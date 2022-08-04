ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Steelers, WR Diontae Johnson agree to $36.71 million extension

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Diontae Johnson agreed to a two-year, $36.71 million extension, which will keep the wide receiver under contract through 2024. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and Pro Football Network about the pact Thursday afternoon. Johnson, 26, was entering the final year of his rookie contract.
FanSided

Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office

A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Injuries a hot topic on Day 7 of Texans training camp

The Houston Texans completed Day 7 of training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center on Saturday. Here are few observations. The injury bug bit another Texans rookie and kept him out of practice on Saturday. Rookie linebacker Christian Harris joined his teammates on the sidelines but did not have on pads and did not participate in any drills. Harris was making strides by getting some time with the first-team defense.
FanSided

Alabama Football: Early rumors from Crimson Tide Fall Camp

Welcome to the latest in being an Alabama football fan. Until game one, there will be more complete information about some Crimson Tide opponents than will be available about Nick Saban’s team. Before COVID, there was limited access available to reporters. The COVID lockdown of no media, practice viewing...
FanSided

