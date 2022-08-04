Lima Symphony Orchestra to present ’A Little Sondheim Music’

Read on www.limaohio.com
Related
Lima News
Downtown Lima block party features artists
LIMA — Over 30 artists and makers registered booths downtown on Saturday for the third annual Legacy Arts Street Party, regaling attendees with art, food and live music. Between North and High streets, the blocked-off roads, once busy with flowing cars, created a temporary, asphalt oasis with vendor booths lining both sides, and in the center, a music stage.
Lima News
Noteworthy Community Choir celebrates fifth anniversary with show
HARROD — Noteworthy Community Choir will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 at County Line Church of the Brethren, 4227 N. Hardin Road, Harrod. The $10 event includes the show, a dessert and a drink at intermission. Money raised will help the...
Lima News
Lima Public Library Book Reviews
When 19-year-old Avery awakens to flames consuming her family’s remote compound, she knows it’s her only chance to escape her father’s grueling survival training, bizarre rules, and gruesome punishments. She and her brother Cole flee the grounds for the first time in their lives, suddenly homeless in a world they know nothing about. After months of hiding out, they are arrested for shoplifting and a shocking discovery is made, resulting in the pair being separated.
Lima News
Otterbein to celebrate reopening of space
CRIDERSVILLE — Otterbein will host a long-term care grand reopening from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 100 Red Oak Drive, Cridersville. The event will celebrate the reopening of Otterbein’s long-term care dining and resident gathering space. RSVP to Katelyn by calling 419-645-7141 or emailing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lima News
TedFest 2022 scheduled Aug. 13 in Pandora
PANDORA — A full day of fun, food and games is planned for TedFest 2022 starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Pandora Park-ALCC Parking Lot, 303 W. Washington St., Pandora. At 8:30 a.m., individuals can register for the Family 5K run/walk at Pandora Missionary Church, 300...
Lima News
Benefit dinner planned for family of Chase Lauck
LIMA — Dinners benefitting the family of Chase Lauck will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima, or at Elmview Pub, 3679 Shawnee Road, Lima. Dinners are $15 and include a quarter chicken leg, potato salad...
Lima News
Van Wert preschool sets open house
VAN WERT — A preschool open house will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 at First United Methodist Church’s preschool, located at the corner of Central Avenue and Jefferson Street, Van Wert. Parents can register, tour and meet teachers....
Lima News
Flag City Balloon Festival includes helicopter rides
FINDLAY — Tethered and full balloon rides will be available during Flag City’s three-day annual BalloonFest on Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14 at Emory Adams Park, 1861 S. Blanchard St., Findlay. The full schedule of events is online at visitfindlay.com/event/flag-city-balloonfest-fri. There will also be helicopter rides...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lima News
Alternative health providers gather at Harrod Expo
HARROD — Alternative health vendors and activity leaders gathered Saturday at the Harrod Event Center for the Voices of Prosperity Discover Wellness Expo. Visitors tasted food and smoothie samples as they explored the more than 31 Allen County and Auglaize County community businesses owners’ tables which represented different aspects of wellness. These included vendors like massage therapists, Reiki practitioners, acupuncturists, and doulas, who work alongside nurse midwives to provide emotional support during childbirth. Depending on the vendor, they offered items for sale, gift cards, and even onsite services.
Lima News
Robotic neurosurgery now at Lima Memorial
LIMA — An estimated 10 to 15 percent of the population has chronic back pain. While pain often improves with non-surgical techniques, surgery is extremely effective in some cases. In order to optimize and enhance surgeon performance, robot-assisted systems have been developed and deployed worldwide. According to an iData...
Lima News
Pandora United Methodist Church to hold craft/bake sale
PANDORA — A craft and bake sale will begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at Pandora United Methodist Church, 108 E. Washington St., Pandora. Call Stacy at 419-302-0742 for more information and for booth registration.
Lima News
Back-to-school outreach planned
LIMA — Royal Tryb Ministries will hold a back-to-school outreach event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at New Life Christian Ministries, 202 W. Kibby St, Lima. For details, call 419-979-3938.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lima News
Deb Lee awarded by Edward Jones
LIMA — Debora Lee of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Lima recently earned the firm’s A.F. McKenzie Award for her exceptional achievement in building client relationships. “Receiving this award is a real honor. As I partner with clients to make a meaningful difference in their lives,...
Lima News
Roundup: LCC wins girls tennis Invitational
WAPAKONETA — Lima Central Catholic won Saturday’s Wapakoneta Invitational girls tennis tournament with 22 total points. The Wapakoneta varsity was second with 18 points with Piqua and the Wapak JV tying for third with four points each. LCC’s Libby Simmons won the singles championship. The LCC teams of...
Lima News
Wapakoneta’s Oen named to Saginaw Valley State Dean’s List
UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI — Savannah Oen of Wapakoneta was among over 1,600 students from Saginaw Valley State University who earned a spot on the winter 2022 semester Deans’ List. To be eligible for the Deans’ List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a...
Lima News
St. Rita’s recognized for sustainability efforts
LIMA — Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center was recently recognized as a Greenhealth Partner for Change for environmental sustainability by Practice Greenhealth, a sustainability member organization for hospital networks like Bon Secours-Mercy Health. To improve sustainability, the health system has installed electric vehicle charging systems on campus and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lima News
Lima Memorial introduces robotic-assisted biopsies
LIMA — Lima Memorial Health System recently introduced a robotic-assisted bronchoscopy system, which the health system claims will provide patients a more precise and minimally invasive way to perform lung biopsies to detect and treat lung cancer. The Ion endoluminal system “enables physicians to obtain tissue samples from deep...
Lima News
Health fair to occur in St. Marys
ST. MARYS — The Auglaize County Family Fair will run from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 5 at Old Mill Park High Street Shelter House (by the splash pad) in St. Marys. The fair will feature many health and family services organizations in Auglaize County and will include health education activities.
Lima News
Real Wheels: The call of the Corvette
COLUMBUS GROVE — There is something about a Corvette that attracts car enthusiasts like a magnet. General Motors saw the magic happen on Jan. 17, 1953, when it unveiled its first Corvette as a concept car. The wow factor was so great that day at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City that GM knew it needed to begin producing the car immediately. Within five months, the Corvette went from being a concept car to seeing 300 Corvettes roll off a Flint, Michigan assembly line. All were convertibles with a Polo White exterior and a red interior.
Lima News
Roundup: Delphos St. John’s wins boys golf invitational
CELINA — Led by medalist Collin Feathers’ 2-under-par 70, Delphos St. John’s won Friday’s Celina Invitational at Lynx Golf Club. Jack Gerker (73), Tyce McClain (79) and Caden Wright (94) also contributed to DSJ’s 316 total. Coldwater (326) finished second and Kalida (334) was third.
Comments / 0