Suspected Serial Pellet Gun Shooter May Have Targeted Women, Investigators Say

padailypost.com
Man arrested in bike store robbery
Palo Alto police have arrested a 23-year-old man who is accused of robbing the Cardinal Bike Shop of cash. Police got a call at 2:43 p.m. on Friday saying a robbery was taking place at the shop at 1955 El Camino Real. Officers arrived within three minutes and detained the suspect without incident as he was just about to drive away.
San Jose police searching for suspect
Police are searching for a suspect that ran away from a stolen vehicle, according to a tweet from San Jose Police.
Hollister police investigating explosion that injured teenager
A minor was badly injured after an explosion in north Hollister on Saturday night. The post Hollister police investigating explosion that injured teenager appeared first on KION546.
Fatal Oakland shooting leaves one man dead
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was shot to death early Friday morning in east Oakland, police officials said. Officers responded to the 3300 block of Courtland Avenue around 6:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person down, according to police. The officers found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. […]
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead, 3 Wounded in 2 Separate Oakland Shootings: Police
Two separate Oakland shootings claimed the life of one man and left three other people wounded early Saturday, police said. Police said the homicide marks Oakland's 71st life lost. At this time last year, there were 77 lives lost, according to police. The fatal shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in...
Sunnyvale police arrest felon, confiscate ghost gun
(KRON) — The Sunnyvale Police Department arrested a felon and confiscated an illegally-owned rifle and a ghost gun early in the morning of Aug. 5, according to a tweet from the department. The arrest came after a parole search conducted by detectives and patrol officers. KRON On is streaming news live now “It’s always a […]
Six arrested for providing alcohol to minors in Menlo Park sting operation
Six people were arrested and cited for furnishing alcohol to minors in a sting operation in Menlo Park on Aug. 4. According to a city statement, Menlo Park Police and agents with the California Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) made the arrests while conducting a Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation. During these operations, a minor under the direct supervision of an officer will stand outside a liquor or convenience store and ask patrons to buy them alcohol while making it clear that they are underage and unable to legally purchase it themselves.
Suspect in baby kidnapping stalked family at church tied to exorcism case, prosecutors say
One of several attempted kidnappings targeting a 3-month-old infant unfolded at a San Jose church where a young girl was killed in an exorcism, according to new charges filed by prosecutors this week.
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Shooting in San Francisco
The San Francisco Police Department said their officers were involved in a shooting Saturday morning. The incident happened just before 8 a.m. near the area of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue. SFPD said officers attempted to detain a suspect in the area. That's when a brief foot pursuit...
Police search for suspect in South San Jose neighborhood
SAN JOSE – Police responded to a South San Jose neighborhood Saturday morning, searching for a suspect who was in a stolen vehicle.The department announced shortly after 9:30 a.m. that units were on the 2900 block of Old Almaden Road, not far from the Guadalupe River.Police said the suspect fled from the vehicle and is believed to be on foot in the area. The suspect is described as a man standing 6' tall, with black shirt and jeans. It was not immediately known if he was armed. This is a developing story. More details to come.
KTVU FOX 2
Pellet gun victim's father grateful SJPD arrested suspect
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Thursday, Santa Clara County prosecutors and San Jose police revealed more details in the arrest of a man charged in multiple pellet gun attacks in the South Bay. Officials said Nicholas Montoya, 38, targeted is victims in what they called domestic terrorism. "What he did was...
1 dead, 3 wounded in Oakland overnight shootings
OAKLAND -- Two separate Oakland shootings claimed the life of one man and left three other people wounded early Saturday.Oakland police said the homicide marks the city's 71st life lost. At this time last year, there were 77 homicides.The fatal drive-by shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of Broadway in Oakland's Uptown district. A 35-year-old Pittsburg man was pronounced dead at the hospital.Two others -- a woman and a man, both from Berkeley -- were also wounded and in stable condition at the hospital.Earlier, officers heard gunfire and went to the 1400 block of Webster Street at 12:15 a.m. They found a man in a vehicle with gunshot wounds and rendered aid until medical personnel arrived.The 25-year-old Alameda man was taken to the hospital where police said he is in grave condition with injuries police described as life-threatening. Police will not share the Pittsburg man's identity until his family can be notified.The two shootings do not appear to be related. Police were still trying to determine motives for the shootings. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tipline at (510) 238-7950.
Undercover Oakland police officer caught in crossfire
An undercover Oakland Police Department officer was caught in the crossfire of a shootout between two felons who were apparently unaware that an officer was right in between them
Man pleads guilty to first degree murder for 2021 shooting
(BCN) — A Sureno street gang member has pleaded guilty to the murder of two people in King City in 2021, Monterey County prosecutors said this week. Raul Lucas, 21, of Salinas, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder while personally using a firearm for the benefit of the Sureno criminal street gang, according […]
Undercover Oakland police officer caught up in middle of street gun battle
OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- While keeping a robbery suspect under surveillance, an undercover Oakland police officer found his unmarked car being riddled by bullets during an unrelated shootout nearby.Fortunately, the Oakland Police Officers' Association said the officer escaped injury during the Wednesday afternoon incident.According to the association, a plain-clothes officer was conducting surveillance in an unmarked vehicle in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Way. Without warning, two suspects -- unconnected to the surveillance operation -- got into a gun battle on both sides of his unmarked police vehicle. Bullets riddled the car, leaving a shattered windshield and bullet holes in the roof. "Thankfully no officers or residents were injured in this gun fight," said Oakland Police Officers' Association President Barry Donelan in a news release. " Good fortune, officer composure and team-work lead to the arrest of both felons and recovery of firearms."No other details of the shooting were immediately available.
Suspect arrested for killing 19-year-old Alameda woman
ALEMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect has been taken into custody for the killing of a 19-year-old woman, the Alameda Police Department announced Thursday night on Facebook. The woman was shot on July 31. The shooting took place in the 1800 block of Everett Street just before 9:00 p.m. Officers provided medical aid to the […]
NBC Bay Area
13-Year-Old Girl Hit by Bullet Fragments in Shooting in San Leandro: Police
A 13-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital late Friday morning after being struck by a bullet fragment in San Leandro. A spokesperson for the San Leandro Police Department said officers responded to the 2200 block of East 14th Street at about 11:30 a.m. for a report on a shooting that may have occurred at a business.
NBC Bay Area
New Evidence Helps Build Timeline of Alexis Gabe Disappearance
New evidence from police is giving us a closer look at the timeline of an Oakley woman’s disappearance back in January. For more than six months now, Rowena and Gwyn Gabe have been missing their daughter, Alexis and holding out hope she’d be found. Alexis was 23 years old at the time she disappeared.
alamedasun.com
Arrest Made in Homicide Investigation
On Thursday, August 4, Alameda Police Department (APD) announced on their Facebook page that an arrest had been made in the homicide of an Alameda woman. Alameda police officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon report on the 1800 block of Everett Street at 8:51 p.m. on July 31. Upon arrival, officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound and they rendered medical aid.
crimevoice.com
Gang member on parole reportedly found with unlawfully possessed guns
Originally published as a Salinas Police Department Facebook post:. “So, if you’re a gang member, a felon, and wanted by parole you can count on VSTF finding you. Hector Guerrero Jr (28) had to find this out the hard way. VSTF contacted him in the Dennys parking lot off...
