diego
08.03.2022 | 11:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The resident Andy Stinson sits under the shade of these Ficus trees every day to watch the sunset. he believes that he is being retaliated at by the H.O.A. President of the City Scene H.O.A. and the trees have been ordered to be moved.
Man shot outside Ramona home
Authorities say a 59-year-old man is not likely to survive after he was shot outside of his Ramona home Thursday night.
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Finalize No. 1 Recruiting Class in the Nation
SAN DIEGO – Head men's soccer coach Ryan Hopkins has finalized SDSU's incoming 2022 class, which was named the top recruiting class in the nation by Top Drawer Soccer. The 15-player incoming class features five defenders, five midfielders, three forwards and two goalkeepers. Four transfers will join 11 freshmen, six of which are ranked in Top Drawer Soccer's Top 150. The Aztecs are the only Pac-12 program to be ranked in the top 10 by Top Drawer Soccer.
KPBS
Residents urge judge to reject SVP placement in Borrego Springs
Residents of the rural community of Borrego Springs urged a judge Friday to reject placing a 79- year-old man classified as a sexually violent predator into a home in their neighborhood. The proposal by state hospital officials is to place Douglas Badger into a home at 1619 Zuni Trail, where...
15-year-old girl convicted of assault and hate crime in Lakeside learns her fate
SAN DIEGO — A 15-year-old girl, who was convicted for her role in a fight that the judge ruled a hate crime, was sentenced Wednesday to 120 days in the county’s Urban Camp program. CBS 8 is not naming or showing the teen’s picture because she’s a minor....
Man shot in Grant Hill expected to survive
Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital and the silver sedan drove away westbound in the 2600 block of K Street.
Man Sentenced to Life Without Parole for Female Navy Corpsman’s 2018 Oceanside Murder
A man who gunned down a female Navy corpsman at an Oceanside apartment complex nearly four years ago was sentenced Friday to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Eduardo Arriola, 29, was convicted by a Vista jury earlier this year of first-degree murder, plus a special circumstance allegation of...
Jury awards San Diego man $4.5 million in trip and fall case
SAN DIEGO — A jury in San Diego ordered the city to pay $4.5 million dollars to a man for injuries he sustained after tripping over a raised sidewalk in Pacific Beach in 2018. According to the lawsuit, Brownlee fell on a raised section of sidewalk on the 1600-block...
