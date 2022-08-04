ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Lowcountry business vandalized in possible hate crime

DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is looking for the suspects in an incident at a Daufuskie Island black-owned restaurant. An incident that is being discussed as a possible hate crime. Geneva’s Joint, formerly Lucy Belle’s, has been open for less than a month, but it had to close Wednesday […]
DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CPD: Man jailed after argument turned physical at Trio club

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police arrested a man following an alleged assault that happened early Friday morning at a club downtown. Christian Reyes (23), of Goose Creek, was arrested after being escorted out of Trio by club staffers for assaulting another individual, according to a report obtained by News 2. Police say the victim […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
counton2.com

MPPD: Crash blocking two lanes on 17N

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) on Friday responded to a collision on Highway 17. According to MPPD, the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 17 and Oakland Market. As of shortly after 4:30 p.m., two northbound lanes of Highway 17 were closed.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Juvenile wounded in Pleasant Hill shooting

GEORGETOWN — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the thigh early Aug. 5 after a friend attempted to shoot a dog in self-defense. The boy was walking down Carlos Drive in the Pleasant Hill community around 2 a.m. with an 18-year-old friend when a neighbor's dog started chasing them, according to a report from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. The two jumped over a nearby ditch to get away from the dog, but the 15-year-old slipped and fell.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpd#Police#The Palms Apartments#Royal Palm Boulevard
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman loses $60K in ‘Best Buy’ scam

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent scam that defrauded a woman of thousands of dollars. Deputies said the scammed happened in late July with the woman receiving an email from what she thought was Best Buy’s Geek Squad. The email read that the woman’s […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Publix
Fox News

South Carolina mom arrested after leaving son in hot car to go shopping at TJ Maxx, police say

A South Carolina mom has been arrested after she left her son to sweat "profusely" inside a hot car as she shopped inside TJ Maxx on Monday, authorities said. Officers said the child was "warm to the touch" and had "puffy eyes" when they pulled him from the black SUV around 6 p.m. in the store parking lot in Charleston, The State reported, citing the Charleston Police Department.
live5news.com

Police make 3rd arrest in deadly N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a third man has been charged in connection to a June shooting that left one person dead and another injured. Derwin Rogerstein Lucas, Jr., 23, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

UPDATE: Endangered woman found safe, deputies say

UPDATE: AUGUST 5, 2022 | 10:49 A.M. – Meghan Spinks returned safely returned to her home. CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing woman considered endangered. Meghan Spinks, 37, was last seen in North Charleston. Deputies say Spinks was last seen wearing a multicolored t-shirt, […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crash closes lanes on Folly Rd eastbound near George Griffith

UPDATE: According to CPD, eastbound lanes of Folly Road reopened at 10:50 a.m. — CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are responding to a multi-vehicle collision on Folly Road eastbound. Charleston Police Department says eastbound lanes on Folly Road are closed from George Griffith to Fort Johnson Road. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Traffic […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police: Parent arrested after leaving child in car

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A parent was arrested Monday after police say she left her child inside of a car while inside TJ Maxx in West Ashley. Charleston Police responded to a parked car in the lot of a TJ Maxx after being informed of a juvenile left in a non-running car unattended, according to […]
WSPA 7News

10 dogs seized from SC home, several tested positive for deadly virus

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A call regarding a dead dog in the yard of a West Ashley home led to the discovery of several sick and deceased animals this week. A crew that had been hired by the county to clean up the Orleans Road property told Charleston County deputies on Tuesday that they […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy