ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cairo, IL

Cairo school district host back-to-school community bash

By Colin Baillie
KFVS12
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kfvs12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah comes together to celebrate during August 8th Parade

PADUCAH- A celebration got underway this weekend in Paducah paying tribute to African American Heritage. The 8th of August is annually marked as Emancipation Day in several parts of West Kentucky, including Paducah. Saturday's events included a parade that started on Broadway and continued to Robert Coleman Park. "There's no...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Homecoming tradition returns Aug. 9 in Puxico

PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - The dates are set for a long-standing tradition in Puxico. The 75th Annual VFW Homecoming will be held Tuesday, August 9 through Saturday, August 13. The event will be at the VFW Puxico Memorial Post 7822. The opening ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on...
PUXICO, MO
KFVS12

Kids showcase calves in event in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds came out to the 28th SEMO Prospect Steer and Heifer Show in Cape Girardeau on Saturday. The event drew people of all ages to Arena Park at the SEMO Fair Grounds where children were a part of a showmanship demonstration with their calves. Families...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Alexander County, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Cairo, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Cairo, IL
Government
Alexander County, IL
Government
KFVS12

Stuff the Bus school supply drive preview with Crystal Britt

Jackson R-2 School Dist. Superintendent Dr. Scott Smith discusses the 2022-2023 school year. Superintendent Dr. Scott Smith shares what educators did this summer to get ready for the new school year, any changes and goals at Jackson R-2 schools. Stuff the Bus preview with Cape Girardeau Public Schools Superintendent Dr....
JACKSON, MO
wjbc.com

Illinois State Fair queen declared out of Perry County

SPRINGFIELD – Your hostess for the Illinois State Fair – and, later in the month, the Du Quoin State Fair – is Addisyn Calloni, who is from Royalton, in Franklin County. Since Franklin County has no pageant – her high school does not even have an FFA chapter – she came out of the Perry County pageant to become Miss County Fair Queen.
PERRY COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

SEMO Food Bank expands with Jackson location

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri Food Bank is still in the process of constructing a new facility in Jackson. Chief Advancement Officer, Sarah Garner said, “There’s been a lot of delays in getting people in to do the work...and it’s just construction post-COVID. Prior to COVID we were feeding around 64,000 people every month. Then COVID hit and that number jumped to 90,000.”
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Stuff the Bus school supply drive in Cape Girardeau

SEMO Prospect Steer & Heifer Show in Cape Girardeau. State investigators to look into incident at Butler County Jail. State investigators to look into incident at Butler County Jail. State investigators to look into incident at Butler County Jail. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. State investigators will be called to...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The Cairo School District
KFVS12

People gather at paranormal event in Cape Girardeau this weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People came out to the first ever Midwest Conference of the Unknown in Cape Girardeau this weekend. This event features speakers, vendor booths, panel discussion and more - all concerning the paranormal and unexplained theme. “It’s a gathering of people who have interests in unexplained...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. helps kids cool down

State investigators will be called to look into the incident involving a video of the Butler County Jail. Law enforcement agencies in the Heartland took part in active shooter training today. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/5. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/5. SEMO Food...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

No-kill animal shelter receives $1,300 donation

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A no-kill animal shelter received a $1,300 donation from a southern Illinois casino. Harrah’s Metropolis Casino and Hotel recently presented Project Hope No-Kill Animal Shelter with the donation. According to a release from the casino, casino patrons can drop leftover cash vouchers or other donations...
METROPOLIS, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wpsdlocal6.com

Fill a bag with books at Marion Carnegie Library

MARION, IL — Whether you want to make an addition to your tiny book collection or you think you just might be able to find room to squeeze in one more stack,, this is an event worth checking out. The Friends of the Marion Carnegie Library are hosting a...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Carbondale church invests in solar panels

Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Old Town Cape youth entrepreneurship grants. Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT.
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Planned Saturday outage for Western KY Rural Electric Cooperative members

MAYFIELD, KY — Western Kentucky Rural Electric is asking members to plan for a 2-hour-long power outage on Saturday Aug. 6, starting at approximately 11:30 p.m. According to a release from West Kentucky RECC, the Tennessee Valley Authority will be making repairs to the transmission line that serves the Pilot Oak substation during this time.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Fredericktown flash flooding forces families out of homes

A man from Tennessee is trying to become the oldest person to paddle the Mississippi River. The Paducah Police Department arrested four people in a large fentanyl seizure. The Cairo School District hosted students and parents to get them ready for the upcoming school year. Cape Girardeau woman celebrates 107th...
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Third-party audit shows how much disaster relief funding Mayfield has received

MAYFIELD, KY — We now know how much money the city of Mayfield received after the Dec. 10 tornado. Mayfield leaders requested the audit to provide greater transparency and clear up any confusion in the community about how much money the city itself received. During a meeting in July, Mayor Kathy O’Nan said that, while millions of dollars have been donated to various fundraisers for western Kentucky tornado relief — such as the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, which has raised $52 million — the city itself did not receive nearly that much.
MAYFIELD, KY
CJ Coombs

The Hunter-Dawson home in New Madrid, Missouri is a state historical site and museum

Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site in New Madrid, Missouri.Jonathunder, GFDL 1.2, via Wikimedia Commons. Here, we have the Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site located in New Madrid, Missouri. The property is maintained by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and it’s a historic house museum. This house was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2012. It's also been referred to as the Bootheel's Majestic Mansion.
NEW MADRID, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy