Cairo school district host back-to-school community bash

Read on www.kfvs12.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
Community contributes to Stuff The Bus, helps students with new school year supplies
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People came together to help students get ready for the new school year coming up today. As you can see here, schools across the Heartland were collecting school supplies donated from individuals at area Walmart stores. We ran into school volunteers from Cape Central Public...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah comes together to celebrate during August 8th Parade
PADUCAH- A celebration got underway this weekend in Paducah paying tribute to African American Heritage. The 8th of August is annually marked as Emancipation Day in several parts of West Kentucky, including Paducah. Saturday's events included a parade that started on Broadway and continued to Robert Coleman Park. "There's no...
KFVS12
Homecoming tradition returns Aug. 9 in Puxico
PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - The dates are set for a long-standing tradition in Puxico. The 75th Annual VFW Homecoming will be held Tuesday, August 9 through Saturday, August 13. The event will be at the VFW Puxico Memorial Post 7822. The opening ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on...
KFVS12
Kids showcase calves in event in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds came out to the 28th SEMO Prospect Steer and Heifer Show in Cape Girardeau on Saturday. The event drew people of all ages to Arena Park at the SEMO Fair Grounds where children were a part of a showmanship demonstration with their calves. Families...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Stuff the Bus school supply drive preview with Crystal Britt
Jackson R-2 School Dist. Superintendent Dr. Scott Smith discusses the 2022-2023 school year. Superintendent Dr. Scott Smith shares what educators did this summer to get ready for the new school year, any changes and goals at Jackson R-2 schools. Stuff the Bus preview with Cape Girardeau Public Schools Superintendent Dr....
wjbc.com
Illinois State Fair queen declared out of Perry County
SPRINGFIELD – Your hostess for the Illinois State Fair – and, later in the month, the Du Quoin State Fair – is Addisyn Calloni, who is from Royalton, in Franklin County. Since Franklin County has no pageant – her high school does not even have an FFA chapter – she came out of the Perry County pageant to become Miss County Fair Queen.
KFVS12
SEMO Food Bank expands with Jackson location
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri Food Bank is still in the process of constructing a new facility in Jackson. Chief Advancement Officer, Sarah Garner said, “There’s been a lot of delays in getting people in to do the work...and it’s just construction post-COVID. Prior to COVID we were feeding around 64,000 people every month. Then COVID hit and that number jumped to 90,000.”
KFVS12
Stuff the Bus school supply drive in Cape Girardeau
SEMO Prospect Steer & Heifer Show in Cape Girardeau. State investigators to look into incident at Butler County Jail. State investigators to look into incident at Butler County Jail. State investigators to look into incident at Butler County Jail. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. State investigators will be called to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
People gather at paranormal event in Cape Girardeau this weekend
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People came out to the first ever Midwest Conference of the Unknown in Cape Girardeau this weekend. This event features speakers, vendor booths, panel discussion and more - all concerning the paranormal and unexplained theme. “It’s a gathering of people who have interests in unexplained...
KFVS12
Heartland law enforcement participate in active shooter training
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - “I’m always worried about them at school. That’s a daily prayer just protect them and keep them safe,” Toni Burdine said. Like any parent, Burdine said her worst nightmare is something bad happening to their children, especially at school. Following the...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. helps kids cool down
State investigators will be called to look into the incident involving a video of the Butler County Jail. Law enforcement agencies in the Heartland took part in active shooter training today. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/5. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/5. SEMO Food...
KFVS12
No-kill animal shelter receives $1,300 donation
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A no-kill animal shelter received a $1,300 donation from a southern Illinois casino. Harrah’s Metropolis Casino and Hotel recently presented Project Hope No-Kill Animal Shelter with the donation. According to a release from the casino, casino patrons can drop leftover cash vouchers or other donations...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpsdlocal6.com
Fill a bag with books at Marion Carnegie Library
MARION, IL — Whether you want to make an addition to your tiny book collection or you think you just might be able to find room to squeeze in one more stack,, this is an event worth checking out. The Friends of the Marion Carnegie Library are hosting a...
KFVS12
Carbondale church invests in solar panels
Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Old Town Cape youth entrepreneurship grants. Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT.
wpsdlocal6.com
Planned Saturday outage for Western KY Rural Electric Cooperative members
MAYFIELD, KY — Western Kentucky Rural Electric is asking members to plan for a 2-hour-long power outage on Saturday Aug. 6, starting at approximately 11:30 p.m. According to a release from West Kentucky RECC, the Tennessee Valley Authority will be making repairs to the transmission line that serves the Pilot Oak substation during this time.
KFVS12
Fredericktown flash flooding forces families out of homes
A man from Tennessee is trying to become the oldest person to paddle the Mississippi River. The Paducah Police Department arrested four people in a large fentanyl seizure. The Cairo School District hosted students and parents to get them ready for the upcoming school year. Cape Girardeau woman celebrates 107th...
wpsdlocal6.com
Third-party audit shows how much disaster relief funding Mayfield has received
MAYFIELD, KY — We now know how much money the city of Mayfield received after the Dec. 10 tornado. Mayfield leaders requested the audit to provide greater transparency and clear up any confusion in the community about how much money the city itself received. During a meeting in July, Mayor Kathy O’Nan said that, while millions of dollars have been donated to various fundraisers for western Kentucky tornado relief — such as the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, which has raised $52 million — the city itself did not receive nearly that much.
The Hunter-Dawson home in New Madrid, Missouri is a state historical site and museum
Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site in New Madrid, Missouri.Jonathunder, GFDL 1.2, via Wikimedia Commons. Here, we have the Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site located in New Madrid, Missouri. The property is maintained by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and it’s a historic house museum. This house was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2012. It's also been referred to as the Bootheel's Majestic Mansion.
KFVS12
‘Greybeard’ canoes down Mississippi River, stops in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Forty-seven days and counting. That’s how long the “Greybearded Adventurer” has been paddling his canoe down the Mississippi River to break a world record. Dale Sanders is looking to break the Guinness World Record for being the oldest person to paddle through...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. helps kids cool off in the heat with ‘Firefighter Fridays’
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau firefighters provided a blast of cool relief for kids wanting to escape the heat on Friday afternoon, August 5. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department rolled out the hoses, not to put out a fire, but to cool off some neighborhood kids. Firefighter Marcus...
Comments / 0