China fires waves of missiles over the Taiwan Strait, raising tensions in the region

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan
The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
Blinken: US ships will sail through Taiwan Strait in defiance of China
Chinese officials have suspended a series of military dialogues designed to minimize the risk of conflict with the United States amid an uproar over the visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to Taiwan. That announcement from Beijing came hours after Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed that U.S. warships...
21 Chinese warplanes, including more than a dozen fighter aircraft, flew through Taiwan's air defense zone on the day of Pelosi's visit
On the day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei, Chinese warplanes flew through Taiwan's ADIZ. China also kicked off military drills.
China threatens US, sends 21 military aircraft to Taiwan’s air defense zone
After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan for an unannounced but anticipated diplomatic visit on Tuesday, China renewed threats of retaliation against the U.S. backed by a display of military assets, including 21 military aircraft. China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry released a statement calling the visit “a major political provocation”...
China unleashes its power: Worldwide outrage as ballistic missiles fly over Taiwan prompting Japan to demand 'immediate' halt to military drills or risk destroying peace in the region
China ratcheted up its military intimidation of Taiwan yesterday by firing ballistic missiles which flew over the island and landed in Japanese waters. As promised by the ruling Communist Party, four days of war games encircling Taiwan began just before 2pm (local time) with wave after wave of rocket launches, while Chinese jets took to the skies and ten warships patrolled the sea.
US deploys light carrier warship near Taiwan as China retaliates
The U.S. Navy deployed the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) this week as China continues to retaliate for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. USS America deployed from nearby Sasebo, Japan, adding to the U.S. military presence in the western Pacific, USNI News reported Thursday. The U.S. has been bolstering its forces in the Indo-Pacific region surrounding increased tensions with China over Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week.
China Is Encircling Taiwan and Dropping Bombs Near Its Coast
Taiwan is bracing for China’s wrath after welcoming U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the most senior U.S. politician to visit the self-ruled island since 1997. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and sees Pelosi’s visit as a challenge to its sovereignty and a ploy to contain its rise. It began military action on Thursday that would effectively blockade the U.S. partner just hours after Pelosi left. The Taiwanese defense ministry said the Chinese military fired several ballistic missiles into waters northeast and southwest of Taiwan.
Pelosi arrives in Taiwan amid US-China tensions
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan with five of her Democratic colleagues, making her the first House leader to visit the island since then-speaker Newt Gingrich travelled there in 1997. The US Air Force jet — a modified Boeing 737 known as a C-40B — carrying Ms Pelosi and her colleagues touched down at Taipei’s Songshan airport at 10.45 pm local time on Tuesday, following a roughly seven-hour flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The military aircraft followed a circuitous route around the eastern coast of the Philippines and approached Taiwan from the east in order to avoid...
China Warns Its Military 'Will Not Sit Idly By' As Reports Say Nancy Pelosi To Visit Taiwan En Route To South Korea
Media reports from Taiwan and China say the U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is poised to visit Taiwan en route to South Korea. What Happened: Pelosi began a fraught tour of Asia in Singapore on Monday. Her office on Sunday announced that she plans to visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan during her trip, without mentioning Taiwan — which has been a reason for major tensions between the U.S. and China in recent days.
China sanctions Pelosi and her family in revenge for her Taiwan visit, calling it an 'egregious provocation'
Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this week after China warned her not to. China has long pressured other countries not to recognize Taiwan as a country.
China Signals Plan to Launch Missiles Over Taiwan in a Dramatic, Troubling Escalation
China signaled on Wednesday it plans to dramatically escalate military provocations aimed at Taiwan to include flying missiles over it for the first time, a clear sign that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from visiting the island nation marks not the end of a burgeoning standoff with the U.S. but rather the beginning of one.
China Video Flaunts Military Might Amid Pelosi's Rumored Taiwan Trip
The video of China's People's Liberation Army shows soldiers conducting beach-landing drills and a series of explosions.
China rages at historic enemy Japan as it flexes muscle over Taiwan
Chinese forces fired several missiles that landed in waters near Japan, a display that suggests how a Chinese attempt to subjugate Taiwan could turn into a wider war.
Chinese Ambassador Summoned to White House After Missiles Fall Near Taiwan's Coasts
China's Ambassador to the U.S. was summoned to the White House Thursday after his country conducted military activities near Taiwan following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's defiant visit this week to the self-governing island that China considers its territory. According to a Chinese state broadcaster, the Eastern Theater Command of the...
Pelosi departs Taiwan as furious China holds military drills
TAIPEI, Taiwan — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed Taiwan on Wednesday after a whirlwind visit that drew fury from Beijing and raised fears of a potential military crisis between the United States and China. Before boarding a plane to leave the island, she vowed solidarity with the self-ruling democracy...
