Jones County welcomes back students for the first day of school

Read on www.wdam.com
Related
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt churches hand out school supplies, lunches during back-to-school rallies
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Pine Belt churches hosted big, back-to-school events Saturday. The members of Shady Grove Baptist Church gave out free backpacks loaded with school supplies during a rally at the church. Gift certificates were also handed out and some free hair cuts were provided. “(We wanted...
How Petal plans to accommodate more students
PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Petal School District (PSD) is taking steps now and planning future measures to accommodate its growing student population. Pine Belt News reported the school district is experiencing record enrollment this year, with 4,372 students across five campuses. In response to growing student enrollment, PSD is utilizing portable classrooms, doing road […]
WDAM-TV
Shady Grove Baptist Church will host back-to-school event
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Shady Grove Baptist Church (101 Warren Mott Pkwy) will host a back-to-school event on Saturday. The event will start at 10:00 a.m. and will offer free backpacks with school supplies, free vaccines and a limited number of haircuts to get students ready for the school year.
WDAM-TV
Laurel-Jones County Welcome Center breaks ground
Players of the Pine Belt: Sylva-Bay Academy seniors Zach Buckley and Kristopher Moss. Players of the Pine Belt: Sylva-Bay Academy seniors Zach Buckley and Kristopher Moss. Perry County and Richton School Districts welcome back students. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Even though they are two of the smallest districts in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Jefferson Davis County teachers gather to prepare for students’ return
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Faculty and staff gathered for the Jefferson Davis County School District for their convocation on Aug. 3 to prepare for students to return to campus. At the convocation, district officials also recognized new faces the students might see once they walk into the classrooms.
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt mom expands curriculum beyond typical homeschool studies
Players of the Pine Belt: Sylva-Bay Academy seniors Zach Buckley and Kristopher Moss. Players of the Pine Belt: Sylva-Bay Academy seniors Zach Buckley and Kristopher Moss. Perry County and Richton School Districts welcome back students. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Even though they are two of the smallest districts in...
WDAM-TV
Laurel holds civil service exams for firefighter & police applicants
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel continues recruitment efforts to fill open firefighter and police officer positions. The city will host another round of civil service exams at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Laurel City Hall (401 North 5th Avenue). Any interested applicants must pass a...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg non-profit offers ‘hope’ for special needs families
Even though they are two of the smallest districts in the state, leaders in both districts have high expectations for the students. A historic building will soon get a makeover to welcome guests to the City Beautiful with southern hospitality. Construction begins on new Hattiesburg waterpark & ballfields. Updated: 5...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
WCU President King attends last commencement as head of university
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 400 students at William Carey University received degrees Friday, Aug. 5, during summer commencement at the Hattiesburg campus. It was the largest summer graduation ever at WCU. Two afternoon ceremonies were held. Retiring president, Tommy King, and his successor, Ben Burnett, were both there. Burnett,...
5 things to know: Back to school in George County
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss (WKRG) – Students in George County head back to the classroom on Thursday. Here’s five things parents should know as they send their students back to school: New school resource officers The district added two new school resource officer positions for this school year and three new hires to the police force […]
WDAM-TV
Church sponsoring school supplies giveaway
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The South 28th Baptist Church will be hosting a backpack/school supply giveaway Saturday. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1122 S. 28th Ave., Hattiesburg. Children must be present to receive supplies. A jump house, face-painting and free food will...
WDAM-TV
Jefferson Davis County School District unveils building renovations
Stringer standout Jackson Parker eager to join Southern Miss. Players of the Pine Belt: Stringer senior QB/DE Waylon Tullos. Players of the Pine Belt: Stringer senior QB/DE Waylon Tullos. 6pm Headlines 8/3. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Live recording. Jones College expands its practical nursing program to Jasper County. Updated:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Zoo gives new details on water park expansion
Jones County received new polling machines for the upcoming elections that will help to make voting more user-friendly. Kids and adults within the Pine Belt came to the Hattiesburg Zoo for the return of storytime. WCU President King attends last commencement as head of university. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
WDAM-TV
Father appears in court following death of infant in Forrest Co.
Jones County received new polling machines for the upcoming elections that will help to make voting more user-friendly. Hattiesburg Zoo gives new details on water park expansion. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Residents in Hattiesburg will soon start to see construction at Kamper Park as the zoo expands to include...
WDAM-TV
Players of the Pine Belt: Heidelberg senior QB/Safety Dee Parker
Will Hall excited about talent, depth as USM fall camp begins. Players of the Pine Belt: Wayne County senior offensive lineman Brenden Roscoe. Players of the Pine Belt: Wayne County senior offensive lineman Brenden Roscoe. Players of the Pine Belt: Sylva-Bay Academy seniors Zach Buckley and Kristopher Moss. Updated: Aug....
WDAM-TV
Players of the Pine Belt: Wayne County senior offensive lineman Brenden Roscoe
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Second-year Wayne County head coach Jack Hankins feels good about what the War Eagles can do offensively this season – returning starting quarterback Carter Hankins and running back Isiah Boyd. But the key piece in allowing those guys to flourish is senior offensive guard/tackle Brenden...
WDAM-TV
Wayne County 2022 football schedule
8/25 – vs. Quitman – 7:30 p.m. 9/2 – vs. Oak Grove – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – vs. Tylertown – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – at Pascagoula – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – at South Jones* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs....
WDAM-TV
Terrance Bright Arrest - Hattiesburg
12NET capture nine in Forrest County drug arrest ‘round-up’. Nine members of the Pine Belt are behind bars today after a joint law enforcement team operation. The Hattiesburg 14U Dixie Boys Baseball team is back in Mississippi, but with extra hardware. Family and friends met them on their home field to celebrate their Dixie Boys Baseball World Series victory.
Mississippi State development team share their ‘First Impressions’ of Lucedale
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — A team of economic development consultants came to Lucedale this week to give feedback on the look and feel of the city. The First Impressions program by the Stennis Institute of Government and Community Development (SIG) is designed to help community leaders see their city through the lens of a visitor. […]
Comments / 0