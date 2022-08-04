Read on www.coloradodaily.com
Colorado Daily
CU football notes: Top transfers nearing return to field for CU Buffs
Two of the top newcomers to the Colorado football team haven’t practiced this month, but the Buffaloes are expecting them to return soon. Offensive lineman Tommy Brown, a transfer from Alabama, and receiver RJ Sneed, a transfer from Baylor, have missed each of the first five practices of preseason camp with injuries.
Colorado Daily
CU Buffs’ Robert Barnes primed for breakout season
Two years ago, Robert Barnes was playing safety at Oklahoma, with Lincoln Riley as his head coach. Last week in Los Angeles, both participated in Pac-12 media day, with Barnes representing Colorado and Riley as the new head coach at Southern California. Riley did a bit of a double-take when...
Colorado Daily
Healthy JT Shrout enjoying return to field for CU Buffs
As quarterback Maddox Kopp stood at the podium on Tuesday, answering questions from the media for the first time since joining the Colorado Buffaloes, JT Shrout walked to the back of the media scrum. Shrout, a junior quarterback, pretended to hold out a microphone and laughed a bit as he...
Colorado Daily
Early season slate settled for CU Buffs men’s basketball
The ledger has been completed for the first two months of the Colorado men’s basketball season. On Thursday, CU announced its full nonconference schedule, highlighted by a trip to the Myrtle Beach Classic and the first Centennial State showdown against Colorado State since 2019 on Dec. 8 in Boulder.
The Raptors club the Rockies
The Ogden Raptures came out swinging. A lead-off homerun to start the game by Josh Broughton. Then in the second inning, the Raptors would score seven runs. The big shot was a grand slam by Jesus Valdez. That bust it wide open. It was 8-0 after two innings. The Raptors would hold on for the 14-9 victory.
Race on Ice Like You’re in Mario Kart in Denver This Fall
This fall, you can hit the track on a go-kart in Denver. This won't just be any regular go-kart track as you can be racing on ice. Riders and spectators are encouraged to dress up in costumes for the fun-filled, yet icy event. 10 go-karts will be racing and each ticket holder will get approximately 12 to 15 minutes of go-karting time on the ice track.
Colorado campuses not the only schools targeted with potential threats
After potential threats were made to college campuses across Colorado that either caused a lockout or full shut down on Friday, Colorado is not the only state seeing threats to local schools.
denverite.com
Here’s where people have been going when they can’t afford Denver anymore (or just want out)
At his final State of the City address last month, Mayor Michael Hancock described to Denverites a city recovering from a pandemic recession, one moving towards a just future when residents are not displaced by an unaffordable market and can live without worrying about safety. That he touched on those...
Colorado’s top high schools in regard to teacher-student ratio
Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools in Colorado from Niche.
Denver hits 101 degrees, breaks 145-year-old heat record
The temperature reached 100 degrees on Friday afternoon in Denver, breaking the previous record for this date of 99 degrees set in 1877.
Colorado's entire I-25 corridor placed under a Flood Watch Sunday
Thunderstorms formed along Colorado's Front Range on Saturday afternoon and some were relatively strong with heavy rain, small hail and a lot of cloud-to-ground lightning. The rain fell hard enough to cause standing water on some streets in east Denver and a potential microburst knocked trees down between Commerce City and Brighton.Storms will linger on the eastern plains into the evening hours before coming to an end. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. But the weather scenario will be a little bit different on Sunday and it has created enough concern that the National Weather Service has placed...
lifeoncaphill.com
Locally owned and manufactured Wad-Free is the brainchild of a Denver resident
Local inventor and businessowner Cyndi Bray has recently moved the manufacturing of her product, Wad-Free for Bed Sheets, to Englewood’s Peak Manufacturing and Fulfillment. Wad-Free by Brayniacs LLC is a laundry gadget that prevents sheets from tangling, twisting and balling-up in both the washing machine and the dryer. Bray, a resident of Denver’s University neighborhood, appeared on the TV show “Shark Tank” last fall. Her episode — season 13, episode 5 —aired on Nov. 5.
This Is Colorado's Best College Town
Far & Wide found the best college town in every state.
Q&A: Denver Health CEO speaks to Denver7 Investigates
Following more than a year of reports exposing what some current and former paramedics described as a “culture problem,” Denver Health CEO Robin Wittenstein agreed to an interview.
Colorado Daily
Opinion: Steve Pomerance: CU South flood plan is full of holes
I’ve been studying the flood situation again, and it is becoming increasingly clear to me that (1) the proposed “100-year” detention pond for South Boulder Creek will not stop the areas that flooded in 2013 from being inundated again, and (2) the related Annexation Agreement that allows massive development on CU South is full of holes and should be repealed.
secretdenver.com
The Denver Bucket List: 7 Can’t Miss Spots For Mexican Food
Is there anything better than a delicious plate of bulky burritos swimming in chili verde and bursting with meat, beans, and cheese? How about oily birria tacos perfect to be dipped in consome and topped with fresh cilantro and crisp onions? If you can’t tell, we have a bit of a love affair with Mexican food, and Colorado has some fantastic places for when you’re craving something South of the border. Here are 7 can’t-miss spots for delicious Mexican food right here in Denver.
These restaurants have top burgers in Denver
The Denver Burger Battle just wrapped up and there are two new champions for best burger of 2022.
Colorado Daily
CU Boulder, Front Range Community College close due to threats
The University of Colorado Boulder and Front Range Community College have canceled classes lockout due to a threat made to local community colleges, which was later determined to be a hoax. Front Range Community College, which has campuses in Longmont, Westminster and Fort Collins, tweeted campuses were placed on lockout...
Psychedelic ‘brain spas’ may flourish in Denver
(Denver, Colo.) “Brain spas” may flourish as decriminalization of drugs converges with emerging medical research claiming psychedelics can improve health. That’s the prediction of Anna Wexler and Dominic Sisti of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia. They authored a paper “Brain Wellness ‘Spas’—Anticipating the Off-label Promotion of Psychedelics” that appears this week in Journal of the American Medical Association.
