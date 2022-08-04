ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily camp report: Cam Sutton leaves steamy Steelers practice early, others with heat illness

By Chris Adamski
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
On a day during which temperatures peaked around 90 degrees, it should come as no surprise that some players were limited at Pittsburgh Steelers practice, while others left early and some veterans sat out team drills.

“We had some heat-related illnesses,” coach Mike Tomlin said.

Still, Tomlin termed running a Saint Vincent practice session amidst the heat and humidity as “a good day from that perspective.”

“I always appreciate heat and muggy conditions,” Tomlin said. “I think that aids the team developmental process.”

Staffers shuttled back and forth from coolers packed with icy water to apply towels they’d dip into that mix to the faces of players. Extra water and sports drinks were on hand. But other than that, practice mostly proceeded as usual.

That is, until what was supposed to be the final team period of drills, less than 10 minutes before the scheduled 4:10 p.m. end time. That is when a horn blew to abruptly end the session after lightning was spotted in the dark clouds rolling in that were visible above the pastoral campus behind Chuck Noll Field.

It was only about 15 minutes earlier that the clouds had overtaken the oppressive sun and a cool breeze provided relief to players, fans and onlookers alike.

“Had to cut it short there for potential lightning,” Tomlin said. “That’s the one weather condition we don’t play in. we have respect for that. We missed about 11 plays or so, but in the big picture, very good day.”

The only player to leave practice because of an injury was cornerback Cameron Sutton, who is believed to have had a knee ailment. Tomlin would say only that Sutton was “being evaluated.”

“I don’t know the level of severity there,” Tomlin said.

