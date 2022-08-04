Read on www.counton2.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
Hunting for Charleston Haints and Graveyard GhostsRene CizioCharleston, SC
The perfect bachelorette weekend in Charleston, S.C.Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerCharleston, SC
Traveling Solo? Give Back Through a Stay at HarbourView Inn in CharlestonMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Charleston, SC
Take a Look at This Award-Winning Seafood Restaurant in Charleston, SCKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
Related
Police: Woman left children unattended in vehicle while shoplifting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been charged after police say she left children unattended in a vehicle while she shoplifted items from a store in Citadel Mall. On Thursday, officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to Citadel Mall in reference to a shoplifting incident at Hibbett Sports involving three women, according […]
Man going 60 mph over speed limit at time of South Carolina crash that killed grandmother, 4-year-old grandson, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A man who caused a deadly seven-car crash in July was driving 60 mph over the speed limit, according to North Charleston police. According to NCPD, James Hart was traveling 95 mph down Rivers Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m. on July 29 when he rear-ended a car near the intersection […]
Lowcountry business vandalized in possible hate crime
DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is looking for the suspects in an incident at a Daufuskie Island black-owned restaurant. An incident that is being discussed as a possible hate crime. Geneva’s Joint, formerly Lucy Belle’s, has been open for less than a month, but it had to close Wednesday […]
CPD: Man jailed after argument turned physical at Trio club
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police arrested a man following an alleged assault that happened early Friday morning at a club downtown. Christian Reyes (23), of Goose Creek, was arrested after being escorted out of Trio by club staffers for assaulting another individual, according to a report obtained by News 2. Police say the victim […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOS.com
NCPD: Man was driving 95 in 35 mph zone, caused fatal 7-car pileup
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — New details were released Friday evening that gave more insight into a multi-vehicle crash in North Charleston that left two people dead one week ago. According to police, 62-year-old James Hart was driving 95 in a 35 mph zone when he hit a car...
abcnews4.com
Goose Creek man charged in Charleston Co. murder while in custody for drugs arrest
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Goose Creek man already in custody on drug-related charges is now facing an additional charge of murder, Charleston County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday. The murder charge stems from a deadly shooting in July that left 26-year-old Desmond Miller dead. Miller was found...
counton2.com
MPPD: Crash blocking two lanes on 17N
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) on Friday responded to a collision on Highway 17. According to MPPD, the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 17 and Oakland Market. As of shortly after 4:30 p.m., two northbound lanes of Highway 17 were closed.
The Post and Courier
Juvenile wounded in Pleasant Hill shooting
GEORGETOWN — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the thigh early Aug. 5 after a friend attempted to shoot a dog in self-defense. The boy was walking down Carlos Drive in the Pleasant Hill community around 2 a.m. with an 18-year-old friend when a neighbor's dog started chasing them, according to a report from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. The two jumped over a nearby ditch to get away from the dog, but the 15-year-old slipped and fell.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
North Charleston councilman and Charleston County sheriff spar over heated traffic stop
A routine traffic stop last week involving a North Charleston councilman turned into an hourlong dispute that ended with allegations of racial profiling leveled against the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Leonard Vella Jr. was cleared by an internal investigation of wrongdoing for the July 24 stop of Jerome Heyward's...
The Post and Courier
Man's drug arrest leads to murder charge in killing near North Charleston
A 33-year-old man has been arrested on allegations he shot another man found dead in a car last month in the Ashley Heights neighborhood. Vinson Lenard Robinson was charged Aug. 5 with murder in Desmond Miller's killing on Winchester Street near South Oakridge Circle. Charleston County sheriff's deputies responded to...
Packages with drugs, cell phones seized at Berkeley County jail
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Many drugs were seized after someone attempted to sneak them into the Hill Finklea Detention Center through the mail. Three packages that were sent to the Moncks Corner jail last weekend contained marijuana, ecstasy pills, and cigarettes. Two new cell phones, chargers, and rolling papers were also found in the […]
South Carolina woman loses $60K in ‘Best Buy’ scam
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent scam that defrauded a woman of thousands of dollars. Deputies said the scammed happened in late July with the woman receiving an email from what she thought was Best Buy’s Geek Squad. The email read that the woman’s […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Carolina mom arrested after leaving son in hot car to go shopping at TJ Maxx, police say
A South Carolina mom has been arrested after she left her son to sweat "profusely" inside a hot car as she shopped inside TJ Maxx on Monday, authorities said. Officers said the child was "warm to the touch" and had "puffy eyes" when they pulled him from the black SUV around 6 p.m. in the store parking lot in Charleston, The State reported, citing the Charleston Police Department.
live5news.com
9 hospitalized following crash in Berkeley Co. involving charter bus
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A fire chief says that 9 people were taken to the hospital Friday night after a crash that involved a charter bus. It happened on Mudville Road in the Cross area just before 8:00 p.m. The bus involved in the crash caught on fire but...
live5news.com
Police make 3rd arrest in deadly N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a third man has been charged in connection to a June shooting that left one person dead and another injured. Derwin Rogerstein Lucas, Jr., 23, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during...
UPDATE: Endangered woman found safe, deputies say
UPDATE: AUGUST 5, 2022 | 10:49 A.M. – Meghan Spinks returned safely returned to her home. CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing woman considered endangered. Meghan Spinks, 37, was last seen in North Charleston. Deputies say Spinks was last seen wearing a multicolored t-shirt, […]
WMBF
Police: Scene cleared after bomb threat investigation at Georgetown Walmart
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities investigated a possible bomb threat at a Walmart in the Grand Strand on Thursday. The Georgetown Police Department said the store received a call earlier in the day regarding the threat. By around 9 p.m., authoirites said the store had reopened after being cleared with...
Crash closes lanes on Folly Rd eastbound near George Griffith
UPDATE: According to CPD, eastbound lanes of Folly Road reopened at 10:50 a.m. — CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are responding to a multi-vehicle collision on Folly Road eastbound. Charleston Police Department says eastbound lanes on Folly Road are closed from George Griffith to Fort Johnson Road. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Traffic […]
Police: Parent arrested after leaving child in car
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A parent was arrested Monday after police say she left her child inside of a car while inside TJ Maxx in West Ashley. Charleston Police responded to a parked car in the lot of a TJ Maxx after being informed of a juvenile left in a non-running car unattended, according to […]
10 dogs seized from SC home, several tested positive for deadly virus
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A call regarding a dead dog in the yard of a West Ashley home led to the discovery of several sick and deceased animals this week. A crew that had been hired by the county to clean up the Orleans Road property told Charleston County deputies on Tuesday that they […]
Comments / 1