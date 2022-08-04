ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

China fires waves of missiles over the Taiwan Strait, raising tensions in the region

NPR
 2 days ago
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

Blinken: US ships will sail through Taiwan Strait in defiance of China

Chinese officials have suspended a series of military dialogues designed to minimize the risk of conflict with the United States amid an uproar over the visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to Taiwan. That announcement from Beijing came hours after Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed that U.S. warships...
FOREIGN POLICY
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Nobuo Kishi
Person
Nancy Pelosi
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US, sends 21 military aircraft to Taiwan’s air defense zone

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan for an unannounced but anticipated diplomatic visit on Tuesday, China renewed threats of retaliation against the U.S. backed by a display of military assets, including 21 military aircraft. China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry released a statement calling the visit “a major political provocation”...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China unleashes its power: Worldwide outrage as ballistic missiles fly over Taiwan prompting Japan to demand 'immediate' halt to military drills or risk destroying peace in the region

China ratcheted up its military intimidation of Taiwan yesterday by firing ballistic missiles which flew over the island and landed in Japanese waters. As promised by the ruling Communist Party, four days of war games encircling Taiwan began just before 2pm (local time) with wave after wave of rocket launches, while Chinese jets took to the skies and ten warships patrolled the sea.
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

US deploys light carrier warship near Taiwan as China retaliates

The U.S. Navy deployed the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) this week as China continues to retaliate for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. USS America deployed from nearby Sasebo, Japan, adding to the U.S. military presence in the western Pacific, USNI News reported Thursday. The U.S. has been bolstering its forces in the Indo-Pacific region surrounding increased tensions with China over Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week.
MILITARY
#China Taiwan#Taiwan Strait#Missiles#House#Defense Ministry#Chinese#Kyodo News#Democratic
Vice

China Is Encircling Taiwan and Dropping Bombs Near Its Coast

Taiwan is bracing for China’s wrath after welcoming U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the most senior U.S. politician to visit the self-ruled island since 1997. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and sees Pelosi’s visit as a challenge to its sovereignty and a ploy to contain its rise. It began military action on Thursday that would effectively blockade the U.S. partner just hours after Pelosi left. The Taiwanese defense ministry said the Chinese military fired several ballistic missiles into waters northeast and southwest of Taiwan.
POLITICS
The Independent

Pelosi arrives in Taiwan amid US-China tensions

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan with five of her Democratic colleagues, making her the first House leader to visit the island since then-speaker Newt Gingrich travelled there in 1997. The US Air Force jet — a modified Boeing 737 known as a C-40B — carrying Ms Pelosi and her colleagues touched down at Taipei’s Songshan airport at 10.45 pm local time on Tuesday, following a roughly seven-hour flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The military aircraft followed a circuitous route around the eastern coast of the Philippines and approached Taiwan from the east in order to avoid...
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

China Warns Its Military 'Will Not Sit Idly By' As Reports Say Nancy Pelosi To Visit Taiwan En Route To South Korea

Media reports from Taiwan and China say the U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is poised to visit Taiwan en route to South Korea. What Happened: Pelosi began a fraught tour of Asia in Singapore on Monday. Her office on Sunday announced that she plans to visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan during her trip, without mentioning Taiwan — which has been a reason for major tensions between the U.S. and China in recent days.
FOREIGN POLICY
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
China
US News and World Report

China Signals Plan to Launch Missiles Over Taiwan in a Dramatic, Troubling Escalation

China signaled on Wednesday it plans to dramatically escalate military provocations aimed at Taiwan to include flying missiles over it for the first time, a clear sign that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from visiting the island nation marks not the end of a burgeoning standoff with the U.S. but rather the beginning of one.
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine accused each other on Friday of shelling Europe's biggest nuclear power plant as fighting raged again in the crucial border region of the Donbas and three more ships left ports carrying previously blockaded Ukrainian grain. read more.
POLITICS
NPR

Undercover journalist in Afghanistan finds Taliban are abducting, imprisoning women

This is FRESH AIR. I am Terry Gross. This month marks the one-year anniversary of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and the departure of U.S. troops. Over the course of the year, the Taliban have intensified their crackdown on women's rights to the point that women have been erased from public life. When out in the street, women are expected to be covered from head to toe with only an opening for their eyes. With a few exceptions, they're no longer allowed to work. Girls aren't allowed to go to school after sixth grade. Women and girls have been disappearing in prison for breaking the Taliban's morality code or forced into marrying one of the Taliban.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNBC

Pelosi departs Taiwan as furious China holds military drills

TAIPEI, Taiwan — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed Taiwan on Wednesday after a whirlwind visit that drew fury from Beijing and raised fears of a potential military crisis between the United States and China. Before boarding a plane to leave the island, she vowed solidarity with the self-ruling democracy...
FOREIGN POLICY

