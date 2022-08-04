Read on stillcurtain.com
Tomlin speaks Diontae, new injury, QB rotation-Day 9 of Steelers Camp
An injury to a starter in the Steelers secondary as Mike Tomlin tweaked the QB rotation & also discussed Johnson’s contract along with Friday Night Lights
Takeaways from the Steelers Thursday training camp practice
The Pittsburgh Steelers put the pads back on for Thursday’s training camp practice and the team got a pair of starters back in the fold. Here are five big takeaways from practice. Diontae Johnson gets paid. The biggest news out of practice was that wide receiver Diontae Johnson agreed...
Steelers CB Cam Sutton Suffers Knee Injury at Practice
The Pittsburgh Steelers starting corner left practice for evaluation.
Steelers, WR Diontae Johnson agree to $36.71 million extension
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Diontae Johnson agreed to a two-year, $36.71 million extension, which will keep the wide receiver under contract through 2024. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and Pro Football Network about the pact Thursday afternoon. Johnson, 26, was entering the final year of his rookie contract.
Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office
A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
Bengals Defensive End Passes Physical, Cleared For Practice
The 24-year-old has missed the first two weeks of training camp
Injuries a hot topic on Day 7 of Texans training camp
The Houston Texans completed Day 7 of training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center on Saturday. Here are few observations. The injury bug bit another Texans rookie and kept him out of practice on Saturday. Rookie linebacker Christian Harris joined his teammates on the sidelines but did not have on pads and did not participate in any drills. Harris was making strides by getting some time with the first-team defense.
Kenny Pickett No. 3 QB on Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart before preseason
Head coaches love to play mind games. Sometimes it’s to test a player’s will, sometimes, it’s to provide further motivation.
Alabama Football: Early rumors from Crimson Tide Fall Camp
Welcome to the latest in being an Alabama football fan. Until game one, there will be more complete information about some Crimson Tide opponents than will be available about Nick Saban’s team. Before COVID, there was limited access available to reporters. The COVID lockdown of no media, practice viewing...
