Tampa, FL

Plans to put Tampa housing declaration emergency on ballot fails

10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
tampabeacon.com

Hillsborough OKs housing protections for tenants

TAMPA — Hillsborough County is opening the door to greater protections for residential renters. The County Commission on Aug. 3 approved new requirements for landlords to give tenants 60 days’ notice of pending rent increases greater than 5% and to give at least 30 days’ notice if a lease is not being renewed.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa City Council votes down limit on rent increase

TAMPA, Fla. - One week after voting in favor of an ordinance that would have given voters the ability to declare a housing emergency and set limits on the amount by which landlords could increase rent, Tampa City Councilors voted the ordinance down by a 4-2 vote. "I don't want...
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes resigns

Her duties will be transferred to Deputy City Attorney Andrea Zelman. Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned. Grimes announced her decision to step down in a memo to Mayor Jane Castor and City Council members earlier this week. When she was appointed to the role in August 2019, the...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Government
10 Tampa Bay

Developer withdraws appeal to demolish historic Mira Mar building

SARASOTA, Fla — A 100-year-old historic building in Sarasota on the verge of demolition will remain standing for years to come after all. The Mira Mar building was in a tug of war between historic preservation and property rights. The developer, Seaward, asked the city for a demolition permit back in June. According to them, the building needed to be torn down after showing a video that pointed out damage to the framing.
SARASOTA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete to consider expanding ‘ban the box’ initiative

Over seven years after the City of St. Petersburg instituted a program that eliminated criminal history questions from job applications, city councilmembers will now discuss expanding the practice. During Thursday’s meeting, Council Chair Gina Driscoll requested a referral to the Budget, Finance and Taxation Committee to consider increasing St. Petersburg’s...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Castor
stpetecatalyst.com

Pinellas schools first in Florida to feature ALERT system

As part of ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of over 100,000 children, Pinellas County Schools (PCS) is now the first district in the state to utilize new safety technology. On Aug. 2, PCS officials announced its implementation of the Active Law Enforcement Response Technology (ALERT) was complete. Every public...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Pinellas County passes Tenants Bill of Rights

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In a 5-2 vote, local leaders passed a “Tenants Bill of Rights” Tuesday in Pinellas County, a county spokesperson confirmed. The Pinellas County Commission’s ordinance means landlords will soon be mandated to give 60 days’ notice when raising rent more than 5 percent in an annual lease renewal. There will be a 30-day required notice for leases that are 3-12 months in length. Tenants in month-to-month living situations have the right to 15 days’ notice.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
#Affordable Housing#Public Housing#Rent Control#Politics Local#The Tampa City Council#Legislature
10 Tampa Bay

Flag raising ceremony held for Purple Heart Day

TAMPA, Fla — The city of Tampa held a flag-raising ceremony in honor of Purple Heart Day. While the official day is Aug. 7, Tampa Councilman Luis Viera and Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen joined the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter at 10 a.m. Friday in front of Tampa City Hall. The ceremony honored veterans who have been wounded or killed due to enemy action while serving in the U.S. Military.
TAMPA, FL
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended

"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "​​What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs

ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Christian School Fires Mayor Mutz

Lakeland Christian School is Polk County’s oldest and largest private K-12 school in Lakeland, Florida. Offering academic excellence and character training to students from four years old to 12th grade. Mayor Mutz was removed from the board of the Lakeland Christian School because of his personal support of LGBTQ+...
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

